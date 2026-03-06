Rockets vs. Trail Blazers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 6

Rockets vs. Trail Blazers Game Info

Date: Friday, March 6, 2026

Friday, March 6, 2026 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Venue: Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas

Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas Coverage: KUNP and SCHN

Kevin Durant and the Houston Rockets (38-23) are 6-point favorites against Deni Avdija and the Portland Trail Blazers (30-33) Friday, March 6, 2026 at Toyota Center. The matchup begins at 8 p.m. ET on KUNP and SCHN. The over/under for the matchup is set at 220.5.

Rockets vs. Trail Blazers Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Rockets -6 220.5 -230 +190

Rockets vs. Trail Blazers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Rockets win (75%)

Rockets vs. Trail Blazers Betting Trends

The Rockets have compiled a 27-34-0 record against the spread this season.

The Trail Blazers are 33-30-0 against the spread this season.

Games involving the Rockets have hit the over 27 times out of 63 chances this season.

Trail Blazers games this year have hit the over on 34 of 63 set point totals (54%).

Houston has done a better job covering the spread on the road (17-16-0) than it has at home (10-18-0).

The Rockets have gone over the total less consistently when playing at home, hitting the over in 10 of 28 home matchups (35.7%). On the road, they have hit the over in 17 of 33 games (51.5%).

In 2025-26 against the spread, Portland has a better winning percentage at home (.581, 18-13-0 record) than on the road (.469, 15-17-0).

In terms of the over/under, Trail Blazers games have gone over more often at home (20 of 31, 64.5%) than away (14 of 32, 43.8%).

Rockets Leaders

Durant averages 26.2 points, 5.4 boards and 4.5 assists.

Alperen Sengun is averaging 20.4 points, 6.3 assists and 9.1 rebounds.

Amen Thompson is averaging 17.4 points, 5.2 assists and 7.7 rebounds.

Jabari Smith Jr. is averaging 15.3 points, 6.9 rebounds and 1.8 assists.

Reed Sheppard is averaging 13.4 points, 3.2 assists and 2.7 boards.

Trail Blazers Leaders

Avdija averages 24.4 points for the Trail Blazers, plus 7 boards and 6.6 assists.

Donovan Clingan's numbers on the season are 11.8 points, 11.5 boards and 2.2 assists per game. He is sinking 52.6% of his shots from the floor and 33.9% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.1 treys.

The Trail Blazers are receiving 12.9 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game from Toumani Camara.

Jerami Grant's numbers on the season are 18.8 points, 3.6 boards and 2.3 assists per contest. He is making 44.5% of his shots from the floor and 37.7% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.3 triples.

Jrue Holiday's numbers on the season are 16.6 points, 4.6 rebounds and 6.3 assists per game. He is draining 46.7% of his shots from the field and 38.4% from 3-point range, with an average of 2.5 treys.

