NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - December 29

The Dallas Mavericks versus the Portland Trail Blazers is one of many compelling options on today's NBA slate.

Charlotte Hornets vs. Milwaukee Bucks

Projected Favorite: Bucks (53.62% win probability)

Bucks (53.62% win probability) Spread: Bucks (-3.5)

Bucks (-3.5) Total: 227.5

227.5 Moneyline: Bucks -148, Hornets +126

Bucks -148, Hornets +126 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: FDSSE, FDSWI, WAXN

Washington Wizards vs. Phoenix Suns

Projected Favorite: Suns (75.02% win probability)

Suns (75.02% win probability) Spread: Suns (-10.5)

Suns (-10.5) Total: 233.5

233.5 Moneyline: Suns -405, Wizards +320

Suns -405, Wizards +320 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: AZFamily, Suns+, MNMT2

Toronto Raptors vs. Orlando Magic

Projected Favorite: Magic (55.33% win probability)

Magic (55.33% win probability) Spread: Magic (-2)

Magic (-2) Total: 221.5

221.5 Moneyline: Magic -122, Raptors +104

Magic -122, Raptors +104 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: FDSFL, SportsNet

Brooklyn Nets vs. Golden State Warriors

Projected Favorite: Warriors (60.38% win probability)

Warriors (60.38% win probability) Spread: Warriors (-3.5)

Warriors (-3.5) Total: 220.5

220.5 Moneyline: Warriors -164, Nets +138

Warriors -164, Nets +138 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: YES, NBCS-BA

Miami Heat vs. Denver Nuggets

Projected Favorite: Heat (53.34% win probability)

Heat (53.34% win probability) Spread: Nuggets (-2.5)

Nuggets (-2.5) Total: 245.5

245.5 Moneyline: Nuggets -134, Heat +114

Nuggets -134, Heat +114 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: FDSSUN, ALT2

Chicago Bulls vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

Projected Favorite: Timberwolves (62.92% win probability)

Timberwolves (62.92% win probability) Spread: Timberwolves (-5.5)

Timberwolves (-5.5) Total: 240.5

240.5 Moneyline: Timberwolves -210, Bulls +176

Timberwolves -210, Bulls +176 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: FDSN, CHSN

New Orleans Pelicans vs. New York Knicks

Projected Favorite: Knicks (75.27% win probability)

Knicks (75.27% win probability) Spread: Knicks (-9)

Knicks (-9) Total: 243.5

243.5 Moneyline: Knicks -360, Pelicans +290

Knicks -360, Pelicans +290 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: Gulf Coast Sports, Pelicans+, MSG

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Atlanta Hawks

Projected Favorite: Thunder (76.88% win probability)

Thunder (76.88% win probability) Spread: Thunder (-16.5)

Thunder (-16.5) Total: 235.5

235.5 Moneyline: Thunder -1408, Hawks +830

Thunder -1408, Hawks +830 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: FDSSE, FDSOK

Houston Rockets vs. Indiana Pacers

Projected Favorite: Rockets (80.30% win probability)

Rockets (80.30% win probability) Spread: Rockets (-14.5)

Rockets (-14.5) Total: 221.5

221.5 Moneyline: Rockets -1000, Pacers +660

Rockets -1000, Pacers +660 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: FDSIN, SCHN

San Antonio Spurs vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

Projected Favorite: Spurs (55.60% win probability)

Spurs (55.60% win probability) Spread: Spurs (-4)

Spurs (-4) Total: 240.5

240.5 Moneyline: Spurs -172, Cavaliers +144

Spurs -172, Cavaliers +144 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBC/Peacock

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Dallas Mavericks

Projected Favorite: Mavericks (51.21% win probability)

Mavericks (51.21% win probability) Spread: Trail Blazers (-1.5)

Trail Blazers (-1.5) Total: 234.5

234.5 Moneyline: Trail Blazers -118, Mavericks +100

Trail Blazers -118, Mavericks +100 Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV Channel: NBC/Peacock

