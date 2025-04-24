NBA Playoff Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - April 24

There are plenty of exciting matchups on today's NBA Playoff schedule, including a New York Knicks playing the Detroit Pistons.

Check out our betting odds preview below for a breakdown of all the big matchups in the NBA today.

Detroit Pistons vs. New York Knicks

Projected Favorite: Pistons (54.11% win probability)

Pistons (54.11% win probability) Spread: Knicks (-1.5)

Knicks (-1.5) Total: 214

214 Moneyline: Knicks -126, Pistons +108

Knicks -126, Pistons +108 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, FDSDET, MSG

Bet on Detroit Pistons vs. New York Knicks with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Oklahoma City Thunder

Projected Favorite: Thunder (52.72% win probability)

Thunder (52.72% win probability) Spread: Thunder (-9.5)

Thunder (-9.5) Total: 227

227 Moneyline: Thunder -450, Grizzlies +350

Thunder -450, Grizzlies +350 Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, FDSSE, FDSOK

Bet on Memphis Grizzlies vs. Oklahoma City Thunder with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Los Angeles Clippers vs. Denver Nuggets

Projected Favorite: Clippers (61.95% win probability)

Clippers (61.95% win probability) Spread: Clippers (-5)

Clippers (-5) Total: 213

213 Moneyline: Clippers -215, Nuggets +180

Clippers -215, Nuggets +180 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBA TV, FDSSC, ALT

Bet on Los Angeles Clippers vs. Denver Nuggets with FanDuel Sportsbook.

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, and Chandler Parsons Monday-Thursday at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/podcasts.