NBA Lineups for Today's Matchups: Thursday 12/19/24

NBA lineups are always changing based on health and matchups, and being keyed in on each team's starters is important for following the league, building daily fantasy basketball lineups, and studying today's NBA odds.

While lineups aren't confirmed until up to 30 minutes before tipoff, projected lineups (via numberFire) can help us get a grasp on the day of action in advance.

For the most recent lineup projections and confirmed lineups closer to tip-off, check out numberFire's NBA lineups page. For the most accurate game predictions, head over to numberFire's NBA predictions here on FanDuel Research.

Today's Projected NBA Lineups

Jazz at Pistons

Utah Jazz Lineup Projection

Position Projected Lineup Prior Lineup PG Keyonte George Keyonte George SG Collin Sexton Collin Sexton SF Lauri Markkanen Lauri Markkanen PF John Collins John Collins C Walker Kessler Walker Kessler

Detroit Pistons Lineup Projection

Position Projected Lineup Prior Lineup PG Cade Cunningham Cade Cunningham SG Tim Hardaway Jr. Malik Beasley SF Malik Beasley Tim Hardaway Jr. PF Tobias Harris* Ausar Thompson C Jalen Duren Jalen Duren

Thunder at Magic

Oklahoma City Thunder Lineup Projection

Position Projected Lineup Prior Lineup PG Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Shai Gilgeous-Alexander SG Cason Wallace Cason Wallace SF Luguentz Dort Luguentz Dort PF Jalen Williams Jalen Williams C Isaiah Hartenstein Isaiah Hartenstein

Orlando Magic Lineup Projection

Position Projected Lineup Prior Lineup PG Jalen Suggs Jalen Suggs SG Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Kentavious Caldwell-Pope SF Tristan Da Silva Tristan Da Silva PF Wendell Carter Jr. Wendell Carter Jr. C Goga Bitadze Goga Bitadze

Hornets at Wizards

Charlotte Hornets Lineup Projection

Position Projected Lineup Prior Lineup PG LaMelo Ball LaMelo Ball SG Josh Green Josh Green SF Brandon Miller (Q) Brandon Miller PF Miles Bridges Miles Bridges C Nick Richards* Mark Williams

Washington Wizards Lineup Projection

Position Projected Lineup Prior Lineup PG Jordan Poole Jordan Poole SG Bilal Coulibaly Carlton Carrington SF Malcolm Brogdon* (Q) Bilal Coulibaly PF Justin Champagnie Justin Champagnie C Alexandre Sarr Alexandre Sarr

Bulls at Celtics

Chicago Bulls Lineup Projection

Position Projected Lineup Prior Lineup PG Ayo Dosunmu Josh Giddey SG Coby White Coby White SF Zach LaVine* (Q) Ayo Dosunmu PF Patrick Williams Patrick Williams C Nikola Vucevic Nikola Vucevic

Boston Celtics Lineup Projection

Position Projected Lineup Prior Lineup PG Derrick White Derrick White SG Jrue Holiday Jrue Holiday SF Jaylen Brown Jaylen Brown PF Jayson Tatum Jayson Tatum C Kristaps Porzingis (Q) Kristaps Porzingis

Nets at Raptors

Brooklyn Nets Lineup Projection

Position Projected Lineup Prior Lineup PG Ben Simmons Ben Simmons SG Keon Johnson Keon Johnson SF Dorian Finney-Smith Dorian Finney-Smith PF Cameron Johnson Cameron Johnson C Nicolas Claxton Nicolas Claxton

Toronto Raptors Lineup Projection

Position Projected Lineup Prior Lineup PG RJ Barrett RJ Barrett SG Gradey Dick Gradey Dick SF Ochai Agbaji Ochai Agbaji PF Scottie Barnes* (Q) Jonathan Mogbo C Jonathan Mogbo Jakob Poeltl

Knicks at Timberwolves

New York Knicks Lineup Projection

Position Projected Lineup Prior Lineup PG Jalen Brunson Jalen Brunson SG Mikal Bridges Mikal Bridges SF Josh Hart Josh Hart PF OG Anunoby OG Anunoby C Karl-Anthony Towns Karl-Anthony Towns

Minnesota Timberwolves Lineup Projection

Position Projected Lineup Prior Lineup PG Mike Conley Mike Conley SG Anthony Edwards Anthony Edwards SF Jaden McDaniels Jaden McDaniels PF Julius Randle Julius Randle C Rudy Gobert Rudy Gobert

Warriors at Grizzlies

Golden State Warriors Lineup Projection

Position Projected Lineup Prior Lineup PG Stephen Curry Stephen Curry SG Dennis Schroder* (Q) Buddy Hield SF Andrew Wiggins Andrew Wiggins PF Jonathan Kuminga Jonathan Kuminga C Kevon Looney Kevon Looney

Memphis Grizzlies Lineup Projection

Position Projected Lineup Prior Lineup PG Ja Morant (Q) Ja Morant SG Desmond Bane Desmond Bane SF Jaylen Wells Jaylen Wells PF Brandon Clarke Brandon Clarke C Jaren Jackson Jr. Jaren Jackson Jr.

Pelicans at Rockets

New Orleans Pelicans Lineup Projection

Position Projected Lineup Prior Lineup PG Dejounte Murray Dejounte Murray SG C.J. McCollum C.J. McCollum SF Trey Murphy III Herbert Jones PF Herbert Jones Trey Murphy III C Yves Missi Yves Missi

Houston Rockets Lineup Projection

Position Projected Lineup Prior Lineup PG Fred VanVleet (Q) Fred VanVleet SG Jalen Green Jalen Green SF Dillon Brooks Dillon Brooks PF Jabari Smith Jabari Smith C Alperen Sengun (Q) Alperen Sengun

Clippers at Mavericks

Los Angeles Clippers Lineup Projection

Position Projected Lineup Prior Lineup PG James Harden James Harden SG Kris Dunn Kris Dunn SF Norman Powell Norman Powell PF Derrick Jones Jr.* (Q) Amir Coffey C Ivica Zubac Ivica Zubac

Dallas Mavericks Lineup Projection

Position Projected Lineup Prior Lineup PG Kyrie Irving (Q) Luka Doncic SG Quentin Grimes* Kyrie Irving SF Klay Thompson Klay Thompson PF PJ Washington PJ Washington C Dereck Lively Dereck Lively

Pacers at Suns

Indiana Pacers Lineup Projection

Position Projected Lineup Prior Lineup PG Tyrese Haliburton Tyrese Haliburton SG Andrew Nembhard Andrew Nembhard SF Bennedict Mathurin Bennedict Mathurin PF Pascal Siakam Pascal Siakam C Myles Turner Myles Turner

Phoenix Suns Lineup Projection

Position Projected Lineup Prior Lineup PG Tyus Jones Tyus Jones SG Devin Booker Devin Booker SF Bradley Beal* Royce O'Neale PF Kevin Durant Kevin Durant C Jusuf Nurkic Jusuf Nurkic

Hawks at Spurs

Atlanta Hawks Lineup Projection

Position Projected Lineup Prior Lineup PG Trae Young Trae Young SG Dyson Daniels Dyson Daniels SF Zaccharie Risacher Zaccharie Risacher PF Jalen Johnson Jalen Johnson C Clint Capela Clint Capela

San Antonio Spurs Lineup Projection

Position Projected Lineup Prior Lineup PG Chris Paul Chris Paul SG Julian Champagnie Julian Champagnie SF Jeremy Sochan Harrison Barnes PF Harrison Barnes Jeremy Sochan C Victor Wembanyama Victor Wembanyama

Lakers at Kings

Los Angeles Lakers Lineup Projection

Position Projected Lineup Prior Lineup PG Austin Reaves Austin Reaves SG Max Christie Max Christie SF Rui Hachimura Rui Hachimura PF LeBron James (Q) LeBron James C Anthony Davis Anthony Davis

Sacramento Kings Lineup Projection

Position Projected Lineup Prior Lineup PG De'Aaron Fox De'Aaron Fox SG Malik Monk Malik Monk SF DeMar DeRozan DeMar DeRozan PF Keegan Murray* (Q) Doug McDermott C Domantas Sabonis (Q) Domantas Sabonis

Nuggets at Trail Blazers

Denver Nuggets Lineup Projection

Position Projected Lineup Prior Lineup PG Jamal Murray Jamal Murray SG Christian Braun* (Q) Russell Westbrook SF Michael Porter Jr. Michael Porter Jr. PF Aaron Gordon Aaron Gordon C Nikola Jokic Nikola Jokic

Portland Trail Blazers Lineup Projection

Position Projected Lineup Prior Lineup PG Anfernee Simons Anfernee Simons SG Shaedon Sharpe Shaedon Sharpe SF Toumani Camara Toumani Camara PF Jerami Grant Jerami Grant C Deandre Ayton* (Q) Donovan Clingan

