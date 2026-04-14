Astros vs Rockies Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 14

Odds updated as of 5:13 a.m.

In MLB action on Tuesday, the Houston Astros take on the Colorado Rockies.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital info about this game.

Astros vs Rockies Game Info

Houston Astros (6-11) vs. Colorado Rockies (6-10)

Date: Tuesday, April 14, 2026

Tuesday, April 14, 2026 Time: 8:10 p.m. ET

8:10 p.m. ET Venue: Daikin Park -- Houston, Texas

Daikin Park -- Houston, Texas Coverage: SCHN and Rockies.TV

Astros vs Rockies Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: HOU: (-178) | COL: (+150)

HOU: (-178) | COL: (+150) Spread: HOU: -1.5 (+128) | COL: +1.5 (-154)

HOU: -1.5 (+128) | COL: +1.5 (-154) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Astros vs Rockies Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Colton Gordon (Astros) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA vs Michael Lorenzen (Rockies) - 1-1, 8.36 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Astros will send Colton Gordon to the mound, while Michael Lorenzen (1-1) will answer the bell for the Rockies. Gordon and his team were 6-8-0 ATS in games he pitched last year. Gordon appeared in seven games last season as the moneyline favorite and his team finished with a record of 3-4 in those contests. When Lorenzen starts, the Rockies are 2-1-0 against the spread. The Rockies have been the moneyline underdog in three of Lorenzen's starts this season, and they went 1-2 in those games.

Astros vs Rockies Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Astros win (63.6%)

Astros vs Rockies Moneyline

Colorado is the underdog, +150 on the moneyline, while Houston is a -178 favorite at home.

Astros vs Rockies Spread

The Rockies are +1.5 on the run line against the Astros. The Rockies are -154 to cover, and the Astros are +128.

Astros vs Rockies Over/Under

The over/under for the Astros versus Rockies game on April 14 has been set at 8.5, with -115 odds on the over and -105 odds on the under.

Bet on Houston Astros vs. Colorado Rockies on FanDuel today!

Astros vs Rockies Betting Trends

The Astros have been chosen as favorites in nine games this year and have walked away with the win three times (33.3%) in those games.

Houston has played as a favorite of -178 or more just one time this year and came away with a loss in that game.

The Astros and their opponents have hit the over in 12 of their 17 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Astros have posted a record of 7-10-0 against the spread this season.

The Rockies have won 37.5% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (6-10).

Colorado has a record of 2-8 in games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +150 or longer (20%).

The Rockies have combined with opponents to go over the total six times this season for a 6-10-0 record against the over/under.

The Rockies have covered 62.5% of their games this season, going 10-6-0 against the spread.

Astros Player Leaders

Yordan Alvarez leads Houston with 18 hits and an OBP of .487 this season. He has a .321 batting average and a slugging percentage of .714.

Among all qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 15th, his on-base percentage ranks second, and he is fourth in slugging.

Christian Walker is batting .283 with six doubles, three home runs and eight walks. He's slugging .533 with an on-base percentage of .368.

He is 54th in batting average, 56th in on-base percentage and 29th in slugging among qualified batters.

Jose Altuve leads Houston in slugging percentage (.492) powered by seven extra-base hits.

Cam Smith has three home runs, eight RBI and a batting average of .283 this season.

Rockies Player Leaders

T.J. Rumfield has accumulated an on-base percentage of .362, a slugging percentage of .481, and has 16 hits, all club-bests for the Rockies (while batting .308).

Including all the qualifying hitters in the majors, he is 34th in batting average, 61st in on-base percentage and 53rd in slugging percentage.

Mickey Moniak is batting .265 with five home runs and a walk. He's slugging .706 with an on-base percentage of .278.

Troy Johnston is hitting .283 with three doubles, two home runs and three walks.

Edouard Julien has a double, a home run and four walks while batting .314.

Astros vs Rockies Head to Head

4/8/2026: 9-1 COL (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

9-1 COL (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 4/7/2026: 5-1 COL (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

5-1 COL (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 4/6/2026: 9-7 COL (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

9-7 COL (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 8/28/2025: 4-3 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205)

4-3 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205) 8/27/2025: 4-0 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -275, Underdog Moneyline: +225)

4-0 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -275, Underdog Moneyline: +225) 8/26/2025: 6-1 COL (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -375, Underdog Moneyline: +300)

6-1 COL (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -375, Underdog Moneyline: +300) 7/3/2025: 7-6 COL (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

7-6 COL (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 7/2/2025: 5-3 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215)

5-3 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215) 7/1/2025: 6-5 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

6-5 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 6/26/2024: 7-1 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166)

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