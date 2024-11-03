NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - November 3
There is no shortage of excitement on today's NBA schedule, including the Detroit Pistons taking on the Brooklyn Nets.
Curious about the wagering odds for today's NBA action? Look no further! We've got you covered with all of the information you need.
Brooklyn Nets vs. Detroit Pistons
- Projected Favorite: Nets (74.98% win probability)
- Spread: Nets (-3.5)
- Total: 219.5
- Moneyline: Nets -168, Pistons +142
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: YES, FDSDET
Bet on Brooklyn Nets vs. Detroit Pistons with FanDuel Sportsbook.
New Orleans Pelicans vs. Atlanta Hawks
- Projected Favorite: Pelicans (79.99% win probability)
- Spread: Pelicans (-5)
- Total: 230.5
- Moneyline: Pelicans -210, Hawks +176
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: Gulf Coast Sports, FDSSE
Bet on New Orleans Pelicans vs. Atlanta Hawks with FanDuel Sportsbook.
Dallas Mavericks vs. Orlando Magic
- Projected Favorite: Mavericks (57.65% win probability)
- Spread: Mavericks (-8)
- Total: 219.5
- Moneyline: Mavericks -330, Magic +265
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: KFAA, FDSFL
Bet on Dallas Mavericks vs. Orlando Magic with FanDuel Sportsbook.
All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, and Chandler Parsons Monday-Thursday at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/podcasts.