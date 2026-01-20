NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - January 20

In a Tuesday NBA slate that has plenty of exciting matchups, the Phoenix Suns versus the Philadelphia 76ers is a game to catch.

Before today's NBA action, get a sneak peek at the odds right here.

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Phoenix Suns

Projected Favorite: 76ers (57.10% win probability)

76ers (57.10% win probability) Spread: 76ers (-1)

76ers (-1) Total: 224.5

224.5 Moneyline: 76ers -120, Suns +102

76ers -120, Suns +102 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-PH, AZFamily, Suns+

Chicago Bulls vs. Los Angeles Clippers

Projected Favorite: Bulls (54.11% win probability)

Bulls (54.11% win probability) Spread: Bulls (-3.5)

Bulls (-3.5) Total: 226.5

226.5 Moneyline: Bulls -156, Clippers +132

Bulls -156, Clippers +132 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: CHSN, FDSSC

Houston Rockets vs. San Antonio Spurs

Projected Favorite: Rockets (74.02% win probability)

Rockets (74.02% win probability) Spread: Rockets (-4.5)

Rockets (-4.5) Total: 220.5

220.5 Moneyline: Rockets -178, Spurs +150

Rockets -178, Spurs +150 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBC/Peacock, SCHN, FDSSW

Utah Jazz vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

Projected Favorite: Timberwolves (82.33% win probability)

Timberwolves (82.33% win probability) Spread: Timberwolves (-11.5)

Timberwolves (-11.5) Total: 244.5

244.5 Moneyline: Timberwolves -549, Jazz +410

Timberwolves -549, Jazz +410 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: FDSNX, KJZZ, Jazz+

Golden State Warriors vs. Toronto Raptors

Projected Favorite: Warriors (60.55% win probability)

Warriors (60.55% win probability) Spread: Warriors (-3.5)

Warriors (-3.5) Total: 226.5

226.5 Moneyline: Warriors -158, Raptors +134

Warriors -158, Raptors +134 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-BA, SportsNet

Sacramento Kings vs. Miami Heat

Projected Favorite: Heat (60.11% win probability)

Heat (60.11% win probability) Spread: Heat (-2.5)

Heat (-2.5) Total: 237.5

237.5 Moneyline: Heat -144, Kings +122

Heat -144, Kings +122 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: FDSSUN, NBCS-CA

Denver Nuggets vs. Los Angeles Lakers

Projected Favorite: Nuggets (62.60% win probability)

Nuggets (62.60% win probability) Spread: Lakers (-3)

Lakers (-3) Total: 228.5

228.5 Moneyline: Lakers -154, Nuggets +130

Lakers -154, Nuggets +130 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBC/Peacock, ALT, SportsNet LA

