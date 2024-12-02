NBA Lineups for Today's Matchups: Monday 12/2/24
NBA lineups are always changing based on health and matchups, and being keyed in on each team's starters is important for following the league, building daily fantasy basketball lineups, and studying today's NBA odds.
While lineups aren't confirmed until up to 30 minutes before tipoff, projected lineups (via numberFire) can help us get a grasp on the day of action in advance.
For the most recent lineup projections and confirmed lineups closer to tip-off, check out numberFire's NBA lineups page. For the most accurate game predictions, head over to numberFire's NBA predictions here on FanDuel Research.
Today's Projected NBA Lineups
Pelicans at Hawks
Moneyline
Spread Betting
Total Points
New Orleans Pelicans Lineup Projection
Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
|PG
|Dejounte Murray
|Dejounte Murray
|SG
|C.J. McCollum
|C.J. McCollum
|SF
|Brandon Ingram* (Q)
|Javonte Green
|PF
|Trey Murphy III
|Trey Murphy III
|C
|Yves Missi
|Yves Missi
Atlanta Hawks Lineup Projection
Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
|PG
|Trae Young (Q)
|Trae Young
|SG
|Dyson Daniels
|Dyson Daniels
|SF
|Zaccharie Risacher
|Zaccharie Risacher
|PF
|Jalen Johnson
|Jalen Johnson
|C
|Clint Capela
|Clint Capela
Heat at Celtics
Moneyline
Total Points
Spread Betting
Miami Heat Lineup Projection
Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
|PG
|Tyler Herro
|Tyler Herro
|SG
|Duncan Robinson
|Duncan Robinson
|SF
|Terry Rozier*
|Jimmy Butler
|PF
|Haywood Highsmith
|Haywood Highsmith
|C
|Bam Adebayo
|Bam Adebayo
Boston Celtics Lineup Projection
Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
|PG
|Payton Pritchard*
|Jrue Holiday
|SG
|Derrick White* (Q)
|Sam Hauser
|SF
|Jaylen Brown* (Q)
|Jayson Tatum
|PF
|Jayson Tatum
|Al Horford
|C
|Neemias Queta*
|Kristaps Porzingis
Lakers at Timberwolves
Moneyline
Spread Betting
Total Points
Los Angeles Lakers Lineup Projection
Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
|PG
|Austin Reaves* (Q)
|Gabe Vincent
|SG
|Dalton Knecht
|Dalton Knecht
|SF
|Rui Hachimura
|Rui Hachimura
|PF
|LeBron James
|LeBron James
|C
|Anthony Davis
|Anthony Davis
Minnesota Timberwolves Lineup Projection
Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
|PG
|Mike Conley
|Mike Conley
|SG
|Anthony Edwards
|Anthony Edwards
|SF
|Jaden McDaniels
|Jaden McDaniels
|PF
|Julius Randle
|Julius Randle
|C
|Rudy Gobert
|Rudy Gobert
Nets at Bulls
Moneyline
Total Points
Spread Betting
Brooklyn Nets Lineup Projection
Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
|PG
|Dennis Schroder
|Dennis Schroder
|SG
|Jalen Wilson
|Jalen Wilson
|SF
|Dorian Finney-Smith* (Q)
|Ziaire Williams
|PF
|Cameron Johnson (Q)
|Cameron Johnson
|C
|Nicolas Claxton
|Nicolas Claxton
Chicago Bulls Lineup Projection
Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
|PG
|Josh Giddey
|Josh Giddey
|SG
|Coby White (Q)
|Coby White
|SF
|Ayo Dosunmu
|Ayo Dosunmu
|PF
|Zach LaVine
|Zach LaVine
|C
|Nikola Vucevic
|Nikola Vucevic
Looking for the latest NBA odds? Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook and check out all of the NBA betting options.
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.