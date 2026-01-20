FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

NBA

NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - January 20

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - January 20

In a Tuesday NBA slate that has plenty of exciting matchups, the Phoenix Suns versus the Philadelphia 76ers is a game to catch.

Before today's NBA action, get a sneak peek at the odds right here.

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Phoenix Suns

  • Projected Favorite: 76ers (57.10% win probability)
  • Spread: 76ers (-1)
  • Total: 224.5
  • Moneyline: 76ers -120, Suns +102
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NBCS-PH, AZFamily, Suns+

Chicago Bulls vs. Los Angeles Clippers

  • Projected Favorite: Bulls (54.11% win probability)
  • Spread: Bulls (-3.5)
  • Total: 226.5
  • Moneyline: Bulls -156, Clippers +132
  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: CHSN, FDSSC

Houston Rockets vs. San Antonio Spurs

  • Projected Favorite: Rockets (74.02% win probability)
  • Spread: Rockets (-4.5)
  • Total: 220.5
  • Moneyline: Rockets -178, Spurs +150
  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NBC/Peacock, SCHN, FDSSW

Utah Jazz vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

  • Projected Favorite: Timberwolves (82.33% win probability)
  • Spread: Timberwolves (-11.5)
  • Total: 244.5
  • Moneyline: Timberwolves -549, Jazz +410
  • Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: FDSNX, KJZZ, Jazz+

Golden State Warriors vs. Toronto Raptors

  • Projected Favorite: Warriors (60.55% win probability)
  • Spread: Warriors (-3.5)
  • Total: 226.5
  • Moneyline: Warriors -158, Raptors +134
  • Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NBCS-BA, SportsNet

Sacramento Kings vs. Miami Heat

  • Projected Favorite: Heat (60.11% win probability)
  • Spread: Heat (-2.5)
  • Total: 237.5
  • Moneyline: Heat -144, Kings +122
  • Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: FDSSUN, NBCS-CA

Denver Nuggets vs. Los Angeles Lakers

  • Projected Favorite: Nuggets (62.60% win probability)
  • Spread: Lakers (-3)
  • Total: 228.5
  • Moneyline: Lakers -154, Nuggets +130
  • Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NBC/Peacock, ALT, SportsNet LA

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

For more NBA betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's NBA home page.

