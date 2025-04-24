FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
menu item
NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

More

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NBA

NBA Playoff Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - April 24

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

NBA Playoff Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - April 24

There are plenty of exciting matchups on today's NBA Playoff schedule, including a New York Knicks playing the Detroit Pistons.

Check out our betting odds preview below for a breakdown of all the big matchups in the NBA today.

Detroit Pistons vs. New York Knicks

  • Projected Favorite: Pistons (54.11% win probability)
  • Spread: Knicks (-1.5)
  • Total: 214
  • Moneyline: Knicks -126, Pistons +108
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: TNT, FDSDET, MSG

Bet on Detroit Pistons vs. New York Knicks with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Oklahoma City Thunder

  • Projected Favorite: Thunder (52.72% win probability)
  • Spread: Thunder (-9.5)
  • Total: 227
  • Moneyline: Thunder -450, Grizzlies +350
  • Time: 9:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: TNT, FDSSE, FDSOK

Bet on Memphis Grizzlies vs. Oklahoma City Thunder with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Los Angeles Clippers vs. Denver Nuggets

  • Projected Favorite: Clippers (61.95% win probability)
  • Spread: Clippers (-5)
  • Total: 213
  • Moneyline: Clippers -215, Nuggets +180
  • Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NBA TV, FDSSC, ALT

Bet on Los Angeles Clippers vs. Denver Nuggets with FanDuel Sportsbook.

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, and Chandler Parsons Monday-Thursday at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/podcasts.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup