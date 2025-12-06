Wizards vs. Hawks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 6

Wizards vs. Hawks Game Info

Date: Saturday, December 6, 2025

Saturday, December 6, 2025 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Capital One Arena -- Washington D.C.

Capital One Arena -- Washington D.C. Coverage: FDSSE and MNMT

The Atlanta Hawks (13-11) are favored (-9) to break a three-game losing streak when they visit the Washington Wizards (3-18) at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday, December 6, 2025 at Capital One Arena. The game airs on FDSSE and MNMT. The matchup's point total is set at 235.5.

Wizards vs. Hawks Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Hawks -9 235.5 -400 +315

Wizards vs. Hawks Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Hawks win (65.9%)

Wizards vs. Hawks Betting Trends

The Hawks are 13-11-0 against the spread this season.

The Wizards are 6-15-0 against the spread this season.

This season, Hawks games have hit the over 13 times out of 21 chances.

Wizards games this year have gone over the total in 13 of 21 opportunities (61.9%).

Atlanta has done a better job covering the spread in road games (9-5-0) than it has in home games (4-6-0).

The Hawks have exceeded the total less consistently when playing at home, hitting the over in five of 10 home matchups (50%). On the road, they have hit the over in eight of 14 games (57.1%).

Against the spread, Washington has had better results on the road (4-8-0) than at home (2-7-0).

Wizards games have gone above the over/under 77.8% of the time at home (seven of nine), and 50% of the time on the road (six of 12).

Hawks Leaders

Jalen Johnson's numbers on the season are 23.1 points, 10.4 rebounds and 7.7 assists per contest, shooting 53.3% from the field and 40.5% from downtown, with an average of 1.6 made treys.

Dyson Daniels averages 10.7 points, 6.2 rebounds and 5.9 assists, shooting 48.7% from the floor.

Onyeka Okongwu is averaging 15.8 points, 2.9 assists and 7.3 boards.

Nickeil Alexander-Walker's numbers on the season are 20.8 points, 3.5 boards and 3.4 assists per contest, shooting 46.8% from the field and 39.6% from downtown, with an average of 2.9 made treys.

Kristaps Porzingis is averaging 19.2 points, 5.6 boards and 3.1 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.5 steals and 1.6 blocked shots.

Wizards Leaders

CJ McCollum's numbers on the season are 18.1 points, 3.2 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game. He is also draining 43.8% of his shots from the floor and 38.8% from 3-point range, with an average of 2.8 triples.

The Wizards are receiving 15.2 points, 5.9 boards and 4.6 assists per game from Kyshawn George.

Khris Middleton averages 10.4 points, 4.2 boards and 3.5 assists. He is sinking 49.3% of his shots from the floor.

The Wizards get 6.6 points per game from Carlton Carrington, plus 3.5 rebounds and 4 assists.

Cam Whitmore averages 9.2 points, 2.8 boards and 0.7 assists. He is sinking 45.6% of his shots from the floor.

