NBA

NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - October 30

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

In one of the many exciting matchups on the NBA slate today, the Orlando Magic and the Charlotte Hornets take the floor at Spectrum Center.

Looking for additional betting intel for today's NBA action? We have you covered with odds for all the important games in the article below.

Charlotte Hornets vs. Orlando Magic

  • Projected Favorite: Magic (59.99% win probability)
  • Spread: Magic (-2.5)
  • Total: 241.5
  • Moneyline: Magic -146, Hornets +124
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: FDSSE, FDSFL

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Washington Wizards

  • Projected Favorite: Thunder (91.07% win probability)
  • Spread: Thunder (-15.5)
  • Total: 232.5
  • Moneyline: Thunder -1000, Wizards +660
  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: FDSOK, MNMT

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Golden State Warriors

  • Projected Favorite: Bucks (57.53% win probability)
  • Spread: Warriors (-2.5)
  • Total: 231.5
  • Moneyline: Warriors -146, Bucks +124
  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NBCS-BA, FDSWI, NBA TV

San Antonio Spurs vs. Miami Heat

  • Projected Favorite: Spurs (52.55% win probability)
  • Spread: Spurs (-5.5)
  • Total: 232.5
  • Moneyline: Spurs -225, Heat +188
  • Time: 8:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: FDSSUN, FDSSW

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

For more NBA betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's NBA home page.

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, DeMarcus "Boogie" Cousins and Chandler Parsons weekdays at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/research/tv-and-podcast.

