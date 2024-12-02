menu item
NBA

NBA Lineups for Today's Matchups: Monday 12/2/24

Brandon Gdula
Brandon Gdula@gdula13

NBA Lineups for Today's Matchups: Monday 12/2/24

NBA lineups are always changing based on health and matchups, and being keyed in on each team's starters is important for following the league, building daily fantasy basketball lineups, and studying today's NBA odds.

While lineups aren't confirmed until up to 30 minutes before tipoff, projected lineups (via numberFire) can help us get a grasp on the day of action in advance.

For the most recent lineup projections and confirmed lineups closer to tip-off, check out numberFire's NBA lineups page. For the most accurate game predictions, head over to numberFire's NBA predictions here on FanDuel Research.

Today's Projected NBA Lineups

Pelicans at Hawks

Moneyline

Spread Betting

Total Points

New Orleans Pelicans
@
Atlanta Hawks
Dec 3 12:40am UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

New Orleans Pelicans Lineup Projection

Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
PGDejounte MurrayDejounte Murray
SGC.J. McCollumC.J. McCollum
SFBrandon Ingram* (Q)Javonte Green
PFTrey Murphy IIITrey Murphy III
CYves MissiYves Missi

Atlanta Hawks Lineup Projection

Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
PGTrae Young (Q)Trae Young
SGDyson DanielsDyson Daniels
SFZaccharie RisacherZaccharie Risacher
PFJalen JohnsonJalen Johnson
CClint CapelaClint Capela

Heat at Celtics

Moneyline

Total Points

Spread Betting

Miami Heat
@
Boston Celtics
Dec 3 12:40am UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Miami Heat Lineup Projection

Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
PGTyler HerroTyler Herro
SGDuncan RobinsonDuncan Robinson
SFTerry Rozier*Jimmy Butler
PFHaywood HighsmithHaywood Highsmith
CBam AdebayoBam Adebayo

Boston Celtics Lineup Projection

Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
PGPayton Pritchard*Jrue Holiday
SGDerrick White* (Q)Sam Hauser
SFJaylen Brown* (Q)Jayson Tatum
PFJayson TatumAl Horford
CNeemias Queta*Kristaps Porzingis

Lakers at Timberwolves

Moneyline

Spread Betting

Total Points

Los Angeles Lakers
@
Minnesota Timberwolves
Dec 3 1:10am UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Los Angeles Lakers Lineup Projection

Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
PGAustin Reaves* (Q)Gabe Vincent
SGDalton KnechtDalton Knecht
SFRui HachimuraRui Hachimura
PFLeBron JamesLeBron James
CAnthony DavisAnthony Davis

Minnesota Timberwolves Lineup Projection

Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
PGMike ConleyMike Conley
SGAnthony EdwardsAnthony Edwards
SFJaden McDanielsJaden McDaniels
PFJulius RandleJulius Randle
CRudy GobertRudy Gobert

Nets at Bulls

Moneyline

Total Points

Spread Betting

Brooklyn Nets
@
Chicago Bulls
Dec 3 1:10am UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Brooklyn Nets Lineup Projection

Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
PGDennis SchroderDennis Schroder
SGJalen WilsonJalen Wilson
SFDorian Finney-Smith* (Q)Ziaire Williams
PFCameron Johnson (Q)Cameron Johnson
CNicolas ClaxtonNicolas Claxton

Chicago Bulls Lineup Projection

Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
PGJosh GiddeyJosh Giddey
SGCoby White (Q)Coby White
SFAyo DosunmuAyo Dosunmu
PFZach LaVineZach LaVine
CNikola VucevicNikola Vucevic

