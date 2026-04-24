NBA Playoff Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - April 24

The NBA Playoff slate today, which includes the San Antonio Spurs versus the Portland Trail Blazers, is not one to miss.

Ready to explore the odds for today's NBA action? Let's dissect them together.

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Boston Celtics

Projected Favorite: Celtics (62.66% win probability)

Celtics (62.66% win probability) Spread: Celtics (-7.5)

Celtics (-7.5) Total: 215.5

215.5 Moneyline: Celtics -295, 76ers +240

Celtics -295, 76ers +240 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video

Bet on Philadelphia 76ers vs. Boston Celtics with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Houston Rockets vs. Los Angeles Lakers

Projected Favorite: Rockets (67.53% win probability)

Rockets (67.53% win probability) Spread: Rockets (-9.5)

Rockets (-9.5) Total: 206.5

206.5 Moneyline: Rockets -334, Lakers +270

Rockets -334, Lakers +270 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video

Bet on Houston Rockets vs. Los Angeles Lakers with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Portland Trail Blazers vs. San Antonio Spurs

Projected Favorite: Spurs (63.52% win probability)

Spurs (63.52% win probability) Spread: Spurs (-2)

Spurs (-2) Total: 220.5

220.5 Moneyline: Spurs -142, Trail Blazers +120

Spurs -142, Trail Blazers +120 Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video

Bet on Portland Trail Blazers vs. San Antonio Spurs with FanDuel Sportsbook.

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

For more NBA betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's NBA home page.

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