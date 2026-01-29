Bucks at Wizards Prediction, Best Bets and Player Props

Even within a single game, betting markets are abundant.

You can bet traditional markets like the spread or the total, but we've also got tons of player-prop markets to sift through.

Which bets stand out today as the Milwaukee Bucks meet up with the Washington Wizards at 7:10 p.m. ET on Amazon Prime?

Let's dig into the best bets in FanDuel Sportsbook's NBA betting odds and NBA player props, utilizing FanDuel Research's NBA projections to try to find value.

Bucks at Wizards Props and Best Bets

Both of these teams are struggling pretty much across the board. Someone has to win, and I lean toward the underdog Wizards.

Over the past 15 games, the Bucks (-5.4) and Wizards (-8.2) rank 25th and 27th, respectively, in net rating. Milwaukee was slumping even with Giannis Antetokounmpo, but he's now on the shelf. In their first game since his injury, the Bucks lost by 17 at the Philadelphia 76ers.

The vibes are just super low with the Bucks as they're four games out of the last play-in spot and it seems like Giannis has one foot out the door.

The Wiz, meanwhile, have at least been competitive lately. They beat the Portland Trail Blazers last time out and fell by four points to a red-hot Charlotte Hornets team before that. They can pick up another win tonight versus the Bucks.

With Giannis out, Ryan Rollins is going to have a lot on his plate. His rebounding prop catches my eye.

Sans Giannis last time out, Rollins finished with 24 points, eight boards and four assists in 38 minutes. He led the team with 17 shot attempts.

This might be the norm for him for as long as Antetokounmpo is sidelined. With Giannis off the court this season, Rollins owns a team-leading 28.5% usage rate -- per Fantasy Labs' on/off tool -- and he averages 5.3 rebounds per 36 minutes.

The matchup with Washington can help Rollins today in the rebounding department. Over the last 15 games, the Wiz have surrendered the second-most boards per night to point guards (7.2).

