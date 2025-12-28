NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - December 28

In a Sunday NBA schedule that has a lot of compelling contests, the Detroit Pistons versus the Los Angeles Clippers is a game to catch.

Curious about the wagering odds for today's NBA action? Look no further! We have you covered with all of the information you need.

Toronto Raptors vs. Golden State Warriors

Projected Favorite: Warriors (56.30% win probability)

Warriors (56.30% win probability) Spread: Warriors (-4.5)

Warriors (-4.5) Total: 224.5

224.5 Moneyline: Warriors -184, Raptors +154

Warriors -184, Raptors +154 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-BA, SportsNet

Bet on Toronto Raptors vs. Golden State Warriors with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Philadelphia 76ers

Projected Favorite: Thunder (84.37% win probability)

Thunder (84.37% win probability) Spread: Thunder (-14.5)

Thunder (-14.5) Total: 226.5

226.5 Moneyline: Thunder -952, 76ers +640

Thunder -952, 76ers +640 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET TV Channel: FDSOK, NBCS-PH

Bet on Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Philadelphia 76ers with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Boston Celtics

Projected Favorite: Celtics (70.28% win probability)

Celtics (70.28% win probability) Spread: Celtics (-7)

Celtics (-7) Total: 229.5

229.5 Moneyline: Celtics -250, Trail Blazers +205

Celtics -250, Trail Blazers +205 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV Channel: KUNP, NBCS-BOS, KATU

Bet on Portland Trail Blazers vs. Boston Celtics with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Washington Wizards vs. Memphis Grizzlies

Projected Favorite: Grizzlies (73.18% win probability)

Grizzlies (73.18% win probability) Spread: Grizzlies (-6.5)

Grizzlies (-6.5) Total: 237.5

237.5 Moneyline: Grizzlies -250, Wizards +205

Grizzlies -250, Wizards +205 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV Channel: FDSSE, MNMT

Bet on Washington Wizards vs. Memphis Grizzlies with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Los Angeles Clippers vs. Detroit Pistons

Projected Favorite: Pistons (52.07% win probability)

Pistons (52.07% win probability) Spread: Pistons (-3)

Pistons (-3) Total: 224.5

224.5 Moneyline: Pistons -136, Clippers +116

Pistons -136, Clippers +116 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: FDSDETX, FDSSC

Bet on Los Angeles Clippers vs. Detroit Pistons with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Sacramento Kings

Projected Favorite: Lakers (79.38% win probability)

Lakers (79.38% win probability) Spread: Lakers (-12)

Lakers (-12) Total: 233.5

233.5 Moneyline: Lakers -649, Kings +480

Lakers -649, Kings +480 Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet LA, NBCS-CA

Bet on Los Angeles Lakers vs. Sacramento Kings with FanDuel Sportsbook.

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

For more NBA betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's NBA home page.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, DeMarcus "Boogie" Cousins and Chandler Parsons weekdays at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/research/tv-and-podcast.