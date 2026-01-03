NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - January 3

The Boston Celtics versus the Los Angeles Clippers is a game to watch on a Saturday NBA slate that has a lot of exciting matchups.

Don't miss out on all of the NBA action today. We've got the inside scoop on the betting info you need to know.

Miami Heat vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

Projected Favorite: Timberwolves (50.76% win probability)

Timberwolves (50.76% win probability) Spread: Timberwolves (-2.5)

Timberwolves (-2.5) Total: 238.5

238.5 Moneyline: Timberwolves -138, Heat +118

Timberwolves -138, Heat +118 Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV Channel: FDSSUN, FDSN, NBA TV, WPLG

Bet on Miami Heat vs. Minnesota Timberwolves with FanDuel Sportsbook.

New York Knicks vs. Philadelphia 76ers

Projected Favorite: Knicks (70.53% win probability)

Knicks (70.53% win probability) Spread: Knicks (-3.5)

Knicks (-3.5) Total: 232.5

232.5 Moneyline: Knicks -162, 76ers +136

Knicks -162, 76ers +136 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: MSG, NBCS-PH, NBA TV

Bet on New York Knicks vs. Philadelphia 76ers with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Toronto Raptors vs. Atlanta Hawks

Projected Favorite: Raptors (62.44% win probability)

Raptors (62.44% win probability) Spread: Raptors (-3.5)

Raptors (-3.5) Total: 232.5

232.5 Moneyline: Raptors -164, Hawks +138

Raptors -164, Hawks +138 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: FDSSE, TSN

Bet on Toronto Raptors vs. Atlanta Hawks with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Chicago Bulls vs. Charlotte Hornets

Projected Favorite: Bulls (61.73% win probability)

Bulls (61.73% win probability) Spread: Bulls (-2.5)

Bulls (-2.5) Total: 237.5

237.5 Moneyline: Bulls -126, Hornets +108

Bulls -126, Hornets +108 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: FDSSE, CHSN+

Bet on Chicago Bulls vs. Charlotte Hornets with FanDuel Sportsbook.

San Antonio Spurs vs. Portland Trail Blazers

Projected Favorite: Spurs (75.08% win probability)

Spurs (75.08% win probability) Spread: Spurs (-8.5)

Spurs (-8.5) Total: 238.5

238.5 Moneyline: Spurs -350, Trail Blazers +280

Spurs -350, Trail Blazers +280 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: KUNP, FDSSW

Bet on San Antonio Spurs vs. Portland Trail Blazers with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Dallas Mavericks vs. Houston Rockets

Projected Favorite: Rockets (64.98% win probability)

Rockets (64.98% win probability) Spread: Rockets (-8.5)

Rockets (-8.5) Total: 225.5

225.5 Moneyline: Rockets -319, Mavericks +260

Rockets -319, Mavericks +260 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV Channel: SCHN, KFAA

Bet on Dallas Mavericks vs. Houston Rockets with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Golden State Warriors vs. Utah Jazz

Projected Favorite: Warriors (74.94% win probability)

Warriors (74.94% win probability) Spread: Warriors (-12.5)

Warriors (-12.5) Total: 239.5

239.5 Moneyline: Warriors -549, Jazz +410

Warriors -549, Jazz +410 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: KJZZ, Jazz+, NBCS-BA

Bet on Golden State Warriors vs. Utah Jazz with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Los Angeles Clippers vs. Boston Celtics

Projected Favorite: Celtics (53.59% win probability)

Celtics (53.59% win probability) Spread: Clippers (-1.5)

Clippers (-1.5) Total: 221.5

221.5 Moneyline: Clippers -116, Celtics -102

Clippers -116, Celtics -102 Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-BOS, FDSSC, NBA TV

Bet on Los Angeles Clippers vs. Boston Celtics with FanDuel Sportsbook.

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

For more NBA betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's NBA home page.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, DeMarcus "Boogie" Cousins and Chandler Parsons weekdays at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/research/tv-and-podcast.