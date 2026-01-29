Thunder at Timberwolves Prediction, Best Bets and Player Props

Even within a single game, betting markets are abundant.

You can bet traditional markets like the spread or the total, but we've also got tons of player-prop markets to sift through.

Which bets stand out today as the Minnesota Timberwolves host the Oklahoma City Thunder at 9:40 p.m. ET on Amazon Prime?

Let's dig into the best bets in FanDuel Sportsbook's NBA betting odds and NBA player props, utilizing FanDuel Research's NBA projections to try to find value.

Thunder at Timberwolves Props and Best Bets

Two Western Conference contenders meet up in the NBA on Prime nightcap, and I'm intrigued by the underdog Timberwolves.

OKC is short-handed today, and that certainly plays a big role in how much I'm into the T-Wolves. The Thunder are expected to be without all of Jalen Williams, Alex Caruso and Ajay Mitchell while Cason Wallace is questionable.

The Thunder are still third in net rating over the last 10 games, but there are signs of all the injuries catching up to them. OKC has dropped three of its past six games, including a home loss to the lowly Indiana Pacers. Without JW, the Thunder need Chet Holmgren to be a bigger factor on offense, and he's been inconsistent, scoring 11 or fewer points twice over his last four outings.

Minnesota, meanwhile, is at mostly full strength with the exception of Terrence Shannon Jr.. They beat the Thunder the last time these two teams faced off.

Although the Timberwolves just recently had a five-game losing skid, I'm banking on Minnesota to be up for a home game against the defending champs, and given all their injuries, OKC isn't the same team they were earlier this year when they were running through the NBA with ease.

This prop is my favorite way to bet this showdown.

2+ Made Threes 2+ Made Threes Julius Randle +118 View more odds in Sportsbook

As elite as OKC is defensively, they're susceptible to the three-ball as they let up the sixth-highest three-point attempt rate (44.0%). They're giving up the fifth-most made threes per game to power forwards (2.8).

Randle has faced the Thunder twice this campaign, and he's taken 11 total threes over the two games, making three of them. In last year's five-game playoff series against OKC, Randle hit multiple treys in three of the five contests.

Randle can take advantage of a Thunder defense that concedes plenty of three-point tries, and these +120 odds are appealing.

