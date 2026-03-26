Mariners vs Guardians Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for March 26

Odds updated as of 4:12 a.m.

The Seattle Mariners and the Cleveland Guardians meet for MLB Opening Day on Thursday.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital information about this game.

Mariners vs Guardians Game Info

Seattle Mariners (0-0) vs. Cleveland Guardians (0-0)

Date: Thursday, March 26, 2026

Thursday, March 26, 2026 Time: 10:10 p.m. ET

10:10 p.m. ET Venue: T-Mobile Park -- Seattle, Washington

T-Mobile Park -- Seattle, Washington Coverage: SEAM and CLEG

Mariners vs Guardians Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: SEA: (-188) | CLE: (+158)

SEA: (-188) | CLE: (+158) Spread: SEA: -1.5 (+125) | CLE: +1.5 (-150)

SEA: -1.5 (+125) | CLE: +1.5 (-150) Total: 6.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Mariners vs Guardians Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Logan Gilbert (Mariners) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA vs Tanner Bibee (Guardians) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA

The Mariners will call on Logan Gilbert versus the Guardians and Tanner Bibee. In 28 games he pitched with a spread last season, Gilbert and his team finished with an 11-17-0 record ATS. Gilbert and his team had a 15-7 record when he pitched as a favorite last season. Last season when Bibee pitched his team finished 20-12-0 against the spread. Bibee and his team went 6-8 in games he appeared in when they were the underdog on the moneyline a season ago.

Mariners vs Guardians Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Mariners win (69.1%)

Mariners vs Guardians Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Mariners vs. Guardians reveal Seattle as the favorite (-188) and Cleveland as the underdog (+158) on the road.

Mariners vs Guardians Spread

The Guardians are +1.5 on the run line against the Mariners. The Guardians are -150 to cover, and the Mariners are +125.

Mariners vs Guardians Over/Under

Mariners versus Guardians, on March 26, has an over/under of 6.5, with the over being -115 and the under -105.

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Mariners vs Guardians Betting Trends

The Mariners were favorites in 114 games last season and came away with the win 66 times (57.9%) in those contests.

Last season Seattle came away with a win 16 times in 19 chances when named as a favorite of at least -188 or shorter on the moneyline.

The Mariners and their opponents hit the over in 91 of their 168 games with a total last season.

The Guardians finished 41-47 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline last season (winning 46.6% of those games).

Cleveland went 4-7 when playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +158 or longer (36.4%).

The Guardians combined with their opponents to hit the over on the total 69 times last season for a 69-85-7 record against the over/under.

Mariners Player Leaders

Cal Raleigh had 147 hits and an OBP of .359 last season.

Julio Rodriguez had an OPS of .798, fueled by an OBP of .324 and a slugging percentage of .474.

Josh Naylor ended his last campaign with 160 hits, an OBP of .353, plus a slugging percentage of .462.

Randy Arozarena slashed .238/.334/.426 and finished with an OPS of .760.

Guardians Player Leaders

Jose Ramirez racked up an on-base percentage of .360 and had 168 hits last season.

Steven Kwan had a .374 slugging percentage while batting .272.

Kyle Manzardo had 19 doubles, two triples, 27 home runs and 48 walks while batting .234 last season.

Angel Martinez hit .224 with 23 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 23 walks.

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