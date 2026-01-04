NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - January 4
In a Sunday NBA slate that has a lot of exciting matchups, the Denver Nuggets versus the Brooklyn Nets is a game to see.
Seeking additional betting information for today's NBA action? We have you covered with odds for all the important matchups in the article below.
Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Detroit Pistons
- Projected Favorite: Cavaliers (62.19% win probability)
- Spread: Cavaliers (-5)
- Total: 235.5
- Moneyline: Cavaliers -200, Pistons +168
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: FDSDET, FDSOH
Orlando Magic vs. Indiana Pacers
- Projected Favorite: Magic (73.48% win probability)
- Spread: Magic (-6.5)
- Total: 226.5
- Moneyline: Magic -240, Pacers +198
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: FDSIN, FDSFL
Brooklyn Nets vs. Denver Nuggets
- Projected Favorite: Nuggets (65.04% win probability)
- Spread: Nuggets (-2.5)
- Total: 223.5
- Moneyline: Nuggets -142, Nets +120
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: YES, ALT2
Washington Wizards vs. Minnesota Timberwolves
- Projected Favorite: Timberwolves (72.45% win probability)
- Spread: Timberwolves (-10)
- Total: 235.5
- Moneyline: Timberwolves -405, Wizards +320
- Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: FDSN, MNMT
Miami Heat vs. New Orleans Pelicans
- Projected Favorite: Heat (76.15% win probability)
- Spread: Heat (-7.5)
- Total: 242.5
- Moneyline: Heat -319, Pelicans +260
- Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: FDSSUN, Gulf Coast Sports, Pelicans+, WPLG
Phoenix Suns vs. Oklahoma City Thunder
- Projected Favorite: Thunder (62.63% win probability)
- Spread: Thunder (-9)
- Total: 228.5
- Moneyline: Thunder -420, Suns +330
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: FDSOK, AZFamily, Suns+
Sacramento Kings vs. Milwaukee Bucks
- Projected Favorite: Bucks (55.23% win probability)
- Spread: Bucks (-6)
- Total: 228.5
- Moneyline: Bucks -250, Kings +205
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: FDSWI, NBCS-CA
Los Angeles Lakers vs. Memphis Grizzlies
- Projected Favorite: Lakers (59.06% win probability)
- Spread: Lakers (-6.5)
- Total: 238.5
- Moneyline: Lakers -240, Grizzlies +198
- Time: 9:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA, FDSSE
All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
