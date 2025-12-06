Heat vs. Kings Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 6

Heat vs. Kings Game Info

Date: Saturday, December 6, 2025

Saturday, December 6, 2025 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Venue: Kaseya Center -- Miami, Florida

Kaseya Center -- Miami, Florida Coverage: FDSSUN and NBCS-CA

The Sacramento Kings (5-17) are 8-point underdogs as they try to break a four-game losing streak when they visit the Miami Heat (14-9) on Saturday, December 6, 2025 at Kaseya Center. The contest airs at 8 p.m. ET on FDSSUN and NBCS-CA. The point total for the matchup is 238.5.

Heat vs. Kings Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Heat -8 238.5 -310 +250

Heat vs. Kings Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Heat win (64.7%)

Heat vs. Kings Betting Trends

The Heat have registered a 14-8-1 record against the spread this season.

The Kings have seven wins against the spread in 22 games this year.

Games involving the Heat have hit the over 13 times out of 22 chances this season.

Kings games this season have hit the over on 10 of 22 set point totals (45.5%).

Against the spread, Miami has performed better when playing at home, covering eight times in 12 home games, and six times in 11 road games.

The Heat have gone over the total in six of 12 home games (50%). They've fared better in away games, topping the total in seven of 11 matchups (63.6%).

Sacramento's winning percentage against the spread at home is .200 (2-8-0). On the road, it is .417 (5-6-1).

Kings games have gone above the over/under less frequently at home (four times out of 10) than away (six of 12) this year.

Heat Leaders

Kel'el Ware averages 11.9 points, 10.5 rebounds and 0.6 assists.

Jaime Jaquez Jr. averages 15.3 points, 6 boards and 5 assists, shooting 51.1% from the field.

Bam Adebayo averages 19.8 points, 9.1 rebounds and 2.5 assists, shooting 47.8% from the field and 36.4% from beyond the arc, with 1.9 made treys per game.

Norman Powell averages 25.2 points, 3.7 boards and 2.5 assists, shooting 50.9% from the field and 45.5% from beyond the arc, with 3.1 made treys per game.

Andrew Wiggins is averaging 17 points, 5.1 rebounds and 2.9 assists.

Kings Leaders

Russell Westbrook averages 13.5 points for the Kings, plus 7 boards and 6.9 assists.

DeMar DeRozan's numbers on the season are 18.1 points, 2.9 boards and 3.4 assists per contest. He is sinking 49.7% of his shots from the floor.

Per game, Zach LaVine gets the Kings 19.8 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.4 assists, plus 0.8 steals and 0.2 blocks.

The Kings get 13.8 points per game from Malik Monk, plus 2 rebounds and 2.3 assists.

Per game, Drew Eubanks gives the Kings 5.7 points, 3.1 rebounds and 0.4 assists, plus 0.5 steals and 0.8 blocks.

