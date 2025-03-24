NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - March 24

The NBA slate today, which includes the Toronto Raptors squaring off against the Washington Wizards, should provide some fireworks.

Don't miss out on all of the NBA action today. We've got the inside scoop on the betting insights you need to know.

Indiana Pacers vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

Projected Favorite: Timberwolves (52.91% win probability)

Timberwolves (52.91% win probability) Spread: Pacers (-2)

Pacers (-2) Total: 231

231 Moneyline: Pacers -124, Timberwolves +106

Pacers -124, Timberwolves +106 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: FDSIN, FDSNX

Orlando Magic vs. Los Angeles Lakers

Projected Favorite: Magic (53.73% win probability)

Magic (53.73% win probability) Spread: Lakers (-4)

Lakers (-4) Total: 215.5

215.5 Moneyline: Lakers -178, Magic +150

Lakers -178, Magic +150 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet LA, FDSFL, NBA TV

Washington Wizards vs. Toronto Raptors

Projected Favorite: Wizards (52.05% win probability)

Wizards (52.05% win probability) Spread: Raptors (-1)

Raptors (-1) Total: 228

228 Moneyline: Raptors -108, Wizards -110

Raptors -108, Wizards -110 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MNMT, SportsNet

Brooklyn Nets vs. Dallas Mavericks

Projected Favorite: Mavericks (55.40% win probability)

Mavericks (55.40% win probability) Spread: Mavericks (-1.5)

Mavericks (-1.5) Total: 219

219 Moneyline: Mavericks -120, Nets +102

Mavericks -120, Nets +102 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: YES, KFAA

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Philadelphia 76ers

Projected Favorite: 76ers (51.90% win probability)

76ers (51.90% win probability) Spread: Pelicans (-6.5)

Pelicans (-6.5) Total: 234

234 Moneyline: Pelicans -250, 76ers +205

Pelicans -250, 76ers +205 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: Gulf Coast Sports, NBCS-PH, WVUE

Denver Nuggets vs. Chicago Bulls

Projected Favorite: Nuggets (70.13% win probability)

Nuggets (70.13% win probability) Spread: Nuggets (-4)

Nuggets (-4) Total: 238.5

238.5 Moneyline: Nuggets -168, Bulls +142

Nuggets -168, Bulls +142 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ALT, KTVD, CHSN

Phoenix Suns vs. Milwaukee Bucks

Projected Favorite: Bucks (51.51% win probability)

Bucks (51.51% win probability) Spread: Suns (-3)

Suns (-3) Total: 225.5

225.5 Moneyline: Suns -144, Bucks +122

Suns -144, Bucks +122 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBA TV, AZFamily, FDSWI

Sacramento Kings vs. Boston Celtics

Projected Favorite: Kings (50.51% win probability)

Kings (50.51% win probability) Spread: Celtics (-3.5)

Celtics (-3.5) Total: 224.5

224.5 Moneyline: Celtics -162, Kings +136

Celtics -162, Kings +136 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CA, NBCS-BOS

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

