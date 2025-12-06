Arizona vs Auburn College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 6

The Arizona Wildcats (7-0) will host the Auburn Tigers (7-2) after winning four straight home games.

NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Arizona vs. Auburn Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, December 6, 2025

Game time: 10 p.m. ET

10 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: Tucson, Arizona

Tucson, Arizona Arena: McKale Center

Arizona vs. Auburn Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Arizona win (72.5%)

Arizona is an 8.5-point favorite over Auburn on Saturday and the total has been set at 160.5 points. Keep reading for a few betting trends and insights before you place a wager on the matchup.

Arizona vs. Auburn: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Arizona is 4-3-0 ATS this season.

Auburn has covered seven times in nine games with a spread this year.

In home games last season, the Wildcats sported a better record against the spread (9-7-0) compared to their ATS record on the road (6-5-0).

The Tigers' winning percentage against the spread at home last season was .533 (8-7-0). Away, it was .500 (5-5-0).

Arizona vs. Auburn: Moneyline Betting Stats

Arizona came away victorious in the one game it played as the moneyline favorite this season.

Oddsmakers have given the Wildcats the best odds of winning they have seen this season with a -450 moneyline listed for this contest.

Auburn has won 33.3% of the games this season it was the moneyline underdog (1-2).

The Tigers have never played a game this season with moneyline odds of +340 or longer.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Arizona has a 81.8% chance of walking away with the win.

Arizona vs. Auburn Head-to-Head Comparison

Arizona was the 16th-best team in the nation in points scored (82.5 per game) and 219th in points allowed (73.3) last season.

Arizona was the 14th-best squad in the country in rebounds per game (36.4) and ranked 38th in rebounds conceded (28.6) last season.

With 16.2 assists per game last season, Arizona was 32nd in the country.

In terms of turnovers, Arizona was 186th in college basketball in committing them (11.2 per game) last year. It was 215th in forcing them (10.9 per game).

Auburn was led by its offense last season, as it ranked 13th-best in the country by posting 83 points per game. It ranked 87th in college basketball in points allowed (69.4 per contest).

Auburn pulled down 34.4 boards per game (53rd-ranked in college basketball). It ceded 29.7 rebounds per contest (82nd-ranked).

Auburn ranked 34th in the country with 16.1 assists per game.

Auburn ranked 12th-best in the nation by averaging just 9.1 turnovers per game. In terms of forced turnovers, it ranked 184th in college basketball (11.2 per contest).

