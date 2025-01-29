NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - January 29
Today's NBA lineup should have plenty of excitement on the court. Among the games is the Minnesota Timberwolves taking on the Phoenix Suns.
Prior to today's NBA action, get a sneak peek at the odds right here.
Charlotte Hornets vs. Brooklyn Nets
- Projected Favorite: Hornets (59.99% win probability)
- Spread: Hornets (-3)
- Total: 204.5
- Moneyline: Hornets -154, Nets +130
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: YES, FDSSE
Washington Wizards vs. Toronto Raptors
- Projected Favorite: Raptors (51.79% win probability)
- Spread: Raptors (-7)
- Total: 231.5
- Moneyline: Raptors -290, Wizards +235
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: MNMT, SportsNet
Indiana Pacers vs. Detroit Pistons
- Projected Favorite: Pacers (68.26% win probability)
- Spread: Pacers (-6.5)
- Total: 229.5
- Moneyline: Pacers -245, Pistons +200
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: FDSIN, FDSDET
Philadelphia 76ers vs. Sacramento Kings
- Projected Favorite: Kings (60.30% win probability)
- Spread: Kings (-7.5)
- Total: 228.5
- Moneyline: Kings -319, 76ers +260
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA, NBCS-PH
Miami Heat vs. Cleveland Cavaliers
- Projected Favorite: Cavaliers (56.85% win probability)
- Spread: Cavaliers (-7.5)
- Total: 227.5
- Moneyline: Cavaliers -295, Heat +240
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: FDSSUN, FDSOH
New York Knicks vs. Denver Nuggets
- Projected Favorite: Knicks (64.80% win probability)
- Spread: Knicks (-3)
- Total: 239
- Moneyline: Knicks -152, Nuggets +128
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN, MSG, ALT
Boston Celtics vs. Chicago Bulls
- Projected Favorite: Celtics (82.72% win probability)
- Spread: Celtics (-14.5)
- Total: 232.5
- Moneyline: Celtics -952, Bulls +640
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-BOS, CHSN
New Orleans Pelicans vs. Dallas Mavericks
- Projected Favorite: Mavericks (67.52% win probability)
- Spread: Mavericks (-2)
- Total: 231.5
- Moneyline: Mavericks -130, Pelicans +110
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: Gulf Coast Sports, KFAA, WFAA
San Antonio Spurs vs. Los Angeles Clippers
- Projected Favorite: Clippers (58.26% win probability)
- Spread: Clippers (-3)
- Total: 222
- Moneyline: Clippers -162, Spurs +136
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: FDSSW, FDSSC
Phoenix Suns vs. Minnesota Timberwolves
- Projected Favorite: Suns (52.04% win probability)
- Spread: Timberwolves (-1.5)
- Total: 217
- Moneyline: Timberwolves -120, Suns +102
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: AZFamily, FDSNX
Golden State Warriors vs. Oklahoma City Thunder
- Projected Favorite: Thunder (70.76% win probability)
- Spread: Thunder (-10)
- Total: 228.5
- Moneyline: Thunder -481, Warriors +370
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN, NBCS-BA, FDSOK
All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
