NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - March 11

Orlando Magic vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

Projected Favorite: Cavaliers (53.87% win probability)

Cavaliers (53.87% win probability) Spread: Cavaliers (-3)

Cavaliers (-3) Total: 226.5

226.5 Moneyline: Cavaliers -152, Magic +128

Cavaliers -152, Magic +128 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, FDSOH, FDSFL

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Toronto Raptors

Projected Favorite: Raptors (55.60% win probability)

Raptors (55.60% win probability) Spread: Raptors (-1)

Raptors (-1) Total: 232.5

232.5 Moneyline: Raptors -120, Pelicans +102

Raptors -120, Pelicans +102 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: Gulf Coast Sports, Pelicans+, SportsNet

Utah Jazz vs. New York Knicks

Projected Favorite: Knicks (75.97% win probability)

Knicks (75.97% win probability) Spread: Knicks (-12.5)

Knicks (-12.5) Total: 229.5

229.5 Moneyline: Knicks -719, Jazz +520

Knicks -719, Jazz +520 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: KJZZ, Jazz+, MSG

Denver Nuggets vs. Houston Rockets

Projected Favorite: Nuggets (62.07% win probability)

Nuggets (62.07% win probability) Spread: Nuggets (-5)

Nuggets (-5) Total: 228.5

228.5 Moneyline: Nuggets -200, Rockets +168

Nuggets -200, Rockets +168 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, SCHN, ALT

Sacramento Kings vs. Charlotte Hornets

Projected Favorite: Hornets (76.88% win probability)

Hornets (76.88% win probability) Spread: Hornets (-12.5)

Hornets (-12.5) Total: 226.5

226.5 Moneyline: Hornets -671, Kings +490

Hornets -671, Kings +490 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: FDSSE, NBCS-CA

Los Angeles Clippers vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

Projected Favorite: Clippers (57.69% win probability)

Clippers (57.69% win probability) Spread: Clippers (-2.5)

Clippers (-2.5) Total: 225.5

225.5 Moneyline: Clippers -136, Timberwolves +116

Clippers -136, Timberwolves +116 Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV Channel: FDSN, FDSSC

