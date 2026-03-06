Lakers vs. Pacers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 6

Lakers vs. Pacers Game Info

Date: Friday, March 6, 2026

Friday, March 6, 2026 Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

10:30 p.m. ET Venue: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California Coverage: FDSIN, SportsNet LA, and WTHR-13

The Indiana Pacers (15-47) are heavy underdogs (+10.5) as they attempt to break a seven-game losing streak when they visit the Los Angeles Lakers (37-25) at 10:30 p.m. ET on Friday, March 6, 2026 at Crypto.com Arena. The matchup airs on FDSIN, SportsNet LA, and WTHR-13. The matchup has an over/under of 235.5.

Lakers vs. Pacers Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Lakers -10.5 235.5 -461 +360

Lakers vs. Pacers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Lakers win (76%)

Lakers vs. Pacers Betting Trends

The Lakers are 32-29-1 against the spread this season.

The Pacers have 28 wins against the spread in 62 games this year.

Lakers games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under 32 times this season.

The Pacers have hit the over 45.2% of the time this season (28 of 62 games with a set point total).

Los Angeles has a worse record against the spread in home games (15-14-1) than it does in away games (17-15-0).

The Lakers have hit the over on the total in a higher percentage of games at home (60%) than road games (43.8%).

Indiana's winning percentage against the spread at home is .531 (17-15-0). On the road, it is .367 (11-19-0).

In 2025-26, a higher percentage of the Pacers' games have finished above the over/under at home (50%, 16 of 32) compared to on the road (40%, 12 of 30).

Lakers Leaders

Luka Doncic averages 32.3 points, 7.8 rebounds and 8.6 assists.

LeBron James is averaging 21.4 points, 7 assists and 5.6 boards.

Deandre Ayton averages 12.6 points, 8.2 rebounds and 0.9 assists.

Austin Reaves is averaging 23.6 points, 4.8 rebounds and 5.4 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Jake LaRavia is averaging 9 points, 3.9 boards and 1.9 assists.

Pacers Leaders

Per game, Pascal Siakam gets the Pacers 24 points, 6.7 boards and 3.9 assists. He also averages 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocks.

Andrew Nembhard's numbers on the season are 17.2 points, 2.9 boards and 7.3 assists per contest. He is making 43.9% of his shots from the floor and 36.5% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.9 triples.

Jarace Walker's numbers on the season are 11.1 points, 4.9 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game. He is draining 40.6% of his shots from the field and 36.1% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.7 treys.

Jay Huff averages 9.1 points, 3.8 boards and 1.3 assists. He is making 47.7% of his shots from the floor and 31.6% from beyond the arc, with 1.4 triples per contest.

T.J. McConnell's numbers on the season are 9.4 points, 2.2 boards and 4.8 assists per game. He is sinking 53.6% of his shots from the floor.

