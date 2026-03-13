NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - March 13

Today's NBA slate has several top-tier games, including the matchup between the Phoenix Suns and the Toronto Raptors.

Trying to get an edge in betting on the NBA? Check out our detailed examination of the betting odds for all of the important games today below.

Detroit Pistons vs. Memphis Grizzlies

Projected Favorite: Pistons (81.21% win probability)

Pistons (81.21% win probability) Spread: Pistons (-15.5)

Pistons (-15.5) Total: 232.5

232.5 Moneyline: Pistons -1351, Grizzlies +810

Pistons -1351, Grizzlies +810 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: FDSDET, FDSSE

Indiana Pacers vs. New York Knicks

Projected Favorite: Knicks (83.38% win probability)

Knicks (83.38% win probability) Spread: Knicks (-13.5)

Knicks (-13.5) Total: 227.5

227.5 Moneyline: Knicks -952, Pacers +640

Knicks -952, Pacers +640 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: MSG, FDSIN

Toronto Raptors vs. Phoenix Suns

Projected Favorite: Raptors (67.37% win probability)

Raptors (67.37% win probability) Spread: Raptors (-4)

Raptors (-4) Total: 218.5

218.5 Moneyline: Raptors -176, Suns +148

Raptors -176, Suns +148 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: AZFamily, Suns+, TSN

Dallas Mavericks vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

Projected Favorite: Cavaliers (78.64% win probability)

Cavaliers (78.64% win probability) Spread: Cavaliers (-13)

Cavaliers (-13) Total: 236.5

236.5 Moneyline: Cavaliers -699, Mavericks +490

Cavaliers -699, Mavericks +490 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video, KFAA, WFAA

Houston Rockets vs. New Orleans Pelicans

Projected Favorite: Rockets (82.46% win probability)

Rockets (82.46% win probability) Spread: Rockets (-7)

Rockets (-7) Total: 228.5

228.5 Moneyline: Rockets -255, Pelicans +210

Rockets -255, Pelicans +210 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: SCHN, Gulf Coast Sports, Pelicans+

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Utah Jazz

Projected Favorite: Trail Blazers (67.16% win probability)

Trail Blazers (67.16% win probability) Spread: Trail Blazers (-14)

Trail Blazers (-14) Total: 236.5

236.5 Moneyline: Trail Blazers -1205, Jazz +750

Trail Blazers -1205, Jazz +750 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: KUNP, KJZZ, Jazz+

Golden State Warriors vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

Projected Favorite: Warriors (52.80% win probability)

Warriors (52.80% win probability) Spread: Timberwolves (-6)

Timberwolves (-6) Total: 225.5

225.5 Moneyline: Timberwolves -215, Warriors +180

Timberwolves -215, Warriors +180 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video, NBCS-BA

Los Angeles Clippers vs. Chicago Bulls

Projected Favorite: Clippers (79.16% win probability)

Clippers (79.16% win probability) Spread: Clippers (-12.5)

Clippers (-12.5) Total: 234.5

234.5 Moneyline: Clippers -592, Bulls +440

Clippers -592, Bulls +440 Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV Channel: CHSN, KTLA, FDSSC

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

