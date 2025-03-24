FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NBA

NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - March 24

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - March 24

The NBA slate today, which includes the Toronto Raptors squaring off against the Washington Wizards, should provide some fireworks.

Don't miss out on all of the NBA action today. We've got the inside scoop on the betting insights you need to know.

Indiana Pacers vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

  • Projected Favorite: Timberwolves (52.91% win probability)
  • Spread: Pacers (-2)
  • Total: 231
  • Moneyline: Pacers -124, Timberwolves +106
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: FDSIN, FDSNX

Orlando Magic vs. Los Angeles Lakers

  • Projected Favorite: Magic (53.73% win probability)
  • Spread: Lakers (-4)
  • Total: 215.5
  • Moneyline: Lakers -178, Magic +150
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: SportsNet LA, FDSFL, NBA TV

Washington Wizards vs. Toronto Raptors

  • Projected Favorite: Wizards (52.05% win probability)
  • Spread: Raptors (-1)
  • Total: 228
  • Moneyline: Raptors -108, Wizards -110
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: MNMT, SportsNet

Brooklyn Nets vs. Dallas Mavericks

  • Projected Favorite: Mavericks (55.40% win probability)
  • Spread: Mavericks (-1.5)
  • Total: 219
  • Moneyline: Mavericks -120, Nets +102
  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: YES, KFAA

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Philadelphia 76ers

  • Projected Favorite: 76ers (51.90% win probability)
  • Spread: Pelicans (-6.5)
  • Total: 234
  • Moneyline: Pelicans -250, 76ers +205
  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: Gulf Coast Sports, NBCS-PH, WVUE

Denver Nuggets vs. Chicago Bulls

  • Projected Favorite: Nuggets (70.13% win probability)
  • Spread: Nuggets (-4)
  • Total: 238.5
  • Moneyline: Nuggets -168, Bulls +142
  • Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ALT, KTVD, CHSN

Phoenix Suns vs. Milwaukee Bucks

  • Projected Favorite: Bucks (51.51% win probability)
  • Spread: Suns (-3)
  • Total: 225.5
  • Moneyline: Suns -144, Bucks +122
  • Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NBA TV, AZFamily, FDSWI

Sacramento Kings vs. Boston Celtics

  • Projected Favorite: Kings (50.51% win probability)
  • Spread: Celtics (-3.5)
  • Total: 224.5
  • Moneyline: Celtics -162, Kings +136
  • Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CA, NBCS-BOS

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

