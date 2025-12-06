Pistons vs. Bucks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 6

Pistons vs. Bucks Game Info

Date: Saturday, December 6, 2025

Saturday, December 6, 2025 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET Venue: Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan Coverage: FDSDET and FDSWI

The Milwaukee Bucks (10-14) are heavy underdogs (by 12.5 points) to break a five-game road losing streak when they visit the Detroit Pistons (18-5) on Saturday, December 6, 2025 at 7:30 p.m. ET. The matchup has an over/under set at 223.5 points.

Pistons vs. Bucks Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Pistons -12.5 223.5 -599 +450

Pistons vs. Bucks Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Pistons win (66.9%)

Pistons vs. Bucks Betting Trends

The Pistons have covered the spread 13 times over 23 games with a set spread.

The Bucks have played 24 games, with 10 wins against the spread.

This season, 12 of the Pistons' games have gone over the point total out of 24 chances.

Bucks games this season have gone over the point total 41.7% of the time (10 out of 24 games with a set point total).

Detroit sports a better record against the spread at home (7-5-0) than it does in road games (6-5-0).

Looking at point totals, the Pistons hit the over more often in home games, as they've exceeded the total seven times in 12 opportunities this season (58.3%). In road games, they have hit the over five times in 11 opportunities (45.5%).

Milwaukee has been better against the spread at home (7-7-0) than on the road (3-7-0) this season.

Bucks games have gone above the over/under 50% of the time at home (seven of 14), and 30% of the time on the road (three of 10).

Pistons Leaders

Cade Cunningham is averaging 27.7 points, 9.2 assists and 6.4 rebounds.

Jalen Duren averages 19 points, 11.3 boards and 1.9 assists, shooting 65.1% from the floor (fifth in NBA).

Ausar Thompson is averaging 11.7 points, 5.9 boards and 2.8 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.5 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

Duncan Robinson's numbers on the season are 12.7 points, 3 rebounds and 2 assists per game, shooting 44.2% from the floor and 41.1% from downtown, with an average of 3.1 made treys.

Isaiah Stewart is averaging 9.6 points, 6.2 rebounds and 1.2 assists.

Bucks Leaders

Per game, Ryan Rollins gives the Bucks 17.8 points, 4.1 rebounds and 6 assists. He also averages 1.7 steals (fifth in NBA) and 0.3 blocks.

Per game, Myles Turner provides the Bucks 12.7 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.8 assists. He also averages 0.9 steals and 1.7 blocks (fifth in NBA).

The Bucks are receiving 12.7 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game from Kyle Kuzma.

Per game, Bobby Portis gets the Bucks 11.5 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.3 assists, plus 0.4 steals and 0 blocks.

The Bucks get 11.3 points per game from AJ Green, plus 2.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists.

