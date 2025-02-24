NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - February 24
The Miami Heat versus the Atlanta Hawks is a game to catch on a Monday NBA slate that includes plenty of thrilling contests.
Curious about the betting odds for today's NBA action? Look no further! We've got you covered with all of the information you need.
Washington Wizards vs. Brooklyn Nets
- Projected Favorite: Nets (64.28% win probability)
- Spread: Nets (-2.5)
- Total: 213
- Moneyline: Nets -144, Wizards +122
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: MNMT, YES
Indiana Pacers vs. Denver Nuggets
- Projected Favorite: Nuggets (59.28% win probability)
- Spread: Nuggets (-4.5)
- Total: 246.5
- Moneyline: Nuggets -176, Pacers +148
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: FDSIN, ALT, KTVD
Philadelphia 76ers vs. Chicago Bulls
- Projected Favorite: 76ers (62.49% win probability)
- Spread: 76ers (-3)
- Total: 231.5
- Moneyline: 76ers -158, Bulls +134
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH, CHSN
Detroit Pistons vs. Los Angeles Clippers
- Projected Favorite: Pistons (50.88% win probability)
- Spread: Clippers (-2)
- Total: 223.5
- Moneyline: Clippers -130, Pistons +110
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: FDSDET, FDSSC
Atlanta Hawks vs. Miami Heat
- Projected Favorite: Heat (51.71% win probability)
- Spread: Heat (-1)
- Total: 226.5
- Moneyline: Heat -110, Hawks -106
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: FDSSE, FDSSUN
Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Minnesota Timberwolves
- Projected Favorite: Thunder (75.40% win probability)
- Spread: Thunder (-12.5)
- Total: 226.5
- Moneyline: Thunder -621, Timberwolves +460
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBA TV, FDSOK, FDSN
Utah Jazz vs. Portland Trail Blazers
- Projected Favorite: Jazz (54.72% win probability)
- Spread: Trail Blazers (-3.5)
- Total: 230.5
- Moneyline: Trail Blazers -158, Jazz +134
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: KATU, KUNP, KJZZ
Sacramento Kings vs. Charlotte Hornets
- Projected Favorite: Kings (76.94% win probability)
- Spread: Kings (-11)
- Total: 231.5
- Moneyline: Kings -490, Hornets +380
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA, FDSSE
All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
