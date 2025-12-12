NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - December 12
The outings in a Friday NBA slate that shouldn't be missed include the Minnesota Timberwolves taking on the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center.
Don't miss out on all of the NBA action today. We've got the inside scoop on the betting odds you need to know.
Philadelphia 76ers vs. Indiana Pacers
- Projected Favorite: 76ers (53.91% win probability)
- Spread: 76ers (-7)
- Total: 224.5
- Moneyline: 76ers -295, Pacers +240
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH, FDSIN
Washington Wizards vs. Cleveland Cavaliers
- Projected Favorite: Cavaliers (80.37% win probability)
- Spread: Cavaliers (-15)
- Total: 243.5
- Moneyline: Cavaliers -1099, Wizards +700
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: MNMT, FDSOH
Charlotte Hornets vs. Chicago Bulls
- Projected Favorite: Bulls (54.66% win probability)
- Spread: Bulls (-3)
- Total: 229.5
- Moneyline: Bulls -154, Hornets +130
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: FDSSE, CHSN
Detroit Pistons vs. Atlanta Hawks
- Projected Favorite: Pistons (70.76% win probability)
- Spread: Pistons (-7)
- Total: 232.5
- Moneyline: Pistons -280, Hawks +230
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: FDSDET, FDSSE, NBA TV
Memphis Grizzlies vs. Utah Jazz
- Projected Favorite: Grizzlies (82.83% win probability)
- Spread: Grizzlies (-7)
- Total: 242.5
- Moneyline: Grizzlies -255, Jazz +210
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: FDSSE, KJZZ
Dallas Mavericks vs. Brooklyn Nets
- Projected Favorite: Mavericks (72.80% win probability)
- Spread: Mavericks (-8)
- Total: 221.5
- Moneyline: Mavericks -310, Nets +250
- Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: KFAA, YES
Golden State Warriors vs. Minnesota Timberwolves
- Projected Favorite: Warriors (53.17% win probability)
- Spread: Warriors (-1.5)
- Total: 230.5
- Moneyline: Warriors -120, Timberwolves +102
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA, FDSN, NBA TV
All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
