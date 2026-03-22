NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - March 22

In a Sunday NBA schedule that includes a lot of exciting matchups, the Toronto Raptors versus the Phoenix Suns is a game to see.

Dive into our betting odds preview below for a breakdown of all the important matchups in the NBA today.

Denver Nuggets vs. Portland Trail Blazers

Projected Favorite: Nuggets (77.20% win probability)

Nuggets (77.20% win probability) Spread: Nuggets (-9.5)

Nuggets (-9.5) Total: 242.5

242.5 Moneyline: Nuggets -360, Trail Blazers +290

Nuggets -360, Trail Blazers +290 Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV Channel: KUNP, ALT, NBA TV

Bet on Denver Nuggets vs. Portland Trail Blazers with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Sacramento Kings vs. Brooklyn Nets

Projected Favorite: Kings (54.95% win probability)

Kings (54.95% win probability) Spread: Kings (-4)

Kings (-4) Total: 218.5

218.5 Moneyline: Kings -196, Nets +164

Kings -196, Nets +164 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV Channel: YES, NBCS-CA

Bet on Sacramento Kings vs. Brooklyn Nets with FanDuel Sportsbook.

New York Knicks vs. Washington Wizards

Projected Favorite: Knicks (91.08% win probability)

Knicks (91.08% win probability) Spread: Knicks (-20.5)

Knicks (-20.5) Total: 227.5

227.5 Moneyline: Knicks -3448, Wizards +1400

Knicks -3448, Wizards +1400 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: MSG, MNMT

Bet on New York Knicks vs. Washington Wizards with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Boston Celtics vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

Projected Favorite: Celtics (68.21% win probability)

Celtics (68.21% win probability) Spread: Celtics (-9.5)

Celtics (-9.5) Total: 219.5

219.5 Moneyline: Celtics -375, Timberwolves +300

Celtics -375, Timberwolves +300 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBC/Peacock

Bet on Boston Celtics vs. Minnesota Timberwolves with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Phoenix Suns vs. Toronto Raptors

Projected Favorite: Suns (50.19% win probability)

Suns (50.19% win probability) Spread: Raptors (-1)

Raptors (-1) Total: 220.5

220.5 Moneyline: Raptors -120, Suns +102

Raptors -120, Suns +102 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: AZFamily, Suns+, SportsNet

Bet on Phoenix Suns vs. Toronto Raptors with FanDuel Sportsbook.

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

For more NBA betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's NBA home page.

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