Suns vs. Pelicans Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 6

Suns vs. Pelicans Game Info

Date: Friday, March 6, 2026

Friday, March 6, 2026 Time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET Venue: PHX Arena -- Phoenix, Arizona

PHX Arena -- Phoenix, Arizona Coverage: Gulf Coast Sports, Pelicans+, AZFamily, and Suns+

The Phoenix Suns (35-27) hit the court against the New Orleans Pelicans (20-44) as 6-point favorites on Friday, March 6, 2026 at 9 p.m. ET on Gulf Coast Sports, Pelicans+, AZFamily, and Suns+. The matchup has an over/under of 224.5.

Suns vs. Pelicans Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Suns -6 224.5 -225 +188

Suns vs. Pelicans Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Suns win (78.1%)

Suns vs. Pelicans Betting Trends

The Suns are 37-23-2 against the spread this season.

In the Pelicans' 64 games this season, they have 34 wins against the spread.

Suns games have gone over the total 25 times out of 64 chances this season.

Pelicans games this year have hit the over 33 times in 64 opportunities (51.6%).

Against the spread, Phoenix has played worse at home, covering 19 times in 33 home games, and 18 times in 29 road games.

The Suns have exceeded the total in a lower percentage of home games (33.3%) than road games (48.3%).

New Orleans' winning percentage against the spread at home is .594 (19-13-0). Away, it is .469 (15-15-1).

Pelicans games have gone above the over/under more often at home (18 times out of 32) than on the road (15 of 32) this season.

Suns Leaders

Devin Booker is averaging 24.6 points, 6 assists and 4 rebounds.

Collin Gillespie averages 13.5 points, 4.1 boards and 4.8 assists, shooting 43.3% from the floor and 42.4% from beyond the arc, with 3.1 made treys per game (10th in league).

Royce O'Neale's numbers on the season are 9.9 points, 4.9 boards and 2.8 assists per contest, shooting 41.2% from the field and 39.8% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.7 made treys.

Grayson Allen is averaging 17.6 points, 4.1 assists and 3.1 boards.

Oso Ighodaro is averaging 5.9 points, 4.8 boards and 2 assists.

Pelicans Leaders

Per game, Trey Murphy III gives the Pelicans 21.9 points, 5.7 boards and 3.8 assists. He also averages 1.5 steals (eighth in NBA) and 0.3 blocks.

The Pelicans get 12 points per game from Derik Queen, plus 7.2 rebounds and 4 assists.

Saddiq Bey averages 17.4 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.5 assists. He is sinking 45.4% of his shots from the floor and 35.6% from 3-point range, with 2 treys per game.

The Pelicans are receiving 21.6 points, 5.9 boards and 3.4 assists per game from Zion Williamson.

Per game, Jeremiah Fears gives the Pelicans 13.3 points, 3.8 boards and 3.3 assists, plus 1.2 steals and 0.4 blocks.

