FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
menu item
NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

More

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NBA

NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - February 24

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - February 24

The Miami Heat versus the Atlanta Hawks is a game to catch on a Monday NBA slate that includes plenty of thrilling contests.

Curious about the betting odds for today's NBA action? Look no further! We've got you covered with all of the information you need.

Washington Wizards vs. Brooklyn Nets

  • Projected Favorite: Nets (64.28% win probability)
  • Spread: Nets (-2.5)
  • Total: 213
  • Moneyline: Nets -144, Wizards +122
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: MNMT, YES

Bet on Washington Wizards vs. Brooklyn Nets with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Indiana Pacers vs. Denver Nuggets

  • Projected Favorite: Nuggets (59.28% win probability)
  • Spread: Nuggets (-4.5)
  • Total: 246.5
  • Moneyline: Nuggets -176, Pacers +148
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: FDSIN, ALT, KTVD

Bet on Indiana Pacers vs. Denver Nuggets with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Chicago Bulls

  • Projected Favorite: 76ers (62.49% win probability)
  • Spread: 76ers (-3)
  • Total: 231.5
  • Moneyline: 76ers -158, Bulls +134
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NBCS-PH, CHSN

Bet on Philadelphia 76ers vs. Chicago Bulls with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Detroit Pistons vs. Los Angeles Clippers

  • Projected Favorite: Pistons (50.88% win probability)
  • Spread: Clippers (-2)
  • Total: 223.5
  • Moneyline: Clippers -130, Pistons +110
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: FDSDET, FDSSC

Bet on Detroit Pistons vs. Los Angeles Clippers with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Atlanta Hawks vs. Miami Heat

  • Projected Favorite: Heat (51.71% win probability)
  • Spread: Heat (-1)
  • Total: 226.5
  • Moneyline: Heat -110, Hawks -106
  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: FDSSE, FDSSUN

Bet on Atlanta Hawks vs. Miami Heat with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

  • Projected Favorite: Thunder (75.40% win probability)
  • Spread: Thunder (-12.5)
  • Total: 226.5
  • Moneyline: Thunder -621, Timberwolves +460
  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NBA TV, FDSOK, FDSN

Bet on Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Minnesota Timberwolves with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Utah Jazz vs. Portland Trail Blazers

  • Projected Favorite: Jazz (54.72% win probability)
  • Spread: Trail Blazers (-3.5)
  • Total: 230.5
  • Moneyline: Trail Blazers -158, Jazz +134
  • Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: KATU, KUNP, KJZZ

Bet on Utah Jazz vs. Portland Trail Blazers with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Sacramento Kings vs. Charlotte Hornets

  • Projected Favorite: Kings (76.94% win probability)
  • Spread: Kings (-11)
  • Total: 231.5
  • Moneyline: Kings -490, Hornets +380
  • Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CA, FDSSE

Bet on Sacramento Kings vs. Charlotte Hornets with FanDuel Sportsbook.

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, and Chandler Parsons Monday-Thursday at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/podcasts.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup