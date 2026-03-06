Spurs vs. Clippers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 6

Spurs vs. Clippers Game Info

Date: Friday, March 6, 2026

Friday, March 6, 2026 Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

9:30 p.m. ET Venue: Frost Bank Center -- San Antonio, Texas

Frost Bank Center -- San Antonio, Texas Coverage: ESPN, FDSSC, and FDSSW

The Los Angeles Clippers (30-31) will attempt to build on a three-game winning streak when they visit the San Antonio Spurs (45-17) on Friday, March 6, 2026 at Frost Bank Center as 8-point underdogs. The contest airs at 9:30 p.m. ET on ESPN, FDSSC, and FDSSW. The matchup has an over/under set at 225.5 points.

Spurs vs. Clippers Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Spurs -8 225.5 -295 +240

Spurs vs. Clippers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Spurs win (63.8%)

Spurs vs. Clippers Betting Trends

The Spurs are 32-25-4 against the spread this season.

Against the spread, the Clippers are 33-28-0 this season.

Spurs games have gone over the total 24 times out of 61 chances this season.

The Clippers have hit the over 54.1% of the time this season (33 of 61 games with a set point total).

San Antonio has a worse record against the spread when playing at home (13-11-3) than it does in road games (19-14-1).

The Spurs have hit the over on the total in a higher percentage of games at home (39.3%) than road tilts (38.2%).

Los Angeles' winning percentage against the spread at home is .517 (15-14-0). On the road, it is .562 (18-14-0).

In terms of the over/under, Clippers games have gone over more frequently at home (16 of 29, 55.2%) than on the road (17 of 32, 53.1%).

Spurs Leaders

Victor Wembanyama's numbers on the season are 23.7 points, 11.2 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game, shooting 50.1% from the floor and 34.6% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.8 made treys.

De'Aaron Fox is averaging 18.8 points, 3.8 rebounds and 6.1 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.2 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Stephon Castle's numbers on the season are 16.4 points, 4.8 boards and 6.9 assists per contest, shooting 46.8% from the floor and 29.1% from downtown, with an average of 1 made 3-pointers.

Keldon Johnson is averaging 12.9 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.3 assists.

Julian Champagnie is averaging 11.3 points, 1.5 assists and 5.8 rebounds.

Clippers Leaders

Per game, Kawhi Leonard gets the Clippers 27.9 points, 6.4 rebounds and 3.7 assists. He also averages 2 steals (first in league) and 0.5 blocks.

The Clippers are receiving 8 points, 3.2 boards and 3.6 assists per game from Kris Dunn.

Per game, Bennedict Mathurin provides the Clippers 18.1 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.4 assists, plus 0.8 steals and 0.2 blocks.

The Clippers get 7.4 points per game from Brook Lopez, plus 3 rebounds and 1.1 assists.

Jordan Miller's numbers on the season are 9.3 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.9 assists per contest. He is making 52.7% of his shots from the floor.

