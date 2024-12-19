FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
menu item
NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

NCAAF iconNCAAF

Explore NCAAF

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

More

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NBA

NBA Lineups for Today's Matchups: Thursday 12/19/24

Brandon Gdula
Brandon Gdula@gdula13

Subscribe to our newsletter

NBA Lineups for Today's Matchups: Thursday 12/19/24

NBA lineups are always changing based on health and matchups, and being keyed in on each team's starters is important for following the league, building daily fantasy basketball lineups, and studying today's NBA odds.

While lineups aren't confirmed until up to 30 minutes before tipoff, projected lineups (via numberFire) can help us get a grasp on the day of action in advance.

For the most recent lineup projections and confirmed lineups closer to tip-off, check out numberFire's NBA lineups page. For the most accurate game predictions, head over to numberFire's NBA predictions here on FanDuel Research.

Today's Projected NBA Lineups

Jazz at Pistons

Moneyline

Total Points

Spread Betting

Utah Jazz
@
Detroit Pistons
Dec 20 12:10am UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Utah Jazz Lineup Projection

Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
PGKeyonte GeorgeKeyonte George
SGCollin SextonCollin Sexton
SFLauri MarkkanenLauri Markkanen
PFJohn CollinsJohn Collins
CWalker KesslerWalker Kessler

Detroit Pistons Lineup Projection

Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
PGCade CunninghamCade Cunningham
SGTim Hardaway Jr.Malik Beasley
SFMalik BeasleyTim Hardaway Jr.
PFTobias Harris*Ausar Thompson
CJalen DurenJalen Duren

Thunder at Magic

Moneyline

Total Points

Spread Betting

Oklahoma City Thunder
@
Orlando Magic
Dec 20 12:00am UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Oklahoma City Thunder Lineup Projection

Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
PGShai Gilgeous-AlexanderShai Gilgeous-Alexander
SGCason WallaceCason Wallace
SFLuguentz DortLuguentz Dort
PFJalen WilliamsJalen Williams
CIsaiah HartensteinIsaiah Hartenstein

Orlando Magic Lineup Projection

Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
PGJalen SuggsJalen Suggs
SGKentavious Caldwell-PopeKentavious Caldwell-Pope
SFTristan Da SilvaTristan Da Silva
PFWendell Carter Jr.Wendell Carter Jr.
CGoga BitadzeGoga Bitadze

Hornets at Wizards

Moneyline

Total Points

Spread Betting

Charlotte Hornets
@
Washington Wizards
Dec 20 12:10am UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Charlotte Hornets Lineup Projection

Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
PGLaMelo BallLaMelo Ball
SGJosh GreenJosh Green
SFBrandon Miller (Q)Brandon Miller
PFMiles BridgesMiles Bridges
CNick Richards*Mark Williams

Washington Wizards Lineup Projection

Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
PGJordan PooleJordan Poole
SGBilal CoulibalyCarlton Carrington
SFMalcolm Brogdon* (Q)Bilal Coulibaly
PFJustin ChampagnieJustin Champagnie
CAlexandre SarrAlexandre Sarr

Bulls at Celtics

Moneyline

Total Points

Spread Betting

Chicago Bulls
@
Boston Celtics
Dec 20 12:40am UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Chicago Bulls Lineup Projection

Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
PGAyo DosunmuJosh Giddey
SGCoby WhiteCoby White
SFZach LaVine* (Q)Ayo Dosunmu
PFPatrick WilliamsPatrick Williams
CNikola VucevicNikola Vucevic

Boston Celtics Lineup Projection

Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
PGDerrick WhiteDerrick White
SGJrue HolidayJrue Holiday
SFJaylen BrownJaylen Brown
PFJayson TatumJayson Tatum
CKristaps Porzingis (Q)Kristaps Porzingis

Nets at Raptors

Moneyline

Spread Betting

Total Points

Brooklyn Nets
@
Toronto Raptors
Dec 20 12:40am UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Brooklyn Nets Lineup Projection

Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
PGBen SimmonsBen Simmons
SGKeon JohnsonKeon Johnson
SFDorian Finney-SmithDorian Finney-Smith
PFCameron JohnsonCameron Johnson
CNicolas ClaxtonNicolas Claxton

Toronto Raptors Lineup Projection

Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
PGRJ BarrettRJ Barrett
SGGradey DickGradey Dick
SFOchai AgbajiOchai Agbaji
PFScottie Barnes* (Q)Jonathan Mogbo
CJonathan MogboJakob Poeltl

Knicks at Timberwolves

Moneyline

Spread Betting

Total Points

New York Knicks
@
Minnesota Timberwolves
Dec 20 2:30am UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

New York Knicks Lineup Projection

Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
PGJalen BrunsonJalen Brunson
SGMikal BridgesMikal Bridges
SFJosh HartJosh Hart
PFOG AnunobyOG Anunoby
CKarl-Anthony TownsKarl-Anthony Towns

Minnesota Timberwolves Lineup Projection

Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
PGMike ConleyMike Conley
SGAnthony EdwardsAnthony Edwards
SFJaden McDanielsJaden McDaniels
PFJulius RandleJulius Randle
CRudy GobertRudy Gobert

Warriors at Grizzlies

Moneyline

Total Points

Spread Betting

Golden State Warriors
@
Memphis Grizzlies
Dec 20 1:10am UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Golden State Warriors Lineup Projection

Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
PGStephen CurryStephen Curry
SGDennis Schroder* (Q)Buddy Hield
SFAndrew WigginsAndrew Wiggins
PFJonathan KumingaJonathan Kuminga
CKevon LooneyKevon Looney

Memphis Grizzlies Lineup Projection

Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
PGJa Morant (Q)Ja Morant
SGDesmond BaneDesmond Bane
SFJaylen WellsJaylen Wells
PFBrandon ClarkeBrandon Clarke
CJaren Jackson Jr.Jaren Jackson Jr.

Pelicans at Rockets

Moneyline

Spread Betting

Total Points

New Orleans Pelicans
@
Houston Rockets
Dec 20 1:10am UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

New Orleans Pelicans Lineup Projection

Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
PGDejounte MurrayDejounte Murray
SGC.J. McCollumC.J. McCollum
SFTrey Murphy IIIHerbert Jones
PFHerbert JonesTrey Murphy III
CYves MissiYves Missi

Houston Rockets Lineup Projection

Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
PGFred VanVleet (Q)Fred VanVleet
SGJalen GreenJalen Green
SFDillon BrooksDillon Brooks
PFJabari SmithJabari Smith
CAlperen Sengun (Q)Alperen Sengun

Clippers at Mavericks

Moneyline

Total Points

Spread Betting

LA Clippers
@
Dallas Mavericks
Dec 20 1:40am UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Los Angeles Clippers Lineup Projection

Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
PGJames HardenJames Harden
SGKris DunnKris Dunn
SFNorman PowellNorman Powell
PFDerrick Jones Jr.* (Q)Amir Coffey
CIvica ZubacIvica Zubac

Dallas Mavericks Lineup Projection

Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
PGKyrie Irving (Q)Luka Doncic
SGQuentin Grimes*Kyrie Irving
SFKlay ThompsonKlay Thompson
PFPJ WashingtonPJ Washington
CDereck LivelyDereck Lively

Pacers at Suns

Moneyline

Total Points

Spread Betting

Indiana Pacers
@
Phoenix Suns
Dec 20 2:10am UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Indiana Pacers Lineup Projection

Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
PGTyrese HaliburtonTyrese Haliburton
SGAndrew NembhardAndrew Nembhard
SFBennedict MathurinBennedict Mathurin
PFPascal SiakamPascal Siakam
CMyles TurnerMyles Turner

Phoenix Suns Lineup Projection

Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
PGTyus JonesTyus Jones
SGDevin BookerDevin Booker
SFBradley Beal*Royce O'Neale
PFKevin DurantKevin Durant
CJusuf NurkicJusuf Nurkic

Hawks at Spurs

Moneyline

Spread Betting

Total Points

Atlanta Hawks
@
San Antonio Spurs
Dec 20 1:10am UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Atlanta Hawks Lineup Projection

Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
PGTrae YoungTrae Young
SGDyson DanielsDyson Daniels
SFZaccharie RisacherZaccharie Risacher
PFJalen JohnsonJalen Johnson
CClint CapelaClint Capela

San Antonio Spurs Lineup Projection

Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
PGChris PaulChris Paul
SGJulian ChampagnieJulian Champagnie
SFJeremy SochanHarrison Barnes
PFHarrison BarnesJeremy Sochan
CVictor WembanyamaVictor Wembanyama

Lakers at Kings

Moneyline

Total Points

Spread Betting

Los Angeles Lakers
@
Sacramento Kings
Dec 20 3:10am UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Los Angeles Lakers Lineup Projection

Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
PGAustin ReavesAustin Reaves
SGMax ChristieMax Christie
SFRui HachimuraRui Hachimura
PFLeBron James (Q)LeBron James
CAnthony DavisAnthony Davis

Sacramento Kings Lineup Projection

Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
PGDe'Aaron FoxDe'Aaron Fox
SGMalik MonkMalik Monk
SFDeMar DeRozanDeMar DeRozan
PFKeegan Murray* (Q)Doug McDermott
CDomantas Sabonis (Q)Domantas Sabonis

Nuggets at Trail Blazers

Moneyline

Total Points

Spread Betting

Denver Nuggets
@
Portland Trail Blazers
Dec 20 3:10am UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Denver Nuggets Lineup Projection

Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
PGJamal MurrayJamal Murray
SGChristian Braun* (Q)Russell Westbrook
SFMichael Porter Jr.Michael Porter Jr.
PFAaron GordonAaron Gordon
CNikola JokicNikola Jokic

Portland Trail Blazers Lineup Projection

Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
PGAnfernee SimonsAnfernee Simons
SGShaedon SharpeShaedon Sharpe
SFToumani CamaraToumani Camara
PFJerami GrantJerami Grant
CDeandre Ayton* (Q)Donovan Clingan

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $150 in Bonus Bets if your first bet of $5+ wins! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Looking for the latest NBA odds? Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook and check out all of the NBA betting options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup