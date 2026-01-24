NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - January 24
There are several strong matchups on today's NBA schedule, including the New York Knicks playing the Philadelphia 76ers.
Ahead of today's NBA action, get a sneak peek at the odds right here.
Charlotte Hornets vs. Washington Wizards
- Projected Favorite: Hornets (79.22% win probability)
- Spread: Hornets (-10)
- Total: 230.5
- Moneyline: Hornets -450, Wizards +350
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: FDSSE, MNMT
Philadelphia 76ers vs. New York Knicks
- Projected Favorite: Knicks (57.13% win probability)
- Spread: Knicks (-1)
- Total: 228.5
- Moneyline: Knicks -112, 76ers -104
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ABC
Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Golden State Warriors
- Projected Favorite: Timberwolves (66.81% win probability)
- Spread: Timberwolves (-6.5)
- Total: 236.5
- Moneyline: Timberwolves -220, Warriors +184
- Time: 5:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ABC
Orlando Magic vs. Cleveland Cavaliers
- Projected Favorite: Magic (56.72% win probability)
- Spread: Cavaliers (-1)
- Total: 227.5
- Moneyline: Cavaliers -112, Magic -104
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: FDSOH, FDSFL, WESH
Chicago Bulls vs. Boston Celtics
- Projected Favorite: Celtics (52.66% win probability)
- Spread: Celtics (-4)
- Total: 232.5
- Moneyline: Celtics -168, Bulls +142
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-BOS, CHSN
Dallas Mavericks vs. Los Angeles Lakers
- Projected Favorite: Lakers (50.00% win probability)
- Spread: Lakers (-4.5)
- Total: 234.5
- Moneyline: Lakers -174, Mavericks +148
- Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ABC
Utah Jazz vs. Miami Heat
- Projected Favorite: Heat (60.82% win probability)
- Spread: Heat (-7.5)
- Total: 244.5
- Moneyline: Heat -280, Jazz +230
- Time: 9:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: FDSSUN, KJZZ, Jazz+
