NBA

NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - December 13

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Today's NBA schedule has plenty of exciting matchups in store. Among those contests is the New York Knicks squaring off against the Orlando Magic.

Want to boost your odds prior to today's NBA games? Take a look at our odds breakdown below.

Orlando Magic vs. New York Knicks

  • Projected Favorite: Magic (52.74% win probability)
  • Spread: Knicks (-5)
  • Total: 223.5
  • Moneyline: Knicks -220, Magic +184
  • Time: 5:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. San Antonio Spurs

  • Projected Favorite: Thunder (82.55% win probability)
  • Spread: Thunder (-10.5)
  • Total: 224.5
  • Moneyline: Thunder -450, Spurs +350
  • Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

For more NBA betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's NBA home page.

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, DeMarcus "Boogie" Cousins and Chandler Parsons weekdays at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/research/tv-and-podcast.

