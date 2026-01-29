2 NBA Player Props and Best Bets for Thursday 1/29/26

The 82-game NBA regular season offers us a wide variety of betting options, including point spreads, moneylines, and totals. The Association features 1,230 regular season games, which can make sifting through the odds an overwhelming task.

However, various advanced statistics can help narrow the choices. Our NBA player prop projections paired with advanced stats from the NBA can help give the inside track to quality bets.

While utilizing some of the mentioned tools, which NBA odds from FanDuel Sportsbook look like the best bets today?

Please note lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All injury news comes from the NBA's official injury report.

NBA Best Bets and Player Props for Today

Miami Heat at Chicago Bulls

There are a few reasons to back Jalen Smith to knock down multiple treys today.

2+ Made Threes Jalen Smith

For starters, Smith is playing some great ball lately.

Across 12 January games, Smith is averaging 12.2 points and 8.8 boards while shooting 39.0% from downtown. He's making an average of 1.9 threes per game this month. Smith has hit at least two threes in eight consecutive outings.

The matchup with the Miami Heat should help, too. Not only does Miami let up the NBA's eighth-highest three-point attempt rate (43.0%), these two fast-paced teams check all the boxes for a shootout as we've got a high total (240.5) and tight spread (1.0).

Shooting the rock well and playing in what should be a game with gobs of possessions, Smith is an appealing bet to hit multiple threes at these -136 odds.

Charlotte Hornets at Dallas Mavericks

This game pits the two Rookie of the Year frontrunners against each other, per FanDuel's NBA Rookie of the Year odds, and I like the Charlotte Hornets to cover.

Spread Betting Charlotte Hornets

We backed the Hornets as slight road favorites yesterday, and they won by 15. They're in a similar spot today, and this is the second night of a back to back for both sides.

Charlotte -- as weird as this is to say -- has been an elite team for a sizable stretch now. Over the last 15 games, the Hornets are first in net rating (+12.7). In that time, they're first in offensive rating and third in defensive rating. While time will tell how long the Hornets can keep this up, they're clearly no longer the bottom feeders we've grown accustomed to in previous seasons.

During their recent stretch, Charlotte has been a little unlucky in terms of results as they're only 9-6 over their past 15. But the results are starting to go their way, with the Hornets winning four straight.

The Dallas Mavericks, meanwhile, are 17th in net rating over the last 15 games, and they're a blah 22nd in offensive rating in the split. They just don't have the firepower to keep up with the Hornets' top-tier offense, and that's ultimately why I feel comfortable backing the Hornets at -4.5.

