Timberwolves vs. Clippers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 6

Timberwolves vs. Clippers Game Info

Date: Saturday, December 6, 2025

Saturday, December 6, 2025 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Venue: Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota Coverage: FDSN and FDSSC

The Minnesota Timberwolves (14-8) are heavily favored (by 10.5 points) to build on a four-game home winning streak when they host the Los Angeles Clippers (6-17) on Saturday, December 6, 2025 at 8 p.m. ET. The matchup's over/under is set at 225.5.

Timberwolves vs. Clippers Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Timberwolves -10.5 225.5 -405 +320

Timberwolves vs. Clippers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Timberwolves win (76%)

Timberwolves vs. Clippers Betting Trends

The Timberwolves have put together an 8-14-0 record against the spread this season.

The Clippers have played 23 games, with six wins against the spread.

Timberwolves games have gone over the total 12 times out of 23 chances this season.

Clippers games this season have hit the over on 13 of 23 set point totals (56.5%).

Minnesota has covered the spread in a higher percentage of its home games than road games. It has covered four times in 10 opportunities when playing at home, and it has covered four times in 12 opportunities in road games.

The Timberwolves have eclipsed the total in five of 10 home games (50%). They've done better in road games, going over the total in seven of 12 matchups (58.3%).

Against the spread, Los Angeles has had better results away (5-8-0) than at home (1-9-0).

Looking at the over/under, Clippers games have finished over six of 10 times at home (60%), and seven of 13 away (53.8%).

Timberwolves Leaders

Julius Randle's numbers on the season are 22.9 points, 7.5 rebounds and 5.9 assists per contest, shooting 49.9% from the floor and 35.5% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.8 made treys.

Anthony Edwards is averaging 28.8 points, 3.9 assists and 4.6 boards.

Rudy Gobert averages 11.3 points, 10.3 rebounds and 1.9 assists.

Naz Reid's numbers on the season are 13.5 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.4 assists per contest, shooting 45.9% from the floor and 38% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.2 made treys.

Jaden McDaniels is averaging 15.5 points, 4.9 rebounds and 2.5 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.2 steals and 1 block.

Clippers Leaders

James Harden averages 26.5 points, 5.5 rebounds and 8.4 assists. He is also draining 43.8% of his shots from the floor and 37% from 3-point range, with 3.6 triples per contest (third in NBA).

Ivica Zubac's numbers on the season are 16 points, 11.6 rebounds and 2.7 assists per contest. He is making 60.4% of his shots from the floor (ninth in league).

Per game, Kawhi Leonard gets the Clippers 25.8 points, 5.7 rebounds and 3.1 assists, plus 2 steals and 0.4 blocks.

The Clippers receive 12.2 points per game from John Collins, plus 5 boards and 0.7 assists.

The Clippers receive 7.7 points per game from Kris Dunn, plus 2.7 boards and 2.7 assists.

