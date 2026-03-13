NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - March 13
Today's NBA slate has several top-tier games, including the matchup between the Phoenix Suns and the Toronto Raptors.
Trying to get an edge in betting on the NBA? Check out our detailed examination of the betting odds for all of the important games today below.
Detroit Pistons vs. Memphis Grizzlies
- Projected Favorite: Pistons (81.21% win probability)
- Spread: Pistons (-15.5)
- Total: 232.5
- Moneyline: Pistons -1351, Grizzlies +810
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: FDSDET, FDSSE
Indiana Pacers vs. New York Knicks
- Projected Favorite: Knicks (83.38% win probability)
- Spread: Knicks (-13.5)
- Total: 227.5
- Moneyline: Knicks -952, Pacers +640
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: MSG, FDSIN
Toronto Raptors vs. Phoenix Suns
- Projected Favorite: Raptors (67.37% win probability)
- Spread: Raptors (-4)
- Total: 218.5
- Moneyline: Raptors -176, Suns +148
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: AZFamily, Suns+, TSN
Dallas Mavericks vs. Cleveland Cavaliers
- Projected Favorite: Cavaliers (78.64% win probability)
- Spread: Cavaliers (-13)
- Total: 236.5
- Moneyline: Cavaliers -699, Mavericks +490
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video, KFAA, WFAA
Houston Rockets vs. New Orleans Pelicans
- Projected Favorite: Rockets (82.46% win probability)
- Spread: Rockets (-7)
- Total: 228.5
- Moneyline: Rockets -255, Pelicans +210
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: SCHN, Gulf Coast Sports, Pelicans+
Portland Trail Blazers vs. Utah Jazz
- Projected Favorite: Trail Blazers (67.16% win probability)
- Spread: Trail Blazers (-14)
- Total: 236.5
- Moneyline: Trail Blazers -1205, Jazz +750
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: KUNP, KJZZ, Jazz+
Golden State Warriors vs. Minnesota Timberwolves
- Projected Favorite: Warriors (52.80% win probability)
- Spread: Timberwolves (-6)
- Total: 225.5
- Moneyline: Timberwolves -215, Warriors +180
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video, NBCS-BA
Los Angeles Clippers vs. Chicago Bulls
- Projected Favorite: Clippers (79.16% win probability)
- Spread: Clippers (-12.5)
- Total: 234.5
- Moneyline: Clippers -592, Bulls +440
- Time: 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: CHSN, KTLA, FDSSC
All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
