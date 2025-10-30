NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - October 30
In one of the many exciting matchups on the NBA slate today, the Orlando Magic and the Charlotte Hornets take the floor at Spectrum Center.
Looking for additional betting intel for today's NBA action? We have you covered with odds for all the important games in the article below.
Charlotte Hornets vs. Orlando Magic
- Projected Favorite: Magic (59.99% win probability)
- Spread: Magic (-2.5)
- Total: 241.5
- Moneyline: Magic -146, Hornets +124
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: FDSSE, FDSFL
Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Washington Wizards
- Projected Favorite: Thunder (91.07% win probability)
- Spread: Thunder (-15.5)
- Total: 232.5
- Moneyline: Thunder -1000, Wizards +660
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: FDSOK, MNMT
Milwaukee Bucks vs. Golden State Warriors
- Projected Favorite: Bucks (57.53% win probability)
- Spread: Warriors (-2.5)
- Total: 231.5
- Moneyline: Warriors -146, Bucks +124
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA, FDSWI, NBA TV
San Antonio Spurs vs. Miami Heat
- Projected Favorite: Spurs (52.55% win probability)
- Spread: Spurs (-5.5)
- Total: 232.5
- Moneyline: Spurs -225, Heat +188
- Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: FDSSUN, FDSSW
All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
