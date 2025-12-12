NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - December 12

The outings in a Friday NBA slate that shouldn't be missed include the Minnesota Timberwolves taking on the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center.

Don't miss out on all of the NBA action today. We've got the inside scoop on the betting odds you need to know.

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Indiana Pacers

Projected Favorite: 76ers (53.91% win probability)

76ers (53.91% win probability) Spread: 76ers (-7)

76ers (-7) Total: 224.5

224.5 Moneyline: 76ers -295, Pacers +240

76ers -295, Pacers +240 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-PH, FDSIN

Bet on Philadelphia 76ers vs. Indiana Pacers with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Washington Wizards vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

Projected Favorite: Cavaliers (80.37% win probability)

Cavaliers (80.37% win probability) Spread: Cavaliers (-15)

Cavaliers (-15) Total: 243.5

243.5 Moneyline: Cavaliers -1099, Wizards +700

Cavaliers -1099, Wizards +700 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MNMT, FDSOH

Bet on Washington Wizards vs. Cleveland Cavaliers with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Charlotte Hornets vs. Chicago Bulls

Projected Favorite: Bulls (54.66% win probability)

Bulls (54.66% win probability) Spread: Bulls (-3)

Bulls (-3) Total: 229.5

229.5 Moneyline: Bulls -154, Hornets +130

Bulls -154, Hornets +130 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: FDSSE, CHSN

Bet on Charlotte Hornets vs. Chicago Bulls with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Detroit Pistons vs. Atlanta Hawks

Projected Favorite: Pistons (70.76% win probability)

Pistons (70.76% win probability) Spread: Pistons (-7)

Pistons (-7) Total: 232.5

232.5 Moneyline: Pistons -280, Hawks +230

Pistons -280, Hawks +230 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: FDSDET, FDSSE, NBA TV

Bet on Detroit Pistons vs. Atlanta Hawks with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Utah Jazz

Projected Favorite: Grizzlies (82.83% win probability)

Grizzlies (82.83% win probability) Spread: Grizzlies (-7)

Grizzlies (-7) Total: 242.5

242.5 Moneyline: Grizzlies -255, Jazz +210

Grizzlies -255, Jazz +210 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: FDSSE, KJZZ

Bet on Memphis Grizzlies vs. Utah Jazz with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Dallas Mavericks vs. Brooklyn Nets

Projected Favorite: Mavericks (72.80% win probability)

Mavericks (72.80% win probability) Spread: Mavericks (-8)

Mavericks (-8) Total: 221.5

221.5 Moneyline: Mavericks -310, Nets +250

Mavericks -310, Nets +250 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV Channel: KFAA, YES

Bet on Dallas Mavericks vs. Brooklyn Nets with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Golden State Warriors vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

Projected Favorite: Warriors (53.17% win probability)

Warriors (53.17% win probability) Spread: Warriors (-1.5)

Warriors (-1.5) Total: 230.5

230.5 Moneyline: Warriors -120, Timberwolves +102

Warriors -120, Timberwolves +102 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-BA, FDSN, NBA TV

Bet on Golden State Warriors vs. Minnesota Timberwolves with FanDuel Sportsbook.

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

For more NBA betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's NBA home page.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, DeMarcus "Boogie" Cousins and Chandler Parsons weekdays at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/research/tv-and-podcast.