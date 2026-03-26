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NBA

NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - March 26

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

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NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - March 26

Today's NBA schedule features plenty of excitement, including a matchup between the New York Knicks and the Charlotte Hornets.

Ready to dive in the betting info for today's NBA action? Let's analyze them together.

Detroit Pistons vs. New Orleans Pelicans

  • Projected Favorite: Pistons (78.97% win probability)
  • Spread: Pistons (-5)
  • Total: 225.5
  • Moneyline: Pistons -198, Pelicans +166
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: FDSDET, Gulf Coast Sports, Pelicans+

Bet on Detroit Pistons vs. New Orleans Pelicans with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Charlotte Hornets vs. New York Knicks

  • Projected Favorite: Hornets (56.31% win probability)
  • Spread: Hornets (-1)
  • Total: 223.5
  • Moneyline: Hornets -118, Knicks +100
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: FDSSE, MSG, NBA TV

Bet on Charlotte Hornets vs. New York Knicks with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Orlando Magic vs. Sacramento Kings

  • Projected Favorite: Magic (80.12% win probability)
  • Spread: Magic (-15.5)
  • Total: 230.5
  • Moneyline: Magic -1205, Kings +750
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: FDSFL, NBCS-CA

Bet on Orlando Magic vs. Sacramento Kings with FanDuel Sportsbook.

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

For more NBA betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's NBA home page.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, DeMarcus "Boogie" Cousins and Chandler Parsons weekdays at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/research/tv-and-podcast.

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