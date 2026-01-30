NBA Draft Odds: Will AJ Dybantsa or Darryn Peterson Be the First Pick?

The 2026 NBA Draft has a chance to be a historically great one as it's shaping up to be a loaded draft class.

It starts right at the top with AJ Dybantsa and Darryn Peterson -- two players who meet up on Saturday -- fighting to be the first overall selection. But it's not just those two as Cameron Boozer, the current Wooden Award odds leader, is also in the mix.

Using FanDuel Sportsbook's NBA Draft odds, let's see what the No. 1 pick market looks like.

NBA Draft Odds to Be the First Pick

2026 NBA Number 1 Overall Pick 2026 NBA Number 1 Overall Pick Darryn Peterson -190 AJ Dybantsa +200 Cameron Boozer +700 Caleb Wilson +10000 Keaton Wagler +10000 Nate Ament +20000 Koa Peat +20000 Mikel Brown Jr. +20000 Jayden Quaintance +20000 Tounde Yessoufou +20000 Karim Lopez +20000 Chris Cenac Jr. +20000 View more odds in Sportsbook

