3 NBA Player Props and Best Bets for Friday 1/23/26

The 82-game NBA regular season offers us a wide variety of betting options, including point spreads, moneylines, and totals. The Association features 1,230 regular season games, which can make sifting through the odds an overwhelming task.

However, various advanced statistics can help narrow the choices. Our NBA player prop projections paired with advanced stats from the NBA can help give the inside track to quality bets.

While utilizing some of the mentioned tools, which NBA odds from FanDuel Sportsbook look like the best bets today?

Please note lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All injury news comes from the NBA's official injury report.

NBA Best Bets and Player Props for Today

Houston Rockets at Detroit Pistons

The Detroit Pistons have a few things working in their favor today versus the Houston Rockets.

Not only are the Pistons at home, they also have a rest advantage as this is the second leg of a back to back for the Rockets, who played in Philly last night. Oh, and that game against the Sixers went overtime.

In addition to that, Detroit has -- by a decent margin -- been playing better than the Rockets. Over the last 15 games, the Pistons (+9.9) sit second in net rating while the Rockets (+2.9) are ninth.

Cade Cunningham (illness) missed the Pistons' last game and is questionable tonight. Assuming Cade suits up, I like Detroit to cover.

New Orleans Pelicans at Memphis Grizzlies

The New Orleans Pelicans are a superb matchup for Jaylen Wells to have a good day from three.

New Orleans is allowing the fourth-highest three-point attempt rate (44.9%). They're letting up the third-most made threes per game to small forwards (3.2) and the second-most made triples per night to shooting guards (3.8).

Wells is making an average of 1.7 three-pointers per game. He's hit at least two threes in each of his past two outings. At home, he's averaging 1.8 made threes per game this season, and he's drilled nine treys over two meetings with the Pelicans this year.

Denver Nuggets at Milwaukee Bucks

Despite this being the second leg of a back to back for the Denver Nuggets, they can hang tight against the Milwaukee Bucks.

Milwaukee is struggling. Over their last 10 games, the Bucks rank a blah 24th in net rating (-5.7). Giannis Antetokounmpo's return from injury has certainly helped the Bucks, but they're just not very good.

Denver is still sans Nikola Jokic -- that's obviously a blow. They haven't been awful without Jokic, though, checking in a respectable 16th in net rating across their last 10 games (-1.0). The emergence of Peyton Watson has helped. Watson netted 35 points last night and is averaging 23.1 points, 6.6 boards and 3.0 assists over his previous nine games.

While I'm intrigued by Denver's moneyline, I prefer to back the Nuggets to cover as 6.5-point 'dogs.

