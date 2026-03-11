NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - March 11
Today's NBA slate has lots in store. Among the contests is the Toronto Raptors playing the New Orleans Pelicans.
Before today's NBA games, get a sneak peek at the betting odds right here.
Orlando Magic vs. Cleveland Cavaliers
- Projected Favorite: Cavaliers (53.87% win probability)
- Spread: Cavaliers (-3)
- Total: 226.5
- Moneyline: Cavaliers -152, Magic +128
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN, FDSOH, FDSFL
New Orleans Pelicans vs. Toronto Raptors
- Projected Favorite: Raptors (55.60% win probability)
- Spread: Raptors (-1)
- Total: 232.5
- Moneyline: Raptors -120, Pelicans +102
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: Gulf Coast Sports, Pelicans+, SportsNet
Utah Jazz vs. New York Knicks
- Projected Favorite: Knicks (75.97% win probability)
- Spread: Knicks (-12.5)
- Total: 229.5
- Moneyline: Knicks -719, Jazz +520
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: KJZZ, Jazz+, MSG
Denver Nuggets vs. Houston Rockets
- Projected Favorite: Nuggets (62.07% win probability)
- Spread: Nuggets (-5)
- Total: 228.5
- Moneyline: Nuggets -200, Rockets +168
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN, SCHN, ALT
Sacramento Kings vs. Charlotte Hornets
- Projected Favorite: Hornets (76.88% win probability)
- Spread: Hornets (-12.5)
- Total: 226.5
- Moneyline: Hornets -671, Kings +490
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: FDSSE, NBCS-CA
Los Angeles Clippers vs. Minnesota Timberwolves
- Projected Favorite: Clippers (57.69% win probability)
- Spread: Clippers (-2.5)
- Total: 225.5
- Moneyline: Clippers -136, Timberwolves +116
- Time: 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: FDSN, FDSSC
All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
