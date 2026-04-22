Diamondbacks vs White Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 22

Odds updated as of 4:11 a.m.

The Arizona Diamondbacks versus the Chicago White Sox is on the MLB schedule for Wednesday.

Before you do any MLB betting on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's what you need to know.

Diamondbacks vs White Sox Game Info

Arizona Diamondbacks (13-10) vs. Chicago White Sox (9-14)

Date: Wednesday, April 22, 2026

Wednesday, April 22, 2026 Time: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Venue: Chase Field -- Phoenix, Arizona

Chase Field -- Phoenix, Arizona Coverage: Dbacks.TV and CHSN

Diamondbacks vs White Sox Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: ARI: (-152) | CHW: (+128)

ARI: (-152) | CHW: (+128) Spread: ARI: -1.5 (+130) | CHW: +1.5 (-156)

ARI: -1.5 (+130) | CHW: +1.5 (-156) Total: 9 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (+100)

Diamondbacks vs White Sox Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Eduardo Rodríguez (Diamondbacks) - 1-0, 1.96 ERA vs Anthony Kay (White Sox) - 1-0, 2.60 ERA

The Diamondbacks will give the nod to Eduardo Rodriguez (1-0) against the White Sox and Anthony Kay (1-0). Rodríguez's team is 3-1-0 against the spread in his starts this season. This will be Rodriguez's first start this season with his team as the moneyline favorite. Kay has started two games with set spreads, and the White Sox went 1-1-0. The White Sox were the underdog on the moneyline for two Kay starts this season -- they split the games.

Diamondbacks vs White Sox Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Diamondbacks win (64.9%)

Diamondbacks vs White Sox Moneyline

Arizona is a -152 favorite on the moneyline, while Chicago is a +128 underdog on the road.

Diamondbacks vs White Sox Spread

The Diamondbacks are hosting the White Sox and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Diamondbacks are +130 to cover the runline, with the White Sox being -156.

The over/under for Diamondbacks-White Sox on April 22 is 9. The over is -122, and the under is +100.

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Diamondbacks vs White Sox Betting Trends

The Diamondbacks have been favorites in six games this season and have come away with the win five times (83.3%) in those contests.

Arizona has played as a favorite of -152 or more just one time this year and came away with a win in that game.

The Diamondbacks and their opponents have gone over in 14 of their 23 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Diamondbacks have an against the spread record of 17-6-0 in 23 games with a line this season.

The White Sox have won 36.4% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (8-14).

Chicago has a 5-7 record (winning 41.7% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +128 or longer.

In the 22 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the White Sox, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 14 times (14-8-0).

The White Sox have gone 10-12-0 ATS this season.

Diamondbacks Player Leaders

Corbin Carroll leads Arizona with 21 hits and an OBP of .391 this season. He has a .288 batting average and a slugging percentage of .575.

Among all qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 32nd, his on-base percentage ranks 19th, and he is 11th in slugging.

Ildemaro Vargas leads Arizona in slugging percentage (.623) thanks to nine extra-base hits. He's batting .361 with an on-base percentage of .381.

Vargas brings a 16-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. During his last 10 outings he is batting .293 with four doubles, two home runs, a walk and seven RBIs.

Geraldo Perdomo is batting .233 with a .342 slugging percentage and five RBI this year.

Perdomo takes a five-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is batting .474 with a double, a triple, two walks and an RBI.

Ketel Marte is batting .218 with a .284 OBP and nine RBI for Arizona this season.

Marte heads into this game on a two-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is batting .238 with two walks.

White Sox Player Leaders

Munetaka Murakami has accumulated 18 hits with a .394 on-base percentage, leading the White Sox in both statistics. He's batting .234 and slugging .584.

Including all qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average puts him 107th, his on-base percentage ranks 17th, and he is 10th in slugging.

Murakami enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is batting .381 with four home runs, four walks and eight RBIs.

Miguel Vargas is hitting .177 with three doubles, a triple, four home runs and 15 walks. He's slugging .392 with an on-base percentage of .320.

Including all qualifying hitters, he is 167th in batting average, 110th in on-base percentage and 91st in slugging percentage.

Colson Montgomery has five doubles, six home runs and nine walks while hitting .213.

Chase Meidroth's .354 slugging percentage paces his team.

Diamondbacks vs White Sox Head to Head

4/21/2026: 11-5 CHW (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

11-5 CHW (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 6/25/2025: 7-3 CHW (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

7-3 CHW (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 6/24/2025: 4-1 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

4-1 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 6/23/2025: 10-0 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

10-0 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 6/16/2024: 12-5 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

12-5 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152) 6/15/2024: 9-2 CHW (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

9-2 CHW (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 6/14/2024: 7-1 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)

7-1 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164) 9/28/2023: 3-1 CHW (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

3-1 CHW (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 9/27/2023: 3-0 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

3-0 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160) 9/26/2023: 15-4 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

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