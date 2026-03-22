NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - March 22
In a Sunday NBA schedule that includes a lot of exciting matchups, the Toronto Raptors versus the Phoenix Suns is a game to see.
Dive into our betting odds preview below for a breakdown of all the important matchups in the NBA today.
Denver Nuggets vs. Portland Trail Blazers
- Projected Favorite: Nuggets (77.20% win probability)
- Spread: Nuggets (-9.5)
- Total: 242.5
- Moneyline: Nuggets -360, Trail Blazers +290
- Time: 5:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: KUNP, ALT, NBA TV
Bet on Denver Nuggets vs. Portland Trail Blazers with FanDuel Sportsbook.
Sacramento Kings vs. Brooklyn Nets
- Projected Favorite: Kings (54.95% win probability)
- Spread: Kings (-4)
- Total: 218.5
- Moneyline: Kings -196, Nets +164
- Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: YES, NBCS-CA
Bet on Sacramento Kings vs. Brooklyn Nets with FanDuel Sportsbook.
New York Knicks vs. Washington Wizards
- Projected Favorite: Knicks (91.08% win probability)
- Spread: Knicks (-20.5)
- Total: 227.5
- Moneyline: Knicks -3448, Wizards +1400
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: MSG, MNMT
Bet on New York Knicks vs. Washington Wizards with FanDuel Sportsbook.
Boston Celtics vs. Minnesota Timberwolves
- Projected Favorite: Celtics (68.21% win probability)
- Spread: Celtics (-9.5)
- Total: 219.5
- Moneyline: Celtics -375, Timberwolves +300
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBC/Peacock
Bet on Boston Celtics vs. Minnesota Timberwolves with FanDuel Sportsbook.
Phoenix Suns vs. Toronto Raptors
- Projected Favorite: Suns (50.19% win probability)
- Spread: Raptors (-1)
- Total: 220.5
- Moneyline: Raptors -120, Suns +102
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: AZFamily, Suns+, SportsNet
Bet on Phoenix Suns vs. Toronto Raptors with FanDuel Sportsbook.
All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
For more NBA betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's NBA home page.
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