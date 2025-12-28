NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - December 28
Toronto Raptors vs. Golden State Warriors
- Projected Favorite: Warriors (56.30% win probability)
- Spread: Warriors (-4.5)
- Total: 224.5
- Moneyline: Warriors -184, Raptors +154
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA, SportsNet
Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Philadelphia 76ers
- Projected Favorite: Thunder (84.37% win probability)
- Spread: Thunder (-14.5)
- Total: 226.5
- Moneyline: Thunder -952, 76ers +640
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: FDSOK, NBCS-PH
Portland Trail Blazers vs. Boston Celtics
- Projected Favorite: Celtics (70.28% win probability)
- Spread: Celtics (-7)
- Total: 229.5
- Moneyline: Celtics -250, Trail Blazers +205
- Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: KUNP, NBCS-BOS, KATU
Washington Wizards vs. Memphis Grizzlies
- Projected Favorite: Grizzlies (73.18% win probability)
- Spread: Grizzlies (-6.5)
- Total: 237.5
- Moneyline: Grizzlies -250, Wizards +205
- Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: FDSSE, MNMT
Los Angeles Clippers vs. Detroit Pistons
- Projected Favorite: Pistons (52.07% win probability)
- Spread: Pistons (-3)
- Total: 224.5
- Moneyline: Pistons -136, Clippers +116
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: FDSDETX, FDSSC
Los Angeles Lakers vs. Sacramento Kings
- Projected Favorite: Lakers (79.38% win probability)
- Spread: Lakers (-12)
- Total: 233.5
- Moneyline: Lakers -649, Kings +480
- Time: 9:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA, NBCS-CA
