NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - November 29

Saturday's NBA schedule has plenty of exciting matchups in store. Among those contests is the Chicago Bulls squaring off against the Indiana Pacers.

Looking for additional betting information for Saturday's NBA action? We've got you covered with betting odds for each of the big games in the article below.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Boston Celtics

Projected Favorite: Timberwolves (58.47% win probability)

Timberwolves (58.47% win probability) Spread: Timberwolves (-6)

Timberwolves (-6) Total: 229.5

229.5 Moneyline: Timberwolves -230, Celtics +190

Timberwolves -230, Celtics +190 Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-BOS, FDSN, NBA TV

Charlotte Hornets vs. Toronto Raptors

Projected Favorite: Raptors (66.92% win probability)

Raptors (66.92% win probability) Spread: Raptors (-7.5)

Raptors (-7.5) Total: 233.5

233.5 Moneyline: Raptors -275, Hornets +225

Raptors -275, Hornets +225 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV Channel: FDSSE, TSN

Indiana Pacers vs. Chicago Bulls

Projected Favorite: Pacers (63.55% win probability)

Pacers (63.55% win probability) Spread: Bulls (-2.5)

Bulls (-2.5) Total: 241.5

241.5 Moneyline: Bulls -152, Pacers +128

Bulls -152, Pacers +128 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: FDSIN, CHSN

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Brooklyn Nets

Projected Favorite: Bucks (75.55% win probability)

Bucks (75.55% win probability) Spread: Bucks (-11.5)

Bucks (-11.5) Total: 217.5

217.5 Moneyline: Bucks -559, Nets +420

Bucks -559, Nets +420 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: YES, FDSWI, WMLW

Miami Heat vs. Detroit Pistons

Projected Favorite: Heat (62.43% win probability)

Heat (62.43% win probability) Spread: Heat (-4)

Heat (-4) Total: 240.5

240.5 Moneyline: Heat -168, Pistons +142

Heat -168, Pistons +142 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: FDSSUN, FDSDETX

Golden State Warriors vs. New Orleans Pelicans

Projected Favorite: Warriors (84.73% win probability)

Warriors (84.73% win probability) Spread: Warriors (-9.5)

Warriors (-9.5) Total: 226.5

226.5 Moneyline: Warriors -450, Pelicans +350

Warriors -450, Pelicans +350 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-BA, Gulf Coast Sports, Pelicans+, NBA TV

Phoenix Suns vs. Denver Nuggets

Projected Favorite: Nuggets (55.69% win probability)

Nuggets (55.69% win probability) Spread: Nuggets (-2.5)

Nuggets (-2.5) Total: 230.5

230.5 Moneyline: Nuggets -172, Suns +144

Nuggets -172, Suns +144 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ALT, AZFamily, Suns+

Los Angeles Clippers vs. Dallas Mavericks

Projected Favorite: Clippers (70.91% win probability)

Clippers (70.91% win probability) Spread: Clippers (-8.5)

Clippers (-8.5) Total: 223.5

223.5 Moneyline: Clippers -360, Mavericks +290

Clippers -360, Mavericks +290 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: KFAA, KTLA, FDSSC

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

