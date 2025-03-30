NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - March 30
Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Los Angeles Clippers
- Projected Favorite: Cavaliers (69.85% win probability)
- Spread: Cavaliers (-7.5)
- Total: 231.5
- Moneyline: Cavaliers -319, Clippers +260
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: FDSOH, FDSSC
New York Knicks vs. Portland Trail Blazers
- Projected Favorite: Knicks (82.05% win probability)
- Spread: Knicks (-8.5)
- Total: 223
- Moneyline: Knicks -355, Trail Blazers +285
- Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBA TV, KATU, KUNP, MSG
New Orleans Pelicans vs. Charlotte Hornets
- Projected Favorite: Pelicans (58.70% win probability)
- Spread: Pelicans (-3)
- Total: 216
- Moneyline: Pelicans -146, Hornets +124
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: Gulf Coast Sports, FDSSE
Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Detroit Pistons
- Projected Favorite: Timberwolves (69.15% win probability)
- Spread: Timberwolves (-7)
- Total: 225.5
- Moneyline: Timberwolves -295, Pistons +240
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: FDSN, FDSDET
Milwaukee Bucks vs. Atlanta Hawks
- Projected Favorite: Bucks (74.11% win probability)
- Spread: Bucks (-3.5)
- Total: 233.5
- Moneyline: Bucks -178, Hawks +150
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: FDSWI, FDSSE
San Antonio Spurs vs. Golden State Warriors
- Projected Favorite: Warriors (62.48% win probability)
- Spread: Warriors (-11.5)
- Total: 232.5
- Moneyline: Warriors -599, Spurs +450
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA, FDSSW
Philadelphia 76ers vs. Toronto Raptors
- Projected Favorite: Raptors (51.22% win probability)
- Spread: Raptors (-3)
- Total: 222.5
- Moneyline: Raptors -154, 76ers +130
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH, SportsNet
Phoenix Suns vs. Houston Rockets
- Projected Favorite: Rockets (53.98% win probability)
- Spread: Rockets (-2.5)
- Total: 223
- Moneyline: Rockets -136, Suns +116
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBA TV, SCHN, AZFamily
All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
