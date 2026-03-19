Duke vs Siena College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NCAA Tournament First Round

An opening-round NCAA Tournament matchup will see the No. 1-seed Duke Blue Devils (32-2) hit the court against the No. 16 seed Siena Saints (23-11) on Thursday at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. The matchup begins at 2:50 p.m. ET, on CBS.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Duke vs. Siena Game Info and Odds

Game day: Thursday, March 19, 2026

Thursday, March 19, 2026 Game time: 2:50 p.m. ET

2:50 p.m. ET TV channel: CBS

CBS Location: Greenville, South Carolina

Greenville, South Carolina Arena: Bon Secours Wellness Arena

Duke vs. Siena Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Duke win (88.8%)

Read the betting insights and trends below before placing a wager on Thursday's Duke-Siena spread (Duke -27.5) or over/under (135.5 points).

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Duke vs. Siena: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Duke has won 18 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 16 times.

Siena has put together a 20-14-0 record against the spread this year.

The Blue Devils have covered the spread in a lower percentage of their home games than road games. They have covered six times in 15 games when playing at home, and they've covered eight times in 11 games on the road.

The Saints have performed better against the spread on the road (9-7-0) than at home (7-6-0) this year.

Duke vs. Siena: Moneyline Betting Stats

Duke has been chosen as the moneyline favorite in 27 games this year and has walked away with the win 25 times (92.6%) in those games.

This is the best odds of a victory sportsbooks have given the Blue Devils this season with a -50000 moneyline set for this game.

Siena is 2-4 in games it was the underdog on the moneyline (winning 33.3% of those games).

The Saints have not played a game this season with moneyline odds of +5500 or longer.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Duke has a 99.8% chance of walking away with the win.

Duke vs. Siena Head-to-Head Comparison

Duke outscores opponents by 19.2 points per game (scoring 82.3 per game to rank 47th in college basketball while giving up 63.1 per contest to rank third in college basketball) and has a +651 scoring differential overall.

Cameron Boozer's team-leading 22.5 points per game ranks ninth in the nation.

Siena's +165 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 4.8 points per game) is a result of putting up 70.5 points per game (293rd in college basketball) while allowing 65.7 per outing (15th in college basketball).

Gavin Doty's 17.9 points per game leads Siena and ranks 96th in the nation.

The Blue Devils record 37.4 rebounds per game (eighth in college basketball) while conceding 26.5 per contest to their opponents. They outrebound opponents by 10.9 boards per game.

Boozer leads the team with 10.2 rebounds per game (13th in college basketball action).

The 31 rebounds per game the Saints accumulate rank 239th in college basketball, 2.3 more than the 28.7 their opponents grab.

Doty tops the team with seven rebounds per game (157th in college basketball).

Duke's 108.2 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 12th in college basketball, and the 83 points it allows per 100 possessions rank third in college basketball.

The Saints put up 97.1 points per 100 possessions (196th in college basketball), while giving up 90.4 points per 100 possessions (58th in college basketball).

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