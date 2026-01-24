NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - January 24

There are several strong matchups on today's NBA schedule, including the New York Knicks playing the Philadelphia 76ers.

Ahead of today's NBA action, get a sneak peek at the odds right here.

Charlotte Hornets vs. Washington Wizards

Projected Favorite: Hornets (79.22% win probability)

Hornets (79.22% win probability) Spread: Hornets (-10)

Hornets (-10) Total: 230.5

230.5 Moneyline: Hornets -450, Wizards +350

Hornets -450, Wizards +350 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV Channel: FDSSE, MNMT

Philadelphia 76ers vs. New York Knicks

Projected Favorite: Knicks (57.13% win probability)

Knicks (57.13% win probability) Spread: Knicks (-1)

Knicks (-1) Total: 228.5

228.5 Moneyline: Knicks -112, 76ers -104

Knicks -112, 76ers -104 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: ABC

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Golden State Warriors

Projected Favorite: Timberwolves (66.81% win probability)

Timberwolves (66.81% win probability) Spread: Timberwolves (-6.5)

Timberwolves (-6.5) Total: 236.5

236.5 Moneyline: Timberwolves -220, Warriors +184

Timberwolves -220, Warriors +184 Time: 5:30 PM ET

5:30 PM ET TV Channel: ABC

Orlando Magic vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

Projected Favorite: Magic (56.72% win probability)

Magic (56.72% win probability) Spread: Cavaliers (-1)

Cavaliers (-1) Total: 227.5

227.5 Moneyline: Cavaliers -112, Magic -104

Cavaliers -112, Magic -104 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: FDSOH, FDSFL, WESH

Chicago Bulls vs. Boston Celtics

Projected Favorite: Celtics (52.66% win probability)

Celtics (52.66% win probability) Spread: Celtics (-4)

Celtics (-4) Total: 232.5

232.5 Moneyline: Celtics -168, Bulls +142

Celtics -168, Bulls +142 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-BOS, CHSN

Dallas Mavericks vs. Los Angeles Lakers

Projected Favorite: Lakers (50.00% win probability)

Lakers (50.00% win probability) Spread: Lakers (-4.5)

Lakers (-4.5) Total: 234.5

234.5 Moneyline: Lakers -174, Mavericks +148

Lakers -174, Mavericks +148 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV Channel: ABC

Utah Jazz vs. Miami Heat

Projected Favorite: Heat (60.82% win probability)

Heat (60.82% win probability) Spread: Heat (-7.5)

Heat (-7.5) Total: 244.5

244.5 Moneyline: Heat -280, Jazz +230

Heat -280, Jazz +230 Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET TV Channel: FDSSUN, KJZZ, Jazz+

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

