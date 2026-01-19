NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - January 19
Today's NBA schedule has plenty of exciting matchups on the docket. Among those contests is the Milwaukee Bucks squaring off against the Atlanta Hawks.
Atlanta Hawks vs. Milwaukee Bucks
- Projected Favorite: Hawks (62.23% win probability)
- Spread: Hawks (-2.5)
- Total: 231.5
- Moneyline: Hawks -132, Bucks +112
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: Peacock
Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Oklahoma City Thunder
- Projected Favorite: Cavaliers (52.17% win probability)
- Spread: Thunder (-6.5)
- Total: 234.5
- Moneyline: Thunder -250, Cavaliers +205
- Time: 2:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBC/Peacock, FDSOK
Washington Wizards vs. Los Angeles Clippers
- Projected Favorite: Clippers (72.98% win probability)
- Spread: Clippers (-7)
- Total: 224.5
- Moneyline: Clippers -270, Wizards +220
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: MNMT2, FDSSC
San Antonio Spurs vs. Utah Jazz
- Projected Favorite: Spurs (81.17% win probability)
- Spread: Spurs (-17)
- Total: 241.5
- Moneyline: Spurs -1099, Jazz +700
- Time: 5:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: KJZZ, Jazz+, FDSSW
New York Knicks vs. Dallas Mavericks
- Projected Favorite: Knicks (77.67% win probability)
- Spread: Knicks (-10)
- Total: 229.5
- Moneyline: Knicks -400, Mavericks +310
- Time: 5:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBC/Peacock, MSG, KFAA
Philadelphia 76ers vs. Indiana Pacers
- Projected Favorite: 76ers (74.07% win probability)
- Spread: 76ers (-8)
- Total: 228.5
- Moneyline: 76ers -310, Pacers +250
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: FDSIN, NBCS-PH
Brooklyn Nets vs. Phoenix Suns
- Projected Favorite: Suns (66.68% win probability)
- Spread: Suns (-7.5)
- Total: 218.5
- Moneyline: Suns -290, Nets +235
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: YES, AZFamily, Suns+
Detroit Pistons vs. Boston Celtics
- Projected Favorite: Pistons (60.08% win probability)
- Spread: Pistons (-3.5)
- Total: 222.5
- Moneyline: Pistons -162, Celtics +136
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBC/Peacock
Golden State Warriors vs. Miami Heat
- Projected Favorite: Warriors (63.59% win probability)
- Spread: Warriors (-6.5)
- Total: 237.5
- Moneyline: Warriors -235, Heat +194
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: FDSSUN, NBCS-BA
All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
