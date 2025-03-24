NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - March 24
The NBA slate today, which includes the Toronto Raptors squaring off against the Washington Wizards, should provide some fireworks.
Don't miss out on all of the NBA action today. We've got the inside scoop on the betting insights you need to know.
Indiana Pacers vs. Minnesota Timberwolves
- Projected Favorite: Timberwolves (52.91% win probability)
- Spread: Pacers (-2)
- Total: 231
- Moneyline: Pacers -124, Timberwolves +106
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: FDSIN, FDSNX
Bet on Indiana Pacers vs. Minnesota Timberwolves with FanDuel Sportsbook.
Orlando Magic vs. Los Angeles Lakers
- Projected Favorite: Magic (53.73% win probability)
- Spread: Lakers (-4)
- Total: 215.5
- Moneyline: Lakers -178, Magic +150
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA, FDSFL, NBA TV
Bet on Orlando Magic vs. Los Angeles Lakers with FanDuel Sportsbook.
Washington Wizards vs. Toronto Raptors
- Projected Favorite: Wizards (52.05% win probability)
- Spread: Raptors (-1)
- Total: 228
- Moneyline: Raptors -108, Wizards -110
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: MNMT, SportsNet
Bet on Washington Wizards vs. Toronto Raptors with FanDuel Sportsbook.
Brooklyn Nets vs. Dallas Mavericks
- Projected Favorite: Mavericks (55.40% win probability)
- Spread: Mavericks (-1.5)
- Total: 219
- Moneyline: Mavericks -120, Nets +102
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: YES, KFAA
Bet on Brooklyn Nets vs. Dallas Mavericks with FanDuel Sportsbook.
New Orleans Pelicans vs. Philadelphia 76ers
- Projected Favorite: 76ers (51.90% win probability)
- Spread: Pelicans (-6.5)
- Total: 234
- Moneyline: Pelicans -250, 76ers +205
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: Gulf Coast Sports, NBCS-PH, WVUE
Bet on New Orleans Pelicans vs. Philadelphia 76ers with FanDuel Sportsbook.
Denver Nuggets vs. Chicago Bulls
- Projected Favorite: Nuggets (70.13% win probability)
- Spread: Nuggets (-4)
- Total: 238.5
- Moneyline: Nuggets -168, Bulls +142
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ALT, KTVD, CHSN
Bet on Denver Nuggets vs. Chicago Bulls with FanDuel Sportsbook.
Phoenix Suns vs. Milwaukee Bucks
- Projected Favorite: Bucks (51.51% win probability)
- Spread: Suns (-3)
- Total: 225.5
- Moneyline: Suns -144, Bucks +122
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBA TV, AZFamily, FDSWI
Bet on Phoenix Suns vs. Milwaukee Bucks with FanDuel Sportsbook.
Sacramento Kings vs. Boston Celtics
- Projected Favorite: Kings (50.51% win probability)
- Spread: Celtics (-3.5)
- Total: 224.5
- Moneyline: Celtics -162, Kings +136
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA, NBCS-BOS
Bet on Sacramento Kings vs. Boston Celtics with FanDuel Sportsbook.
All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, and Chandler Parsons Monday-Thursday at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/podcasts.