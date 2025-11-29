NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - November 29
Saturday's NBA schedule has plenty of exciting matchups in store. Among those contests is the Chicago Bulls squaring off against the Indiana Pacers.
Looking for additional betting information for Saturday's NBA action? We've got you covered with betting odds for each of the big games in the article below.
Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Boston Celtics
- Projected Favorite: Timberwolves (58.47% win probability)
- Spread: Timberwolves (-6)
- Total: 229.5
- Moneyline: Timberwolves -230, Celtics +190
- Time: 5:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-BOS, FDSN, NBA TV
Charlotte Hornets vs. Toronto Raptors
- Projected Favorite: Raptors (66.92% win probability)
- Spread: Raptors (-7.5)
- Total: 233.5
- Moneyline: Raptors -275, Hornets +225
- Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: FDSSE, TSN
Indiana Pacers vs. Chicago Bulls
- Projected Favorite: Pacers (63.55% win probability)
- Spread: Bulls (-2.5)
- Total: 241.5
- Moneyline: Bulls -152, Pacers +128
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: FDSIN, CHSN
Milwaukee Bucks vs. Brooklyn Nets
- Projected Favorite: Bucks (75.55% win probability)
- Spread: Bucks (-11.5)
- Total: 217.5
- Moneyline: Bucks -559, Nets +420
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: YES, FDSWI, WMLW
Miami Heat vs. Detroit Pistons
- Projected Favorite: Heat (62.43% win probability)
- Spread: Heat (-4)
- Total: 240.5
- Moneyline: Heat -168, Pistons +142
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: FDSSUN, FDSDETX
Golden State Warriors vs. New Orleans Pelicans
- Projected Favorite: Warriors (84.73% win probability)
- Spread: Warriors (-9.5)
- Total: 226.5
- Moneyline: Warriors -450, Pelicans +350
- Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA, Gulf Coast Sports, Pelicans+, NBA TV
Phoenix Suns vs. Denver Nuggets
- Projected Favorite: Nuggets (55.69% win probability)
- Spread: Nuggets (-2.5)
- Total: 230.5
- Moneyline: Nuggets -172, Suns +144
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ALT, AZFamily, Suns+
Los Angeles Clippers vs. Dallas Mavericks
- Projected Favorite: Clippers (70.91% win probability)
- Spread: Clippers (-8.5)
- Total: 223.5
- Moneyline: Clippers -360, Mavericks +290
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: KFAA, KTLA, FDSSC
All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
For more NBA betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's NBA home page.
