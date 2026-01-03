NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - January 3
The Boston Celtics versus the Los Angeles Clippers is a game to watch on a Saturday NBA slate that has a lot of exciting matchups.
Don't miss out on all of the NBA action today. We've got the inside scoop on the betting info you need to know.
Miami Heat vs. Minnesota Timberwolves
- Projected Favorite: Timberwolves (50.76% win probability)
- Spread: Timberwolves (-2.5)
- Total: 238.5
- Moneyline: Timberwolves -138, Heat +118
- Time: 5:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: FDSSUN, FDSN, NBA TV, WPLG
New York Knicks vs. Philadelphia 76ers
- Projected Favorite: Knicks (70.53% win probability)
- Spread: Knicks (-3.5)
- Total: 232.5
- Moneyline: Knicks -162, 76ers +136
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: MSG, NBCS-PH, NBA TV
Toronto Raptors vs. Atlanta Hawks
- Projected Favorite: Raptors (62.44% win probability)
- Spread: Raptors (-3.5)
- Total: 232.5
- Moneyline: Raptors -164, Hawks +138
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: FDSSE, TSN
Chicago Bulls vs. Charlotte Hornets
- Projected Favorite: Bulls (61.73% win probability)
- Spread: Bulls (-2.5)
- Total: 237.5
- Moneyline: Bulls -126, Hornets +108
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: FDSSE, CHSN+
San Antonio Spurs vs. Portland Trail Blazers
- Projected Favorite: Spurs (75.08% win probability)
- Spread: Spurs (-8.5)
- Total: 238.5
- Moneyline: Spurs -350, Trail Blazers +280
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: KUNP, FDSSW
Dallas Mavericks vs. Houston Rockets
- Projected Favorite: Rockets (64.98% win probability)
- Spread: Rockets (-8.5)
- Total: 225.5
- Moneyline: Rockets -319, Mavericks +260
- Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: SCHN, KFAA
Golden State Warriors vs. Utah Jazz
- Projected Favorite: Warriors (74.94% win probability)
- Spread: Warriors (-12.5)
- Total: 239.5
- Moneyline: Warriors -549, Jazz +410
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: KJZZ, Jazz+, NBCS-BA
Los Angeles Clippers vs. Boston Celtics
- Projected Favorite: Celtics (53.59% win probability)
- Spread: Clippers (-1.5)
- Total: 221.5
- Moneyline: Clippers -116, Celtics -102
- Time: 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-BOS, FDSSC, NBA TV
All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
