NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - February 24

Washington Wizards vs. Brooklyn Nets

Projected Favorite: Nets (64.28% win probability)

Nets (64.28% win probability) Spread: Nets (-2.5)

Nets (-2.5) Total: 213

213 Moneyline: Nets -144, Wizards +122

Nets -144, Wizards +122 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MNMT, YES

Indiana Pacers vs. Denver Nuggets

Projected Favorite: Nuggets (59.28% win probability)

Nuggets (59.28% win probability) Spread: Nuggets (-4.5)

Nuggets (-4.5) Total: 246.5

246.5 Moneyline: Nuggets -176, Pacers +148

Nuggets -176, Pacers +148 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: FDSIN, ALT, KTVD

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Chicago Bulls

Projected Favorite: 76ers (62.49% win probability)

76ers (62.49% win probability) Spread: 76ers (-3)

76ers (-3) Total: 231.5

231.5 Moneyline: 76ers -158, Bulls +134

76ers -158, Bulls +134 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-PH, CHSN

Detroit Pistons vs. Los Angeles Clippers

Projected Favorite: Pistons (50.88% win probability)

Pistons (50.88% win probability) Spread: Clippers (-2)

Clippers (-2) Total: 223.5

223.5 Moneyline: Clippers -130, Pistons +110

Clippers -130, Pistons +110 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: FDSDET, FDSSC

Atlanta Hawks vs. Miami Heat

Projected Favorite: Heat (51.71% win probability)

Heat (51.71% win probability) Spread: Heat (-1)

Heat (-1) Total: 226.5

226.5 Moneyline: Heat -110, Hawks -106

Heat -110, Hawks -106 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: FDSSE, FDSSUN

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

Projected Favorite: Thunder (75.40% win probability)

Thunder (75.40% win probability) Spread: Thunder (-12.5)

Thunder (-12.5) Total: 226.5

226.5 Moneyline: Thunder -621, Timberwolves +460

Thunder -621, Timberwolves +460 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBA TV, FDSOK, FDSN

Utah Jazz vs. Portland Trail Blazers

Projected Favorite: Jazz (54.72% win probability)

Jazz (54.72% win probability) Spread: Trail Blazers (-3.5)

Trail Blazers (-3.5) Total: 230.5

230.5 Moneyline: Trail Blazers -158, Jazz +134

Trail Blazers -158, Jazz +134 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: KATU, KUNP, KJZZ

Sacramento Kings vs. Charlotte Hornets

Projected Favorite: Kings (76.94% win probability)

Kings (76.94% win probability) Spread: Kings (-11)

Kings (-11) Total: 231.5

231.5 Moneyline: Kings -490, Hornets +380

Kings -490, Hornets +380 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CA, FDSSE

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

