Mariners vs Cardinals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 24

Odds updated as of 4:12 a.m.

On Friday in MLB, the Seattle Mariners are playing the St. Louis Cardinals.

All the info you need to make smart bets on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Mariners vs Cardinals Game Info

Seattle Mariners (11-15) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (14-10)

Date: Friday, April 24, 2026

Friday, April 24, 2026 Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

8:15 p.m. ET Venue: Busch Stadium -- St. Louis, Missouri

Busch Stadium -- St. Louis, Missouri Coverage: Cardinals.TV and Mariners.TV

Mariners vs Cardinals Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: SEA: (-162) | STL: (+136)

SEA: (-162) | STL: (+136) Spread: SEA: -1.5 (+106) | STL: +1.5 (-128)

SEA: -1.5 (+106) | STL: +1.5 (-128) Total: 8 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Mariners vs Cardinals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: George Kirby (Mariners) - 3-2, 2.97 ERA vs Andre Pallante (Cardinals) - 2-1, 4.05 ERA

The Mariners will call on George Kirby (3-2) versus the Cardinals and Andre Pallante (2-1). Kirby and his team are 3-2-0 ATS this season when he starts. Kirby's team is 3-2 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Cardinals have a 2-2-0 ATS record in Pallante's four starts that had a set spread. The Cardinals are 2-1 in Pallante's three starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Mariners vs Cardinals Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Mariners win (53.9%)

Mariners vs Cardinals Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Mariners vs. Cardinals reveal Seattle as the favorite (-162) and St. Louis as the underdog (+136) despite being the home team.

Mariners vs Cardinals Spread

The Cardinals are +1.5 on the run line against the Mariners. The Cardinals are -128 to cover, and the Mariners are +106.

Mariners vs Cardinals Over/Under

A combined run total of 8 has been set for Mariners-Cardinals on April 24, with the over at -105 and the under at -115.

Bet on Seattle Mariners vs. St. Louis Cardinals on FanDuel today!

Mariners vs Cardinals Betting Trends

The Mariners have been chosen as favorites in 22 games this year and have walked away with the win 10 times (45.5%) in those games.

This season Seattle has come away with a win five times in nine chances when named as a favorite of at least -162 on the moneyline.

The Mariners' games have gone over the total in 12 of their 26 opportunities.

The Mariners have an against the spread mark of 9-17-0 in 26 games with a line this season.

The Cardinals are 12-9 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 57.1% of those games).

St. Louis has gone 1-2 when playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +136 or longer (33.3%).

In the 24 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Cardinals, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 13 times (13-10-1).

The Cardinals have a 13-11-0 record ATS this season.

Mariners Player Leaders

Randy Arozarena leads Seattle with 27 hits and an OBP of .385, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .419. He's batting .290.

Among all qualifying hitters, he is 32nd in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 22nd, and he is 79th in slugging.

Arozarena will look for his third straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is hitting .316 with two doubles, a home run and three RBIs.

Cole Young is hitting .233 with two doubles, a triple, two home runs and 11 walks, while slugging .344 with an on-base percentage of .324.

He ranks 116th in batting average, 109th in on-base percentage and 132nd in slugging in the major leagues.

Cal Raleigh has collected 20 base hits, an OBP of .281 and a slugging percentage of .386 this season.

Raleigh has logged a hit or more in four games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .333 with a double, three home runs, two walks and three RBIs.

Luke Raley has been key for Seattle with 21 hits, an OBP of .354 plus a slugging percentage of .583.

Cardinals Player Leaders

Jordan Walker has accumulated 26 hits with a .607 slugging percentage, both team-best figures for the Cardinals. He's batting .292 and with an on-base percentage of .357.

Including all the qualified hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks 29th, his on-base percentage is 54th, and he is fifth in slugging.

Alec Burleson has six doubles, three home runs and 12 walks while hitting .278. He's slugging .444 with an on-base percentage of .359.

His batting average ranks 47th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage ranks 51st, and he is 57th in slugging.

Ivan Herrera has a team-high .387 on-base percentage.

JJ Wetherholt is batting .218 with two doubles, three home runs and 15 walks.

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