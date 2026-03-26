NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - March 26

Today's NBA schedule features plenty of excitement, including a matchup between the New York Knicks and the Charlotte Hornets.

Ready to dive in the betting info for today's NBA action? Let's analyze them together.

Detroit Pistons vs. New Orleans Pelicans

Projected Favorite: Pistons (78.97% win probability)

Pistons (78.97% win probability) Spread: Pistons (-5)

Pistons (-5) Total: 225.5

225.5 Moneyline: Pistons -198, Pelicans +166

Pistons -198, Pelicans +166 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: FDSDET, Gulf Coast Sports, Pelicans+

Bet on Detroit Pistons vs. New Orleans Pelicans with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Charlotte Hornets vs. New York Knicks

Projected Favorite: Hornets (56.31% win probability)

Hornets (56.31% win probability) Spread: Hornets (-1)

Hornets (-1) Total: 223.5

223.5 Moneyline: Hornets -118, Knicks +100

Hornets -118, Knicks +100 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: FDSSE, MSG, NBA TV

Bet on Charlotte Hornets vs. New York Knicks with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Orlando Magic vs. Sacramento Kings

Projected Favorite: Magic (80.12% win probability)

Magic (80.12% win probability) Spread: Magic (-15.5)

Magic (-15.5) Total: 230.5

230.5 Moneyline: Magic -1205, Kings +750

Magic -1205, Kings +750 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: FDSFL, NBCS-CA

Bet on Orlando Magic vs. Sacramento Kings with FanDuel Sportsbook.

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

For more NBA betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's NBA home page.

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