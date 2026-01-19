NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - January 19

Today's NBA schedule has plenty of exciting matchups on the docket. Among those contests is the Milwaukee Bucks squaring off against the Atlanta Hawks.

Don't miss out on all of the NBA action today. We've got the inside scoop on the betting info you need to know.

Atlanta Hawks vs. Milwaukee Bucks

Projected Favorite: Hawks (62.23% win probability)

Hawks (62.23% win probability) Spread: Hawks (-2.5)

Hawks (-2.5) Total: 231.5

231.5 Moneyline: Hawks -132, Bucks +112

Hawks -132, Bucks +112 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV Channel: Peacock

Bet on Atlanta Hawks vs. Milwaukee Bucks with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Oklahoma City Thunder

Projected Favorite: Cavaliers (52.17% win probability)

Cavaliers (52.17% win probability) Spread: Thunder (-6.5)

Thunder (-6.5) Total: 234.5

234.5 Moneyline: Thunder -250, Cavaliers +205

Thunder -250, Cavaliers +205 Time: 2:30 PM ET

2:30 PM ET TV Channel: NBC/Peacock, FDSOK

Bet on Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Oklahoma City Thunder with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Washington Wizards vs. Los Angeles Clippers

Projected Favorite: Clippers (72.98% win probability)

Clippers (72.98% win probability) Spread: Clippers (-7)

Clippers (-7) Total: 224.5

224.5 Moneyline: Clippers -270, Wizards +220

Clippers -270, Wizards +220 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: MNMT2, FDSSC

Bet on Washington Wizards vs. Los Angeles Clippers with FanDuel Sportsbook.

San Antonio Spurs vs. Utah Jazz

Projected Favorite: Spurs (81.17% win probability)

Spurs (81.17% win probability) Spread: Spurs (-17)

Spurs (-17) Total: 241.5

241.5 Moneyline: Spurs -1099, Jazz +700

Spurs -1099, Jazz +700 Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV Channel: KJZZ, Jazz+, FDSSW

Bet on San Antonio Spurs vs. Utah Jazz with FanDuel Sportsbook.

New York Knicks vs. Dallas Mavericks

Projected Favorite: Knicks (77.67% win probability)

Knicks (77.67% win probability) Spread: Knicks (-10)

Knicks (-10) Total: 229.5

229.5 Moneyline: Knicks -400, Mavericks +310

Knicks -400, Mavericks +310 Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBC/Peacock, MSG, KFAA

Bet on New York Knicks vs. Dallas Mavericks with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Indiana Pacers

Projected Favorite: 76ers (74.07% win probability)

76ers (74.07% win probability) Spread: 76ers (-8)

76ers (-8) Total: 228.5

228.5 Moneyline: 76ers -310, Pacers +250

76ers -310, Pacers +250 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: FDSIN, NBCS-PH

Bet on Philadelphia 76ers vs. Indiana Pacers with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Brooklyn Nets vs. Phoenix Suns

Projected Favorite: Suns (66.68% win probability)

Suns (66.68% win probability) Spread: Suns (-7.5)

Suns (-7.5) Total: 218.5

218.5 Moneyline: Suns -290, Nets +235

Suns -290, Nets +235 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: YES, AZFamily, Suns+

Bet on Brooklyn Nets vs. Phoenix Suns with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Detroit Pistons vs. Boston Celtics

Projected Favorite: Pistons (60.08% win probability)

Pistons (60.08% win probability) Spread: Pistons (-3.5)

Pistons (-3.5) Total: 222.5

222.5 Moneyline: Pistons -162, Celtics +136

Pistons -162, Celtics +136 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBC/Peacock

Bet on Detroit Pistons vs. Boston Celtics with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Golden State Warriors vs. Miami Heat

Projected Favorite: Warriors (63.59% win probability)

Warriors (63.59% win probability) Spread: Warriors (-6.5)

Warriors (-6.5) Total: 237.5

237.5 Moneyline: Warriors -235, Heat +194

Warriors -235, Heat +194 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: FDSSUN, NBCS-BA

Bet on Golden State Warriors vs. Miami Heat with FanDuel Sportsbook.

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

For more NBA betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's NBA home page.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, DeMarcus "Boogie" Cousins and Chandler Parsons weekdays at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/research/tv-and-podcast.