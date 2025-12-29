NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - December 29
The Dallas Mavericks versus the Portland Trail Blazers is one of many compelling options on today's NBA slate.
Seeking additional betting info for today's NBA action? We've got you covered with odds for each of the big games in the article below.
Charlotte Hornets vs. Milwaukee Bucks
- Projected Favorite: Bucks (53.62% win probability)
- Spread: Bucks (-3.5)
- Total: 227.5
- Moneyline: Bucks -148, Hornets +126
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: FDSSE, FDSWI, WAXN
Washington Wizards vs. Phoenix Suns
- Projected Favorite: Suns (75.02% win probability)
- Spread: Suns (-10.5)
- Total: 233.5
- Moneyline: Suns -405, Wizards +320
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: AZFamily, Suns+, MNMT2
Toronto Raptors vs. Orlando Magic
- Projected Favorite: Magic (55.33% win probability)
- Spread: Magic (-2)
- Total: 221.5
- Moneyline: Magic -122, Raptors +104
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: FDSFL, SportsNet
Brooklyn Nets vs. Golden State Warriors
- Projected Favorite: Warriors (60.38% win probability)
- Spread: Warriors (-3.5)
- Total: 220.5
- Moneyline: Warriors -164, Nets +138
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: YES, NBCS-BA
Miami Heat vs. Denver Nuggets
- Projected Favorite: Heat (53.34% win probability)
- Spread: Nuggets (-2.5)
- Total: 245.5
- Moneyline: Nuggets -134, Heat +114
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: FDSSUN, ALT2
Chicago Bulls vs. Minnesota Timberwolves
- Projected Favorite: Timberwolves (62.92% win probability)
- Spread: Timberwolves (-5.5)
- Total: 240.5
- Moneyline: Timberwolves -210, Bulls +176
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: FDSN, CHSN
New Orleans Pelicans vs. New York Knicks
- Projected Favorite: Knicks (75.27% win probability)
- Spread: Knicks (-9)
- Total: 243.5
- Moneyline: Knicks -360, Pelicans +290
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: Gulf Coast Sports, Pelicans+, MSG
Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Atlanta Hawks
- Projected Favorite: Thunder (76.88% win probability)
- Spread: Thunder (-16.5)
- Total: 235.5
- Moneyline: Thunder -1408, Hawks +830
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: FDSSE, FDSOK
Houston Rockets vs. Indiana Pacers
- Projected Favorite: Rockets (80.30% win probability)
- Spread: Rockets (-14.5)
- Total: 221.5
- Moneyline: Rockets -1000, Pacers +660
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: FDSIN, SCHN
San Antonio Spurs vs. Cleveland Cavaliers
- Projected Favorite: Spurs (55.60% win probability)
- Spread: Spurs (-4)
- Total: 240.5
- Moneyline: Spurs -172, Cavaliers +144
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBC/Peacock
Portland Trail Blazers vs. Dallas Mavericks
- Projected Favorite: Mavericks (51.21% win probability)
- Spread: Trail Blazers (-1.5)
- Total: 234.5
- Moneyline: Trail Blazers -118, Mavericks +100
- Time: 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBC/Peacock
