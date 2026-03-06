Celtics vs. Mavericks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 6

Celtics vs. Mavericks Game Info

Date: Friday, March 6, 2026

Friday, March 6, 2026 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts Coverage: ESPN and NBCS-BOS

The Dallas Mavericks (21-41) will look to break a five-game losing streak when they visit the Boston Celtics (41-21) on Friday, March 6, 2026 at TD Garden as big, 15.5-point underdogs. The matchup airs at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN and NBCS-BOS. The matchup has an over/under of 222.5.

Celtics vs. Mavericks Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Celtics -15.5 222.5 -1000 +660

Celtics vs. Mavericks Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Celtics win (86.7%)

Celtics vs. Mavericks Betting Trends

The Celtics are 36-25-1 against the spread this season.

The Mavericks are 27-34-1 against the spread this season.

This season, Celtics games have hit the over 22 times.

Mavericks games this year have gone over the total in 29 of 62 opportunities (46.8%).

Boston has done a better job covering the spread on the road (21-10-1) than it has in home games (15-15-0).

The Celtics have eclipsed the over/under more consistently at home, hitting the over in 11 of 30 home matchups (36.7%). On the road, they have hit the over in 11 of 32 games (34.4%).

Dallas' winning percentage against the spread at home is .485 (16-16-1). Away, it is .379 (11-18-0).

In 2025-26, a higher percentage of the Mavericks' games have finished above the over/under at home (48.5%, 16 of 33) than on the road (44.8%, 13 of 29).

Celtics Leaders

Jaylen Brown is averaging 28.9 points, 5 assists and 7.2 rebounds.

Derrick White is averaging 17.3 points, 5.7 assists and 4.4 boards.

Nikola Vucevic averages 15.8 points, 8.8 boards and 3.4 assists.

Payton Pritchard is averaging 16.8 points, 5.3 assists and 4.1 boards.

Neemias Queta averages 9.9 points, 8.2 boards and 1.5 assists, shooting 64.3% from the field (third in NBA).

Mavericks Leaders

Cooper Flagg is averaging 20.3 points, 6.5 rebounds and 4.2 assists for the Mavericks.

Naji Marshall's numbers on the season are 15.2 points, 4.9 boards and 3.1 assists per game. He is making 52.5% of his shots from the floor.

P.J. Washington's numbers on the season are 14.3 points, 6.9 rebounds and 1.9 assists per contest. He is draining 44.8% of his shots from the floor and 31.5% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.3 triples.

Brandon Williams averages 13.1 points, 2.9 rebounds and 3.8 assists. He is making 47.2% of his shots from the field.

Max Christie's numbers on the season are 13.1 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game. He is sinking 45.7% of his shots from the floor and 41.1% from 3-point range, with an average of 2.4 triples.

