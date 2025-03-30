FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NBA

NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - March 30

Data Skrive
NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - March 30

The outings in a Sunday NBA lineup sure to please include the Houston Rockets taking on the Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center.

Check out our betting preview below for analysis of all the big matchups in the NBA today.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Los Angeles Clippers

  • Projected Favorite: Cavaliers (69.85% win probability)
  • Spread: Cavaliers (-7.5)
  • Total: 231.5
  • Moneyline: Cavaliers -319, Clippers +260
  • Time: 3:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: FDSOH, FDSSC

New York Knicks vs. Portland Trail Blazers

  • Projected Favorite: Knicks (82.05% win probability)
  • Spread: Knicks (-8.5)
  • Total: 223
  • Moneyline: Knicks -355, Trail Blazers +285
  • Time: 6:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NBA TV, KATU, KUNP, MSG

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Charlotte Hornets

  • Projected Favorite: Pelicans (58.70% win probability)
  • Spread: Pelicans (-3)
  • Total: 216
  • Moneyline: Pelicans -146, Hornets +124
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: Gulf Coast Sports, FDSSE

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Detroit Pistons

  • Projected Favorite: Timberwolves (69.15% win probability)
  • Spread: Timberwolves (-7)
  • Total: 225.5
  • Moneyline: Timberwolves -295, Pistons +240
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: FDSN, FDSDET

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Atlanta Hawks

  • Projected Favorite: Bucks (74.11% win probability)
  • Spread: Bucks (-3.5)
  • Total: 233.5
  • Moneyline: Bucks -178, Hawks +150
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: FDSWI, FDSSE

San Antonio Spurs vs. Golden State Warriors

  • Projected Favorite: Warriors (62.48% win probability)
  • Spread: Warriors (-11.5)
  • Total: 232.5
  • Moneyline: Warriors -599, Spurs +450
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NBCS-BA, FDSSW

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Toronto Raptors

  • Projected Favorite: Raptors (51.22% win probability)
  • Spread: Raptors (-3)
  • Total: 222.5
  • Moneyline: Raptors -154, 76ers +130
  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NBCS-PH, SportsNet

Phoenix Suns vs. Houston Rockets

  • Projected Favorite: Rockets (53.98% win probability)
  • Spread: Rockets (-2.5)
  • Total: 223
  • Moneyline: Rockets -136, Suns +116
  • Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NBA TV, SCHN, AZFamily

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, and Chandler Parsons Monday-Thursday at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/podcasts.

