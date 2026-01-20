NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - January 20
In a Tuesday NBA slate that has plenty of exciting matchups, the Phoenix Suns versus the Philadelphia 76ers is a game to catch.
Before today's NBA action, get a sneak peek at the odds right here.
Philadelphia 76ers vs. Phoenix Suns
- Projected Favorite: 76ers (57.10% win probability)
- Spread: 76ers (-1)
- Total: 224.5
- Moneyline: 76ers -120, Suns +102
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH, AZFamily, Suns+
Chicago Bulls vs. Los Angeles Clippers
- Projected Favorite: Bulls (54.11% win probability)
- Spread: Bulls (-3.5)
- Total: 226.5
- Moneyline: Bulls -156, Clippers +132
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: CHSN, FDSSC
Houston Rockets vs. San Antonio Spurs
- Projected Favorite: Rockets (74.02% win probability)
- Spread: Rockets (-4.5)
- Total: 220.5
- Moneyline: Rockets -178, Spurs +150
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBC/Peacock, SCHN, FDSSW
Utah Jazz vs. Minnesota Timberwolves
- Projected Favorite: Timberwolves (82.33% win probability)
- Spread: Timberwolves (-11.5)
- Total: 244.5
- Moneyline: Timberwolves -549, Jazz +410
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: FDSNX, KJZZ, Jazz+
Golden State Warriors vs. Toronto Raptors
- Projected Favorite: Warriors (60.55% win probability)
- Spread: Warriors (-3.5)
- Total: 226.5
- Moneyline: Warriors -158, Raptors +134
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA, SportsNet
Sacramento Kings vs. Miami Heat
- Projected Favorite: Heat (60.11% win probability)
- Spread: Heat (-2.5)
- Total: 237.5
- Moneyline: Heat -144, Kings +122
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: FDSSUN, NBCS-CA
Denver Nuggets vs. Los Angeles Lakers
- Projected Favorite: Nuggets (62.60% win probability)
- Spread: Lakers (-3)
- Total: 228.5
- Moneyline: Lakers -154, Nuggets +130
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBC/Peacock, ALT, SportsNet LA
All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
