Dodgers vs Giants Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 22

Odds updated as of 4:12 a.m.

The Los Angeles Dodgers will face the San Francisco Giants in MLB action on Wednesday.

All the info you need to make smart wagers on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Dodgers vs Giants Game Info

Los Angeles Dodgers (16-7) vs. San Francisco Giants (10-13)

Date: Wednesday, April 22, 2026

Wednesday, April 22, 2026 Time: 9:45 p.m. ET

9:45 p.m. ET Venue: Oracle Park -- San Francisco, California

Oracle Park -- San Francisco, California Coverage: NBCS-BA and SportsNet LA

Dodgers vs Giants Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: LAD: (-210) | SF: (+176)

LAD: (-210) | SF: (+176) Spread: LAD: -1.5 (-120) | SF: +1.5 (+100)

LAD: -1.5 (-120) | SF: +1.5 (+100) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (+100)

Dodgers vs Giants Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Shohei Ohtani (Dodgers) - 2-0, 0.50 ERA vs Tyler Mahle (Giants) - 0-3, 7.23 ERA

The Dodgers will give the nod to Shohei Ohtani (2-0, 0.50 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the Giants will counter with Tyler Mahle (0-3, 7.23 ERA). Ohtani and his team have a record of 2-1-0 against the spread when he starts. Ohtani's team has a record of 2-1 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Giants have gone 1-3-0 against the spread when Mahle starts. The Giants have a 1-2 record in Mahle's three starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Dodgers vs Giants Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Dodgers win (60.2%)

Dodgers vs Giants Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Dodgers-Giants, Los Angeles is the favorite at -210, and San Francisco is +176 playing at home.

Dodgers vs Giants Spread

The Giants are +1.5 on the spread (+100 to cover), and Los Angeles is -120 to cover the runline.

Dodgers vs Giants Over/Under

A total of 7.5 runs has been set for the Dodgers-Giants contest on April 22, with the over available at -122 and the under at +100.

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Dodgers vs Giants Betting Trends

The Dodgers have been favorites in 23 games this season and have come away with the win 16 times (69.6%) in those contests.

Los Angeles has a record of 9-2 when favored by -210 or more this year.

The Dodgers and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 11 of their 23 opportunities.

In 23 games with a line this season, the Dodgers have a mark of 12-11-0 against the spread.

The Giants are 7-8 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 46.7% of those games).

San Francisco has yet to play a game with moneyline odds of +176 or longer.

The Giants have played in 23 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 10 times (10-10-3).

The Giants have put together an 8-15-0 record against the spread this season (covering just 34.8% of the time).

Dodgers Player Leaders

Andy Pages leads Los Angeles OPS (1.009) this season. He has a .366 batting average, an on-base percentage of .411, and a slugging percentage of .598.

Among qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks first, his on-base percentage ranks 10th, and he is eighth in slugging.

Freddie Freeman is hitting .289 with seven doubles, a triple, three home runs and nine walks. He's slugging .506 with an on-base percentage of .366.

He ranks 30th in batting average, 44th in on-base percentage and 31st in slugging among qualified hitters.

Ohtani has collected 23 base hits, an OBP of .396 and a slugging percentage of .494 this season.

Ohtani brings a five-game hitting streak into this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .318 with three doubles, two walks and an RBI.

Max Muncy leads Los Angeles in total hits (23) this season while batting .291 with nine extra-base hits.

Giants Player Leaders

Luis Arraez has racked up a team-high .360 slugging percentage. He's batting .302 with an on-base percentage of .333.

Including all qualified hitters in the big leagues, he ranks 19th in batting average, 88th in on-base percentage and 117th in slugging percentage.

Matt Chapman paces his team with a .385 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .286 with an on-base percentage of .337.

Including all qualifying players, he is 34th in batting average, 79th in on-base percentage and 95th in slugging percentage.

Jung Hoo Lee has six doubles, a home run and seven walks while hitting .259.

Willy Adames is batting .247 with 10 doubles, three home runs and five walks.

Dodgers vs Giants Head to Head

4/21/2026: 3-1 SF (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -186, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

3-1 SF (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -186, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 9/21/2025: 3-1 SF (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184)

3-1 SF (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184) 9/20/2025: 7-5 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -245, Underdog Moneyline: +200)

7-5 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -245, Underdog Moneyline: +200) 9/19/2025: 6-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

6-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 9/18/2025: 2-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

2-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 9/14/2025: 10-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

10-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 9/13/2025: 13-7 LAD (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

13-7 LAD (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 9/12/2025: 5-1 SF (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

5-1 SF (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 7/13/2025: 5-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

5-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 7/12/2025: 2-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

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