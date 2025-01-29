NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - January 29

Today's NBA lineup should have plenty of excitement on the court. Among the games is the Minnesota Timberwolves taking on the Phoenix Suns.

Prior to today's NBA action, get a sneak peek at the odds right here.

Charlotte Hornets vs. Brooklyn Nets

Projected Favorite: Hornets (59.99% win probability)

Hornets (59.99% win probability) Spread: Hornets (-3)

Hornets (-3) Total: 204.5

204.5 Moneyline: Hornets -154, Nets +130

Hornets -154, Nets +130 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: YES, FDSSE

Washington Wizards vs. Toronto Raptors

Projected Favorite: Raptors (51.79% win probability)

Raptors (51.79% win probability) Spread: Raptors (-7)

Raptors (-7) Total: 231.5

231.5 Moneyline: Raptors -290, Wizards +235

Raptors -290, Wizards +235 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MNMT, SportsNet

Indiana Pacers vs. Detroit Pistons

Projected Favorite: Pacers (68.26% win probability)

Pacers (68.26% win probability) Spread: Pacers (-6.5)

Pacers (-6.5) Total: 229.5

229.5 Moneyline: Pacers -245, Pistons +200

Pacers -245, Pistons +200 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: FDSIN, FDSDET

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Sacramento Kings

Projected Favorite: Kings (60.30% win probability)

Kings (60.30% win probability) Spread: Kings (-7.5)

Kings (-7.5) Total: 228.5

228.5 Moneyline: Kings -319, 76ers +260

Kings -319, 76ers +260 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CA, NBCS-PH

Miami Heat vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

Projected Favorite: Cavaliers (56.85% win probability)

Cavaliers (56.85% win probability) Spread: Cavaliers (-7.5)

Cavaliers (-7.5) Total: 227.5

227.5 Moneyline: Cavaliers -295, Heat +240

Cavaliers -295, Heat +240 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: FDSSUN, FDSOH

New York Knicks vs. Denver Nuggets

Projected Favorite: Knicks (64.80% win probability)

Knicks (64.80% win probability) Spread: Knicks (-3)

Knicks (-3) Total: 239

239 Moneyline: Knicks -152, Nuggets +128

Knicks -152, Nuggets +128 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, MSG, ALT

Boston Celtics vs. Chicago Bulls

Projected Favorite: Celtics (82.72% win probability)

Celtics (82.72% win probability) Spread: Celtics (-14.5)

Celtics (-14.5) Total: 232.5

232.5 Moneyline: Celtics -952, Bulls +640

Celtics -952, Bulls +640 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-BOS, CHSN

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Dallas Mavericks

Projected Favorite: Mavericks (67.52% win probability)

Mavericks (67.52% win probability) Spread: Mavericks (-2)

Mavericks (-2) Total: 231.5

231.5 Moneyline: Mavericks -130, Pelicans +110

Mavericks -130, Pelicans +110 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: Gulf Coast Sports, KFAA, WFAA

San Antonio Spurs vs. Los Angeles Clippers

Projected Favorite: Clippers (58.26% win probability)

Clippers (58.26% win probability) Spread: Clippers (-3)

Clippers (-3) Total: 222

222 Moneyline: Clippers -162, Spurs +136

Clippers -162, Spurs +136 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: FDSSW, FDSSC

Phoenix Suns vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

Projected Favorite: Suns (52.04% win probability)

Suns (52.04% win probability) Spread: Timberwolves (-1.5)

Timberwolves (-1.5) Total: 217

217 Moneyline: Timberwolves -120, Suns +102

Timberwolves -120, Suns +102 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: AZFamily, FDSNX

Golden State Warriors vs. Oklahoma City Thunder

Projected Favorite: Thunder (70.76% win probability)

Thunder (70.76% win probability) Spread: Thunder (-10)

Thunder (-10) Total: 228.5

228.5 Moneyline: Thunder -481, Warriors +370

Thunder -481, Warriors +370 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, NBCS-BA, FDSOK

