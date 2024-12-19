NBA Lineups for Today's Matchups: Thursday 12/19/24
NBA lineups are always changing based on health and matchups, and being keyed in on each team's starters is important for following the league, building daily fantasy basketball lineups, and studying today's NBA odds.
While lineups aren't confirmed until up to 30 minutes before tipoff, projected lineups (via numberFire) can help us get a grasp on the day of action in advance.
For the most recent lineup projections and confirmed lineups closer to tip-off, check out numberFire's NBA lineups page. For the most accurate game predictions, head over to numberFire's NBA predictions here on FanDuel Research.
Today's Projected NBA Lineups
Jazz at Pistons
Moneyline
Total Points
Spread Betting
Utah Jazz Lineup Projection
Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
|PG
|Keyonte George
|Keyonte George
|SG
|Collin Sexton
|Collin Sexton
|SF
|Lauri Markkanen
|Lauri Markkanen
|PF
|John Collins
|John Collins
|C
|Walker Kessler
|Walker Kessler
Detroit Pistons Lineup Projection
Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
|PG
|Cade Cunningham
|Cade Cunningham
|SG
|Tim Hardaway Jr.
|Malik Beasley
|SF
|Malik Beasley
|Tim Hardaway Jr.
|PF
|Tobias Harris*
|Ausar Thompson
|C
|Jalen Duren
|Jalen Duren
Thunder at Magic
Moneyline
Total Points
Spread Betting
Oklahoma City Thunder Lineup Projection
Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
|PG
|Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
|Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
|SG
|Cason Wallace
|Cason Wallace
|SF
|Luguentz Dort
|Luguentz Dort
|PF
|Jalen Williams
|Jalen Williams
|C
|Isaiah Hartenstein
|Isaiah Hartenstein
Orlando Magic Lineup Projection
Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
|PG
|Jalen Suggs
|Jalen Suggs
|SG
|Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
|Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
|SF
|Tristan Da Silva
|Tristan Da Silva
|PF
|Wendell Carter Jr.
|Wendell Carter Jr.
|C
|Goga Bitadze
|Goga Bitadze
Hornets at Wizards
Moneyline
Total Points
Spread Betting
Charlotte Hornets Lineup Projection
Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
|PG
|LaMelo Ball
|LaMelo Ball
|SG
|Josh Green
|Josh Green
|SF
|Brandon Miller (Q)
|Brandon Miller
|PF
|Miles Bridges
|Miles Bridges
|C
|Nick Richards*
|Mark Williams
Washington Wizards Lineup Projection
Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
|PG
|Jordan Poole
|Jordan Poole
|SG
|Bilal Coulibaly
|Carlton Carrington
|SF
|Malcolm Brogdon* (Q)
|Bilal Coulibaly
|PF
|Justin Champagnie
|Justin Champagnie
|C
|Alexandre Sarr
|Alexandre Sarr
Bulls at Celtics
Moneyline
Total Points
Spread Betting
Chicago Bulls Lineup Projection
Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
|PG
|Ayo Dosunmu
|Josh Giddey
|SG
|Coby White
|Coby White
|SF
|Zach LaVine* (Q)
|Ayo Dosunmu
|PF
|Patrick Williams
|Patrick Williams
|C
|Nikola Vucevic
|Nikola Vucevic
Boston Celtics Lineup Projection
Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
|PG
|Derrick White
|Derrick White
|SG
|Jrue Holiday
|Jrue Holiday
|SF
|Jaylen Brown
|Jaylen Brown
|PF
|Jayson Tatum
|Jayson Tatum
|C
|Kristaps Porzingis (Q)
|Kristaps Porzingis
Nets at Raptors
Moneyline
Spread Betting
Total Points
Brooklyn Nets Lineup Projection
Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
|PG
|Ben Simmons
|Ben Simmons
|SG
|Keon Johnson
|Keon Johnson
|SF
|Dorian Finney-Smith
|Dorian Finney-Smith
|PF
|Cameron Johnson
|Cameron Johnson
|C
|Nicolas Claxton
|Nicolas Claxton
Toronto Raptors Lineup Projection
Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
|PG
|RJ Barrett
|RJ Barrett
|SG
|Gradey Dick
|Gradey Dick
|SF
|Ochai Agbaji
|Ochai Agbaji
|PF
|Scottie Barnes* (Q)
|Jonathan Mogbo
|C
|Jonathan Mogbo
|Jakob Poeltl
Knicks at Timberwolves
Moneyline
Spread Betting
Total Points
New York Knicks Lineup Projection
Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
|PG
|Jalen Brunson
|Jalen Brunson
|SG
|Mikal Bridges
|Mikal Bridges
|SF
|Josh Hart
|Josh Hart
|PF
|OG Anunoby
|OG Anunoby
|C
|Karl-Anthony Towns
|Karl-Anthony Towns
Minnesota Timberwolves Lineup Projection
Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
|PG
|Mike Conley
|Mike Conley
|SG
|Anthony Edwards
|Anthony Edwards
|SF
|Jaden McDaniels
|Jaden McDaniels
|PF
|Julius Randle
|Julius Randle
|C
|Rudy Gobert
|Rudy Gobert
Warriors at Grizzlies
Moneyline
Total Points
Spread Betting
Golden State Warriors Lineup Projection
Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
|PG
|Stephen Curry
|Stephen Curry
|SG
|Dennis Schroder* (Q)
|Buddy Hield
|SF
|Andrew Wiggins
|Andrew Wiggins
|PF
|Jonathan Kuminga
|Jonathan Kuminga
|C
|Kevon Looney
|Kevon Looney
Memphis Grizzlies Lineup Projection
Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
|PG
|Ja Morant (Q)
|Ja Morant
|SG
|Desmond Bane
|Desmond Bane
|SF
|Jaylen Wells
|Jaylen Wells
|PF
|Brandon Clarke
|Brandon Clarke
|C
|Jaren Jackson Jr.
|Jaren Jackson Jr.
Pelicans at Rockets
Moneyline
Spread Betting
Total Points
New Orleans Pelicans Lineup Projection
Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
|PG
|Dejounte Murray
|Dejounte Murray
|SG
|C.J. McCollum
|C.J. McCollum
|SF
|Trey Murphy III
|Herbert Jones
|PF
|Herbert Jones
|Trey Murphy III
|C
|Yves Missi
|Yves Missi
Houston Rockets Lineup Projection
Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
|PG
|Fred VanVleet (Q)
|Fred VanVleet
|SG
|Jalen Green
|Jalen Green
|SF
|Dillon Brooks
|Dillon Brooks
|PF
|Jabari Smith
|Jabari Smith
|C
|Alperen Sengun (Q)
|Alperen Sengun
Clippers at Mavericks
Moneyline
Total Points
Spread Betting
Los Angeles Clippers Lineup Projection
Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
|PG
|James Harden
|James Harden
|SG
|Kris Dunn
|Kris Dunn
|SF
|Norman Powell
|Norman Powell
|PF
|Derrick Jones Jr.* (Q)
|Amir Coffey
|C
|Ivica Zubac
|Ivica Zubac
Dallas Mavericks Lineup Projection
Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
|PG
|Kyrie Irving (Q)
|Luka Doncic
|SG
|Quentin Grimes*
|Kyrie Irving
|SF
|Klay Thompson
|Klay Thompson
|PF
|PJ Washington
|PJ Washington
|C
|Dereck Lively
|Dereck Lively
Pacers at Suns
Moneyline
Total Points
Spread Betting
Indiana Pacers Lineup Projection
Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
|PG
|Tyrese Haliburton
|Tyrese Haliburton
|SG
|Andrew Nembhard
|Andrew Nembhard
|SF
|Bennedict Mathurin
|Bennedict Mathurin
|PF
|Pascal Siakam
|Pascal Siakam
|C
|Myles Turner
|Myles Turner
Phoenix Suns Lineup Projection
Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
|PG
|Tyus Jones
|Tyus Jones
|SG
|Devin Booker
|Devin Booker
|SF
|Bradley Beal*
|Royce O'Neale
|PF
|Kevin Durant
|Kevin Durant
|C
|Jusuf Nurkic
|Jusuf Nurkic
Hawks at Spurs
Moneyline
Spread Betting
Total Points
Atlanta Hawks Lineup Projection
Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
|PG
|Trae Young
|Trae Young
|SG
|Dyson Daniels
|Dyson Daniels
|SF
|Zaccharie Risacher
|Zaccharie Risacher
|PF
|Jalen Johnson
|Jalen Johnson
|C
|Clint Capela
|Clint Capela
San Antonio Spurs Lineup Projection
Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
|PG
|Chris Paul
|Chris Paul
|SG
|Julian Champagnie
|Julian Champagnie
|SF
|Jeremy Sochan
|Harrison Barnes
|PF
|Harrison Barnes
|Jeremy Sochan
|C
|Victor Wembanyama
|Victor Wembanyama
Lakers at Kings
Moneyline
Total Points
Spread Betting
Los Angeles Lakers Lineup Projection
Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
|PG
|Austin Reaves
|Austin Reaves
|SG
|Max Christie
|Max Christie
|SF
|Rui Hachimura
|Rui Hachimura
|PF
|LeBron James (Q)
|LeBron James
|C
|Anthony Davis
|Anthony Davis
Sacramento Kings Lineup Projection
Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
|PG
|De'Aaron Fox
|De'Aaron Fox
|SG
|Malik Monk
|Malik Monk
|SF
|DeMar DeRozan
|DeMar DeRozan
|PF
|Keegan Murray* (Q)
|Doug McDermott
|C
|Domantas Sabonis (Q)
|Domantas Sabonis
Nuggets at Trail Blazers
Moneyline
Total Points
Spread Betting
Denver Nuggets Lineup Projection
Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
|PG
|Jamal Murray
|Jamal Murray
|SG
|Christian Braun* (Q)
|Russell Westbrook
|SF
|Michael Porter Jr.
|Michael Porter Jr.
|PF
|Aaron Gordon
|Aaron Gordon
|C
|Nikola Jokic
|Nikola Jokic
Portland Trail Blazers Lineup Projection
Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
|PG
|Anfernee Simons
|Anfernee Simons
|SG
|Shaedon Sharpe
|Shaedon Sharpe
|SF
|Toumani Camara
|Toumani Camara
|PF
|Jerami Grant
|Jerami Grant
|C
|Deandre Ayton* (Q)
|Donovan Clingan
New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $150 in Bonus Bets if your first bet of $5+ wins! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.
Looking for the latest NBA odds? Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook and check out all of the NBA betting options.
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.