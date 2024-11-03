NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - November 3

There is no shortage of excitement on today's NBA schedule, including the Detroit Pistons taking on the Brooklyn Nets.

Curious about the wagering odds for today's NBA action? Look no further! We've got you covered with all of the information you need.

Brooklyn Nets vs. Detroit Pistons

Projected Favorite: Nets (74.98% win probability)

Nets (74.98% win probability) Spread: Nets (-3.5)

Nets (-3.5) Total: 219.5

219.5 Moneyline: Nets -168, Pistons +142

Nets -168, Pistons +142 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET TV Channel: YES, FDSDET

Bet on Brooklyn Nets vs. Detroit Pistons with FanDuel Sportsbook.

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Atlanta Hawks

Projected Favorite: Pelicans (79.99% win probability)

Pelicans (79.99% win probability) Spread: Pelicans (-5)

Pelicans (-5) Total: 230.5

230.5 Moneyline: Pelicans -210, Hawks +176

Pelicans -210, Hawks +176 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: Gulf Coast Sports, FDSSE

Bet on New Orleans Pelicans vs. Atlanta Hawks with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Dallas Mavericks vs. Orlando Magic

Projected Favorite: Mavericks (57.65% win probability)

Mavericks (57.65% win probability) Spread: Mavericks (-8)

Mavericks (-8) Total: 219.5

219.5 Moneyline: Mavericks -330, Magic +265

Mavericks -330, Magic +265 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: KFAA, FDSFL

Bet on Dallas Mavericks vs. Orlando Magic with FanDuel Sportsbook.

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, and Chandler Parsons Monday-Thursday at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/podcasts.