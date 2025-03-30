NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - March 30

The outings in a Sunday NBA lineup sure to please include the Houston Rockets taking on the Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center.

Check out our betting preview below for analysis of all the big matchups in the NBA today.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Los Angeles Clippers

Projected Favorite: Cavaliers (69.85% win probability)

Cavaliers (69.85% win probability) Spread: Cavaliers (-7.5)

Cavaliers (-7.5) Total: 231.5

231.5 Moneyline: Cavaliers -319, Clippers +260

Cavaliers -319, Clippers +260 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET TV Channel: FDSOH, FDSSC

New York Knicks vs. Portland Trail Blazers

Projected Favorite: Knicks (82.05% win probability)

Knicks (82.05% win probability) Spread: Knicks (-8.5)

Knicks (-8.5) Total: 223

223 Moneyline: Knicks -355, Trail Blazers +285

Knicks -355, Trail Blazers +285 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBA TV, KATU, KUNP, MSG

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Charlotte Hornets

Projected Favorite: Pelicans (58.70% win probability)

Pelicans (58.70% win probability) Spread: Pelicans (-3)

Pelicans (-3) Total: 216

216 Moneyline: Pelicans -146, Hornets +124

Pelicans -146, Hornets +124 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: Gulf Coast Sports, FDSSE

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Detroit Pistons

Projected Favorite: Timberwolves (69.15% win probability)

Timberwolves (69.15% win probability) Spread: Timberwolves (-7)

Timberwolves (-7) Total: 225.5

225.5 Moneyline: Timberwolves -295, Pistons +240

Timberwolves -295, Pistons +240 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: FDSN, FDSDET

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Atlanta Hawks

Projected Favorite: Bucks (74.11% win probability)

Bucks (74.11% win probability) Spread: Bucks (-3.5)

Bucks (-3.5) Total: 233.5

233.5 Moneyline: Bucks -178, Hawks +150

Bucks -178, Hawks +150 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: FDSWI, FDSSE

San Antonio Spurs vs. Golden State Warriors

Projected Favorite: Warriors (62.48% win probability)

Warriors (62.48% win probability) Spread: Warriors (-11.5)

Warriors (-11.5) Total: 232.5

232.5 Moneyline: Warriors -599, Spurs +450

Warriors -599, Spurs +450 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-BA, FDSSW

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Toronto Raptors

Projected Favorite: Raptors (51.22% win probability)

Raptors (51.22% win probability) Spread: Raptors (-3)

Raptors (-3) Total: 222.5

222.5 Moneyline: Raptors -154, 76ers +130

Raptors -154, 76ers +130 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-PH, SportsNet

Phoenix Suns vs. Houston Rockets

Projected Favorite: Rockets (53.98% win probability)

Rockets (53.98% win probability) Spread: Rockets (-2.5)

Rockets (-2.5) Total: 223

223 Moneyline: Rockets -136, Suns +116

Rockets -136, Suns +116 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBA TV, SCHN, AZFamily

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

