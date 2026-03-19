Arkansas vs Hawaii College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NCAA Tournament First Round

The No. 4 seed Arkansas Razorbacks (26-8) and the No. 13 seed Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (24-8) will meet in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament on Thursday at 4:25 p.m. ET. The matchup airs on TBS.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Arkansas vs. Hawaii Game Info and Odds

Game day: Thursday, March 19, 2026

Thursday, March 19, 2026 Game time: 4:25 p.m. ET

4:25 p.m. ET TV channel: TBS

TBS Location: Portland, Oregon

Portland, Oregon Arena: Moda Center

Arkansas vs. Hawaii Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Arkansas win (80.9%)

Before you bet on Thursday's Arkansas-Hawaii spread (Arkansas -15.5) or over/under (160.5 points), read the betting trends and insights below.

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Arkansas vs. Hawaii: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Arkansas has covered 22 times in 34 chances against the spread this season.

Hawaii has covered 12 times in 30 matchups with a spread this year.

The Razorbacks have done a better job covering the spread at home (12-5-0) than they have in road games (6-4-0).

The Rainbow Warriors have been better against the spread away (5-6-0) than at home (5-11-0) this season.

Arkansas vs. Hawaii: Moneyline Betting Stats

Arkansas has been chosen as the moneyline favorite in 21 games this year and has walked away with the win 20 times (95.2%) in those games.

The Razorbacks have yet to lose in six games when named as moneyline favorite of -2000 or better.

Hawaii has been the underdog on the moneyline four total times this season. Hawaii has gone 1-3 in those games.

The Rainbow Warriors have not yet played a game with moneyline odds of +980 or longer.

Arkansas has an implied victory probability of 95.2% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Arkansas vs. Hawaii Head-to-Head Comparison

Arkansas outscores opponents by 9.8 points per game (scoring 89.9 per game to rank fourth in college basketball while giving up 80.1 per contest to rank 332nd in college basketball) and has a +335 scoring differential overall.

Arkansas' leading scorer, Darius Acuff Jr., is seventh in the country averaging 22.9 points per game.

Hawaii has a +317 scoring differential, topping opponents by 9.9 points per game. It is putting up 79.6 points per game, 89th in college basketball, and is allowing 69.7 per contest to rank 67th in college basketball.

Isaac Johnson is ranked 396th in the country with a team-high 14.1 points per game.

The 32.5 rebounds per game the Razorbacks average rank 143rd in the nation. Their opponents collect 31.6 per outing.

Trevon Brazile is 112th in college basketball action with 7.4 rebounds per game to lead the Razorbacks.

The Rainbow Warriors rank 31st in college basketball at 35.6 rebounds per game. That's 5.8 more than the 29.8 their opponents average.

Quandre Bullock's 5.8 rebounds per game lead the Rainbow Warriors and rank 325th in the nation.

Arkansas scores 108.9 points per 100 possessions (eighth in college basketball), while allowing 97 points per 100 possessions (227th in college basketball).

The Rainbow Warriors' 98.6 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 157th in college basketball, and the 86.3 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 14th in college basketball.

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