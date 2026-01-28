2 NBA Player Props and Best Bets for Wednesday 1/28/26

The 82-game NBA regular season offers us a wide variety of betting options, including point spreads, moneylines, and totals. The Association features 1,230 regular season games, which can make sifting through the odds an overwhelming task.

However, various advanced statistics can help narrow the choices. Our NBA player prop projections paired with advanced stats from the NBA can help give the inside track to quality bets.

While utilizing some of the mentioned tools, which NBA odds from FanDuel Sportsbook look like the best bets today?

Please note lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All injury news comes from the NBA's official injury report.

NBA Best Bets and Player Props for Today

Atlanta Hawks at Boston Celtics

While Jalen Johnson isn't a high-volume three-point shooter, he can hit multiple treys in this matchup.

The Boston Celtics give up a ton of three-point attempts. In fact, no team allows a higher three-point attempt rate than the Celtics do (45.4%).

That extends to the power forward position as Boston lets up the fourth-most made threes per night to PFs (2.8).

Johnson has hit at least two trifectas in three of his past five games, one of which was a 2-for-6 night from three against Boston. Dating back to last season, Johnson has hit multiple shots from beyond the arc in three of his last four games versus the Celtics. He's also been a better shooter on the road (37.7% from three) than at home (31.5%) this season.

In a friendly matchup for threes, Johnson can knock down at least two triples tonight.

Charlotte Hornets at Memphis Grizzlies

The Charlotte Hornets have been one of the league's best teams lately, and they can cover as slight road favorites at the Memphis Grizzlies.

Across the last 10 games, Charlotte ranks first in net rating (+13.7). In that span, they're tops in offensive rating and fifth in defensive rating. They've been excellent all the way around.

Memphis, meanwhile, is 22nd in net rating (-2.5) over the past 10, sitting 21st in offensive rating and 19th in defensive rating.

The Hornets have won four of their past five games, with each of the four wins coming by at least four points. They've been darn good on the road, too, winning six of their last eight road contests.

The Grizz -- who have lost seven of their previous 11 home games -- are up against it tonight and should have a tough time keeping it tight against the NBA's hottest team.

