NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - March 16

The contests in a Sunday NBA schedule sure to please include the Phoenix Suns playing the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena.

Take a look at our betting analysis for the NBA's upcoming games today.

Dallas Mavericks vs. Philadelphia 76ers

Projected Favorite: Mavericks (72.96% win probability)

Mavericks (72.96% win probability) Spread: Mavericks (-5.5)

Mavericks (-5.5) Total: 223.5

223.5 Moneyline: Mavericks -215, 76ers +180

Mavericks -215, 76ers +180 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV Channel: KFAA, NBCS-PH

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Orlando Magic

Projected Favorite: Cavaliers (79.39% win probability)

Cavaliers (79.39% win probability) Spread: Cavaliers (-11.5)

Cavaliers (-11.5) Total: 218

218 Moneyline: Cavaliers -500, Magic +385

Cavaliers -500, Magic +385 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV Channel: ABC, ESPN+

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Phoenix Suns

Projected Favorite: Lakers (67.63% win probability)

Lakers (67.63% win probability) Spread: Lakers (-4)

Lakers (-4) Total: 229.5

229.5 Moneyline: Lakers -164, Suns +138

Lakers -164, Suns +138 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET TV Channel: ABC, ESPN+

Brooklyn Nets vs. Atlanta Hawks

Projected Favorite: Hawks (64.61% win probability)

Hawks (64.61% win probability) Spread: Hawks (-6)

Hawks (-6) Total: 228

228 Moneyline: Hawks -230, Nets +190

Hawks -230, Nets +190 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV Channel: YES, FDSSE

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Toronto Raptors

Projected Favorite: Trail Blazers (56.96% win probability)

Trail Blazers (56.96% win probability) Spread: Trail Blazers (-6.5)

Trail Blazers (-6.5) Total: 229

229 Moneyline: Trail Blazers -240, Raptors +198

Trail Blazers -240, Raptors +198 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV Channel: KATU, KUNP, SportsNet

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Utah Jazz

Projected Favorite: Timberwolves (84.46% win probability)

Timberwolves (84.46% win probability) Spread: Timberwolves (-13)

Timberwolves (-13) Total: 231.5

231.5 Moneyline: Timberwolves -752, Jazz +530

Timberwolves -752, Jazz +530 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: FDSN, KJZZ, KARE 11

Los Angeles Clippers vs. Charlotte Hornets

Projected Favorite: Clippers (81.35% win probability)

Clippers (81.35% win probability) Spread: Clippers (-12.5)

Clippers (-12.5) Total: 221.5

221.5 Moneyline: Clippers -559, Hornets +420

Clippers -559, Hornets +420 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: FDSSC, FDSSE

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Oklahoma City Thunder

Projected Favorite: Thunder (55.47% win probability)

Thunder (55.47% win probability) Spread: Thunder (-4)

Thunder (-4) Total: 232.5

232.5 Moneyline: Thunder -166, Bucks +140

Thunder -166, Bucks +140 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, FDSWI, FDSOK

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

