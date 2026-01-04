NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - January 4

In a Sunday NBA slate that has a lot of exciting matchups, the Denver Nuggets versus the Brooklyn Nets is a game to see.

Seeking additional betting information for today's NBA action? We have you covered with odds for all the important matchups in the article below.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Detroit Pistons

Projected Favorite: Cavaliers (62.19% win probability)

Cavaliers (62.19% win probability) Spread: Cavaliers (-5)

Cavaliers (-5) Total: 235.5

235.5 Moneyline: Cavaliers -200, Pistons +168

Cavaliers -200, Pistons +168 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV Channel: FDSDET, FDSOH

Orlando Magic vs. Indiana Pacers

Projected Favorite: Magic (73.48% win probability)

Magic (73.48% win probability) Spread: Magic (-6.5)

Magic (-6.5) Total: 226.5

226.5 Moneyline: Magic -240, Pacers +198

Magic -240, Pacers +198 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: FDSIN, FDSFL

Brooklyn Nets vs. Denver Nuggets

Projected Favorite: Nuggets (65.04% win probability)

Nuggets (65.04% win probability) Spread: Nuggets (-2.5)

Nuggets (-2.5) Total: 223.5

223.5 Moneyline: Nuggets -142, Nets +120

Nuggets -142, Nets +120 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET TV Channel: YES, ALT2

Washington Wizards vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

Projected Favorite: Timberwolves (72.45% win probability)

Timberwolves (72.45% win probability) Spread: Timberwolves (-10)

Timberwolves (-10) Total: 235.5

235.5 Moneyline: Timberwolves -405, Wizards +320

Timberwolves -405, Wizards +320 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV Channel: FDSN, MNMT

Miami Heat vs. New Orleans Pelicans

Projected Favorite: Heat (76.15% win probability)

Heat (76.15% win probability) Spread: Heat (-7.5)

Heat (-7.5) Total: 242.5

242.5 Moneyline: Heat -319, Pelicans +260

Heat -319, Pelicans +260 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV Channel: FDSSUN, Gulf Coast Sports, Pelicans+, WPLG

Phoenix Suns vs. Oklahoma City Thunder

Projected Favorite: Thunder (62.63% win probability)

Thunder (62.63% win probability) Spread: Thunder (-9)

Thunder (-9) Total: 228.5

228.5 Moneyline: Thunder -420, Suns +330

Thunder -420, Suns +330 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: FDSOK, AZFamily, Suns+

Sacramento Kings vs. Milwaukee Bucks

Projected Favorite: Bucks (55.23% win probability)

Bucks (55.23% win probability) Spread: Bucks (-6)

Bucks (-6) Total: 228.5

228.5 Moneyline: Bucks -250, Kings +205

Bucks -250, Kings +205 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: FDSWI, NBCS-CA

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Memphis Grizzlies

Projected Favorite: Lakers (59.06% win probability)

Lakers (59.06% win probability) Spread: Lakers (-6.5)

Lakers (-6.5) Total: 238.5

238.5 Moneyline: Lakers -240, Grizzlies +198

Lakers -240, Grizzlies +198 Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet LA, FDSSE

