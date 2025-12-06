3 Best NFL Bets and Player Props for Bears at Packers, Week 14

Even within a single NFL game, betting markets are abundant.

Bears at Packers Betting Picks

My model isn't all that high on the Bears' offense, and it's still showing a healthy amount of value in the over for this game. I'm willing to take it because of that.

Most of the value stems from the Packers' offense. They're numberFire's fourth-ranked unit overall, including second through the air. That will go up against a Bears defense that sits 21st.

The Bears should be able to generate something offensively, too. They're up to 12th in numberFire's rankings thanks to a dominant ground game. It's definitely a tough matchup for that, but the loss of Devonte Wyatt could open up some additional holes.

Finally, the weather's not bad for a December game at Lambeau with just 6 mph winds in the forecast as of now. I don't see many reasons to doubt what the numbers are saying, so the over's a good look to me.

This is one of my favorite props of the entire week, much less for this game. Josh Jacobs just checks too many boxes.

The Bears' defense plays a big role in that. While the secondary has gotten healthier, the linebacking corps is still beat up with Tremaine Edmunds on IR and TJ Edwards not at 100%. Those injuries have contributed to the Bears' letting up the 7th-highest schedule-adjusted success rate and 11th-highest explosive run rate to opposing backs.

Jacobs' health is the other factor. Not only did he play through his knee injury on Thanksgiving, but he looked good in turning 17 carries into 83 yards. He has now had 10 days to rest up, pushing him back closer to a full workload.

The Packers are 6.5-point favorites here, and these two teams square off again in a couple weeks. If Matt LaFleur can, he's likely going to want to keep some tricks up his sleeve for the rematch, potentially incentivizing a Jacobs-centric approach. Given the matchup, I think that'll be successful, putting me on Jacobs' over.

D.J. Moore's role has been improving recently, and now Rome Odunze is out. That makes him hyper-viable for alt markets.

Through the first six games this year, Moore had just six targets more than 15 yards downfield. In the six games since, that number is 14, giving him a 25% deep target share on the year. Odunze is at 40.0%, so Moore could potentially get even more long balls on Sunday.

As mentioned, the spread is 6.5, which implies we could see a bunch of pass attempts from the Bears, and they'll come in a calm breeze. Given Moore's improved role and Odunze's absence, that's enough for me to give Moore an upside look.

