NBA Playoff Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - May 31

The NBA Playoff lineup today, which includes the New York Knicks versus the Indiana Pacers, is not one to miss.

Trying to get an edge in betting on the NBA? Check out our detailed examination of the betting odds for all of the important games today below.

Indiana Pacers vs. New York Knicks

Projected Favorite: Pacers (51.65% win probability)

Pacers (51.65% win probability) Spread: Pacers (-3.5)

Pacers (-3.5) Total: 219

219 Moneyline: Pacers -168, Knicks +142

Pacers -168, Knicks +142 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, truTV, MAX

Bet on Indiana Pacers vs. New York Knicks with FanDuel Sportsbook.

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, and Chandler Parsons Monday-Thursday at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/podcasts.