NBA Lineups for Today's Matchups: Monday 12/2/24

NBA lineups are always changing based on health and matchups, and being keyed in on each team's starters is important for following the league, building daily fantasy basketball lineups, and studying today's NBA odds.

While lineups aren't confirmed until up to 30 minutes before tipoff, projected lineups (via numberFire) can help us get a grasp on the day of action in advance.

For the most recent lineup projections and confirmed lineups closer to tip-off, check out numberFire's NBA lineups page. For the most accurate game predictions, head over to numberFire's NBA predictions here on FanDuel Research.

Today's Projected NBA Lineups

Pelicans at Hawks

New Orleans Pelicans Lineup Projection

Position Projected Lineup Prior Lineup PG Dejounte Murray Dejounte Murray SG C.J. McCollum C.J. McCollum SF Brandon Ingram* (Q) Javonte Green PF Trey Murphy III Trey Murphy III C Yves Missi Yves Missi

Atlanta Hawks Lineup Projection

Position Projected Lineup Prior Lineup PG Trae Young (Q) Trae Young SG Dyson Daniels Dyson Daniels SF Zaccharie Risacher Zaccharie Risacher PF Jalen Johnson Jalen Johnson C Clint Capela Clint Capela

Heat at Celtics

Miami Heat Lineup Projection

Position Projected Lineup Prior Lineup PG Tyler Herro Tyler Herro SG Duncan Robinson Duncan Robinson SF Terry Rozier* Jimmy Butler PF Haywood Highsmith Haywood Highsmith C Bam Adebayo Bam Adebayo

Boston Celtics Lineup Projection

Position Projected Lineup Prior Lineup PG Payton Pritchard* Jrue Holiday SG Derrick White* (Q) Sam Hauser SF Jaylen Brown* (Q) Jayson Tatum PF Jayson Tatum Al Horford C Neemias Queta* Kristaps Porzingis

Lakers at Timberwolves

Los Angeles Lakers Lineup Projection

Position Projected Lineup Prior Lineup PG Austin Reaves* (Q) Gabe Vincent SG Dalton Knecht Dalton Knecht SF Rui Hachimura Rui Hachimura PF LeBron James LeBron James C Anthony Davis Anthony Davis

Minnesota Timberwolves Lineup Projection

Position Projected Lineup Prior Lineup PG Mike Conley Mike Conley SG Anthony Edwards Anthony Edwards SF Jaden McDaniels Jaden McDaniels PF Julius Randle Julius Randle C Rudy Gobert Rudy Gobert

Nets at Bulls

Brooklyn Nets Lineup Projection

Position Projected Lineup Prior Lineup PG Dennis Schroder Dennis Schroder SG Jalen Wilson Jalen Wilson SF Dorian Finney-Smith* (Q) Ziaire Williams PF Cameron Johnson (Q) Cameron Johnson C Nicolas Claxton Nicolas Claxton

Chicago Bulls Lineup Projection

Position Projected Lineup Prior Lineup PG Josh Giddey Josh Giddey SG Coby White (Q) Coby White SF Ayo Dosunmu Ayo Dosunmu PF Zach LaVine Zach LaVine C Nikola Vucevic Nikola Vucevic

Looking for the latest NBA odds? Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook and check out all of the NBA betting options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.