NBA Playoff Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - April 24
The NBA Playoff slate today, which includes the San Antonio Spurs versus the Portland Trail Blazers, is not one to miss.
Ready to explore the odds for today's NBA action? Let's dissect them together.
Philadelphia 76ers vs. Boston Celtics
- Projected Favorite: Celtics (62.66% win probability)
- Spread: Celtics (-7.5)
- Total: 215.5
- Moneyline: Celtics -295, 76ers +240
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video
Bet on Philadelphia 76ers vs. Boston Celtics with FanDuel Sportsbook.
Houston Rockets vs. Los Angeles Lakers
- Projected Favorite: Rockets (67.53% win probability)
- Spread: Rockets (-9.5)
- Total: 206.5
- Moneyline: Rockets -334, Lakers +270
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video
Bet on Houston Rockets vs. Los Angeles Lakers with FanDuel Sportsbook.
Portland Trail Blazers vs. San Antonio Spurs
- Projected Favorite: Spurs (63.52% win probability)
- Spread: Spurs (-2)
- Total: 220.5
- Moneyline: Spurs -142, Trail Blazers +120
- Time: 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video
Bet on Portland Trail Blazers vs. San Antonio Spurs with FanDuel Sportsbook.
All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
For more NBA betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's NBA home page.
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